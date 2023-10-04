“CRIME ALERT”

High Country Crime Stoppers and the Boone Police Department seek the public’s assistance in solving the following crime:

During the month of September, 2023, multiple street signs were stolen from within the Town of Boone. The signs were taken from Briarwood Drive, Dogwood Road, Stadium Drive, Horse Shoe Drive, Tanglewood Drive, Highland Avenue, Wintergreen Drive, Yosef Drive, Poplar Hill Drive, Hope Drive, and the Town of Boone equipment yard.

Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959, or Lieutenant Bobby Creed at 828-268-6934. You may also submit a Crime Stoppers Tip via our website at cityprotect.com or Text “NCTIP plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.

High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information, which leads to arrests; recovery of stolen property; seizure of drugs and the location of wanted persons.

High Country Crime Stoppers is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization operated by a volunteer community board of directors serving Avery and Watauga Counties. High Country Crime Stoppers encourages the reporting of information or leads which can assist law enforcement with solving crimes. Its goal is to help in the fight against crime, but it is not part of the local police departments or sheriff’s offices. Each County has a law enforcement coordinator who participates as an advisor to the board but is a non-voting member. The citizen’s board is responsible for operations of the program, fund raising, public relations, and approval of rewards.

Courtesy of High Country Crime Stoppers and The Boone Police Department

