World Changers To Impact High Country With Volunteer Services July 8-13

In just a few days, around 120 youngsters and their adult leaders representing the nonprofit organization known as World Changers will be coming to the High Country area to volunteer their time and talents to make life better for others.

From July 8-13, middle and high school students from all across the southeast, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky and Indiana, will be in the area working with local churches and WAMY Community Action to provide needed repairs for local homeowners.

As longtime World Changer participants, Daniel and Katie Machon of Boone are spearheading the effort. The husband-wife duo shared with High Country Press that it has been a longtime goal of theirs to host the group in this area.

Willing participants do not get paid for the work they do with World Changers, but rather each one is responsible for his or her own expenses while helping others. Photo submitted.

“I have lived in Boone since moving here for my first job in 2018,” said Daniel. “Since Katie and I got married in 2020, we have wanted to host a World Changers project in the place where we live. This is the year! And we are hoping that this will be an annual project for the years to come.”

He added, “Katie and I have both been involved with World Changers for many years. Both of our churches attended World Changers when we were in middle school/high school. Katie and I both served on summer staff for World Changers while we were in college. In fact, that is where we met and eventually got married.”

World Changers is a non-profit parachurch ministry that provides home repairs for those in need, Katie explained. “Daniel and I are now local community members in Boone and serve as coordinators with World Changers.”

While World Changers was established in 1990 as part of the North American Mission Board, it is now an independently owned non-profit, she said. “This will be the first summer they serve in Boone and we are partnered with WAMY Community Action which is providing us the needed work for homeowners in Watauga and Avery Counties.”

During their week-long stay in the High Country, the group will be working on a variety of projects — ranging from painting houses, constructing or repairing decks, putting on siding, as well as interior work, such as replacing floors and other projects that have been identified beforehand.

The Boone area is just one of 20-plus towns that will benefit from the group efforts during the summer months, the Machons explained.

“The students and their adult leaders are among thousands registered this year to participate in dozens of World Changers projects across the United States.”

In fact, students travelling with their churches and youth groups come up with an average of $300 each just for the opportunity to participate, we’re told, as well as travel expenses.

Painting the exterior of local homes is just one of many volunteers services that will be provided when World Changers come to the High Country during the second week of July. Photo submitted.

“Those who participate in World Changers have a desire to serve and grow in their ability to meet the needs of communities. These teams learn all about serving others, while getting out of their comfort zones to work hard and help others who are perhaps less fortunate.

On behalf of Three Forks Baptist Association, Executive Director

Wesley Smith shared that he is thankful for the opportunity to partner together with these organizations to help some local homeowners receive needed improvements on their homes — and show them the love of Jesus.

“Church groups from all around the southeast will come to our community and join local churches in ministry to their community. Not only will groups be joining the ministry of local churches, but hopefully they will have an experience that will encourage them to serve and do ministry when they return to their homes. Impacting lives with the love of Jesus!”

World Changers will be housed at both Perkinsville Baptist Church and Cornerstone Summit Church. Breakfast and dinner will be provided at Perkinsville Church, but local churches and community groups are needed to provide lunches on Tuesday through Friday that week.

“We will be most appreciative of any groups that might want to volunteer to provide these meals,” said Katie Machon.

For more information on how your group can help with meals and other needs, contact Daniel and Katie Machon at 704-804-8410 or 919-770-2632 or email drmachon3@gmail.com or kmbradley2014@gmail.com

Middle and high school students and their team leaders from across the country are joining forces this summer through World Changers to help brighten the lives of others. Photo submitted.

