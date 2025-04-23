Armed Robbery in Vilas Results in Shootout with Johnson County Deputies in Tennessee

On April 22, 2025 the Watauga County 911 Communication Center received a call for an armed robbery at the Quality Plus in Vilas. The suspect left the Quality Plus in dark SUV, heading north on US Hwy 421 towards TN.



Watauga County Deputies began immediately searching for the suspect. A Deputy spotted the suspect vehicle crossing into TN and Communications made Johnson County aware. Johnson County Deputies located the vehicle near the state line and the suspect attempted to flee. Johnson County Deputies pursued the suspect vehicle to the Maymead plant at 5045 Hwy 421 S Mtn. City, TN. The suspect exited his vehicle and began shooting at Deputies, hitting one Johnson County Deputy. Deputies returned fire, hitting the suspect. The Johnson County Deputy was taken to Watauga Medical Center. The suspect was transported to Johnson County Medical Center and airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center.



The suspect is Joey Allen Ponce of Ashe County NC, a 41-year-old male and has pending charges in Watauga County for Felony Robbery with Dangerous Weapon and is being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for Attempted Murder and other offenses. The investigations are ongoing. The Johnson County Deputy is stable and the current status of the suspect is unknown at this time.



The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our deepest thoughts and prayers to the Johnson County Deputy and his family as well as the family of the suspect. Our greatest appreciation to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Mountain City Police Department and the Tennessee Highway

Patrol.

