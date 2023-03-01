Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, Feb. 13-19, 2023

February 3
INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 1961 US Highway 421 N in Boone. A vehicle was reportedly moved from the owner’s property.
February 13
INCIDENT: Vandalism of property was reported at 610 Pinnacle Dr in Boone. A mailbox was reported damaged.
INCIDENT: Destruction, damage, and vandalism of property was reported at 100 Dewitt Barnett Rd in Vilas. A camper was broken into and entered.
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, was charged with possession of stolen goods. Secured Bond: $2,500. Court Date: March 10
ARREST: A male suspect, 54, was charged with possession of stolen goods. Secured Bond: $10,000. Court Date: March 10
February 14
INCIDENT: Burglary, breaking & entering was reported at 196 Phillips Branch Rd in Vilas. A barn was broken into, and tools were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Burglary, breaking & entering was reported at 195 Phillips Branch Rd in Vilas.
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, was charged with failure to appear and probation violation. Secured Bond: $1,000. Court Date: March 17
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, was charged with failure to appear. Secured Bond: $3,000. Court Date: April 19
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, was charged with failure to appear. Secured Bond: $8,000. Court Date: March 17
ARREST: A male suspect, 57, was charged with failure to appear. Secured Bond: $7,500. Court Date: March 8
February 15
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, was charged with assault on a female and interfering with emergency communication. No bond. Court Date: March 31
ARREST: A male suspect, 55, was charged with assault on a female. Secured Bond: $10,000. Court Date: March 14
February 16
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Watauga Recreation Center, located at 231 Complex Dr, in Boone. A basketball was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Driving while impaired, failure to heed lights or siren, and resisting a public officer were reported at US Hwy 421 S near NC Hwy 105 Ext in Boone. Multiple vehicles were reported damaged.
ARREST: A male suspect, 54, was charged with possession of meth with intent to sell or deliver, possession of a firearm by a felon, maintain dwelling, and possession of paraphernalia. Secured Bond: $40,000. Court Date: March 10
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, was charged with failure to appear. Secured Bond: $1,000. Court Date: March 20
ARREST: A male suspect, 51, was charged with possession of marijuana, attempted breaking and entering, driving with a revoked license, and being a fugitive from another state. Secured Bond: $77, 500. Court Date: March 31
February 17
ARREST: A male suspect, 54, was charged with driving under the influence. Secured Bond: $500. Court Date: April 14
February 19
ARREST: A male suspect, 38, was charged with injury to real property. Secured Bond: $800. Court Date: March 8
February 13
INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, located at 200 Watauga Village Dr in Boone. A black stuffed animal, kinder candy bar, valentine’s card, and a kid’s pink sweater were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 54 from Butler, TN was charged with a warrant for an arrest. Secured Bond: $175,000. Court Date: March 31
February 14
INCIDENT: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game were reported at Fairfield Inn, located at 2060 Blowing Rock Rd in Boone. Credit/debit cards were reported stolen.
ARREST: A suspect, 35, from Zionville was charged with drug/narcotics violations, a warrant for an arrest, and identity theft. Secured Bond: $20,000. Court Date: March 10
February 15
INCIDENT: A death was reported at Berkley Ave in Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny and identity theft were reported at Truist, located at 971 Blowing Rock Rd. A debit card was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Intimidation was reported at the Temple of the High Country, located at 1043 W King St in Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 51, from Boone was charged with trespass of real property. Secured Bond: $500. Court Date: March 31
ARREST: A female suspect, 21, from Boone was charged with warrant service. Bond Type: Written Promise. Court Date: March 31
February 16
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at the Hospitality House, located at 338 Brook Hollow Rd. An insurance card, learners permit, a metal key, and key card were reported stolen. A Gostwo women’s wallet, Bank of America card, and money were also reported stolen.
February 17
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Ransom Pub, located at 747 W King St in Boone.
INCIDENT: Unattended death was reported at Super 8 Motel, located at 2419 HWY 105.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Lowes Hardware, located at 1855 Blowing Rock Rd. A club hammer and dry wall hand saw were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, located at 200 Watauga Village Dr. A nerf gun was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 45, from Wilmington was charged with a warrant for an arrest. Secured Bond: $500. Court Date: March 3
February 18
ARREST: A suspect, 26, from Boone was charged with trespass of real property. Secured Bond: $1,000. Court Date: March 31
February 19
ARREST: A male suspect, 51, from Boone was charged with larceny. Secured Bond: $500. Court Date: March 31
