Boone Man Charged After Firing Gun on Rivers Street Thursday Night

Anthony Martinez Grimes

On Thursday night, July 8, 2021 at 11:15 p.m., the Boone Police Department responded to a report of shots fired from a vehicle into the air on Rivers Street near the intersection with Bodenheimer Drive. No injuries or property damage were reported as a result of the shooting.

The suspect was identified as Anthony Martinez Grimes, age 47, of Boone. On July 9, investigators executed a search warrant at Grimes’ residence located at 197 Summer Drive in Boone. A handgun and ammunition consistent with shell casings recovered from the scene were seized.

Upon completion of the initial investigation and interview, Anthony Martinez Grimes was charged with Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Going Armed to the Terror of the People, and Discharging of a Firearm within City Limits. He was taken before a Watauga County Magistrate, where he was given a $20,000 secured bond and a court date of August 10, 2021.

