Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, Feb. 13-19, 2023

February 3

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 1961 US Highway 421 N in Boone. A vehicle was reportedly moved from the owner’s property.

February 13

INCIDENT: Vandalism of property was reported at 610 Pinnacle Dr in Boone. A mailbox was reported damaged.

INCIDENT: Destruction, damage, and vandalism of property was reported at 100 Dewitt Barnett Rd in Vilas. A camper was broken into and entered.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, was charged with possession of stolen goods. Secured Bond: $2,500. Court Date: March 10

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, was charged with possession of stolen goods. Secured Bond: $10,000. Court Date: March 10

February 14

INCIDENT: Burglary, breaking & entering was reported at 196 Phillips Branch Rd in Vilas. A barn was broken into, and tools were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Burglary, breaking & entering was reported at 195 Phillips Branch Rd in Vilas.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, was charged with failure to appear and probation violation. Secured Bond: $1,000. Court Date: March 17

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, was charged with failure to appear. Secured Bond: $3,000. Court Date: April 19

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, was charged with failure to appear. Secured Bond: $8,000. Court Date: March 17

ARREST: A male suspect, 57, was charged with failure to appear. Secured Bond: $7,500. Court Date: March 8

February 15

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, was charged with assault on a female and interfering with emergency communication. No bond. Court Date: March 31

ARREST: A male suspect, 55, was charged with assault on a female. Secured Bond: $10,000. Court Date: March 14

February 16

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Watauga Recreation Center, located at 231 Complex Dr, in Boone. A basketball was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Driving while impaired, failure to heed lights or siren, and resisting a public officer were reported at US Hwy 421 S near NC Hwy 105 Ext in Boone. Multiple vehicles were reported damaged.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, was charged with possession of meth with intent to sell or deliver, possession of a firearm by a felon, maintain dwelling, and possession of paraphernalia. Secured Bond: $40,000. Court Date: March 10

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, was charged with failure to appear. Secured Bond: $1,000. Court Date: March 20

ARREST: A male suspect, 51, was charged with possession of marijuana, attempted breaking and entering, driving with a revoked license, and being a fugitive from another state. Secured Bond: $77, 500. Court Date: March 31

February 17

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, was charged with driving under the influence. Secured Bond: $500. Court Date: April 14

February 19

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, was charged with injury to real property. Secured Bond: $800. Court Date: March 8