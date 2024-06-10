Tickets for “Grandfather Presents: Richard Louv” Are on Sale Now for July 25 Presentation

This season’s Grandfather Presents roster has an emphasis on those who make it their life’s mission to highlight the challenges, opportunities and good work happening around exploration, nature and conservation.

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, has announced that tickets for the second presentation of the Grandfather Presents 2024 speaker series are on sale now. Richard Louv, a journalist and author, continues these Thursday night presentations on July 25.

The new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery will play host to the event. Guests will get to experience a “night at the museum” atmosphere, the speaker presentation and book-signing/ “meet-and-greet” opportunities.

This season’s Grandfather Presents roster has an emphasis on those who make it their life’s mission to highlight the challenges, opportunities and good work happening around exploration, nature and conservation. Following Louv, the lineup includes:

· Retired Ducks Unlimited CEO, retired director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and author Dale Hall | Aug. 15

· Biologist, educator, ecologist, explorer and author Margaret Lowman, Ph.D., also known as “CanopyMeg” | Sept. 19

Richard Louv is a journalist and author of 10 books, including “Our Wild Calling: How Connecting with Animals Can Transform Our Lives – and Save Theirs,” “Last Child in the Woods: Saving Our Children from Nature-Deficit Disorder” and “The Nature Principle: Reconnecting with Life in a Virtual Age.” His books have been translated and published in 24 countries and helped launch an international movement to connect children, families and communities with nature. He is the co-founder and chair emeritus of the Children & Nature Network, an organization focused on the connection between the well-being of children and wild places and the effort to increase safe and equitable access to the natural world for all.

Tickets for “Grandfather Presents: Richard Louv,” part of Grandfather Mountain’s speaker series, are on sale now. Join us at the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery for an evening with journalist and author Richard Louv, for a discussion on the importance of connecting humans to nature. Two levels of tickets are available online for this July 25 event. (Photo courtesy of Richard Louv)

Louv appears frequently on national radio and television programs, including “The Today Show,” “CBS Evening News” and NPR’s “Fresh Air.” He speaks internationally on nature-deficit disorder, a concept he first introduced in “Last Child in the Woods,” regarding the importance of children’s and adults’ exposure to nature for their health and on the need for environmental protection and preservation for greater access to nature and the health of the Earth.

He is a recipient of many awards, including the national Audubon Medal, the San Diego Zoological Society Conservation Medal, the George B. Rabb Conservation Medal from the Chicago Zoological Society and the Cox Award, Clemson University’s highest honor for “sustained achievement in public service.”

“Richard Louv is a perfect fit for our Grandfather Presents series, said John Caveny, director of conservation and education for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “His work to connect humans with nature aligns with the passions and priorities of our staff and the organization’s mission. We are excited to host him on the mountain and have him engage with guests on the importance of the natural world in all our lives.”

As a journalist and commentator, Louv has written for The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Times of London, Orion, Outside Magazine and other newspapers and magazines. He is a columnist for The San Diego Union-Tribune and Parents magazine.

Copies of Louv’s books, “Our Wild Calling: How Connecting with Animals Can Transform Our Lives – and Save Theirs,” and “Last Child in the Woods: Saving Our Children from Nature-Deficit Disorder,” will be on sale at Grandfather Mountain’s Wilson Center gift shop prior to the event and on July 25 during Grandfather Presents, as supplies last. A summer reading list for the speaker series – as all of this year’s presenters have authored books – will be announced soon.

Schedule: July 25, 2024

· 8 a.m. | Grandfather Mountain opens for the day, and “VIP Reception” ticket holders are allowed access to the park. New this year, your event ticket will be scanned at one of our ticket booths at the entrance gate.

4:45 p.m. | “Presentation” ticket holders are allowed to enter the park and are welcome to explore the Conservation Campus (Wilson Center, Mildred the Bear Environmental Habitats and more) prior to the speaker presentation. New this year, your event ticket will be scanned at one of our ticket booths at the entrance gate.

4:45 – 5:45 p.m. | Check-in for all event attendees near the front entrance of the Wilson Center (to receive your wristband for the event)

5 – 5:30 p.m. | “VIP” Reception in the Wilson Center (“VIP Reception” ticket holders only)

5:45 – 6:45 p.m. | Speaker presentation in the Classroom in the Clouds

6:45 – 7:30 p.m. | Meet-and-greet/book signing with speaker

7:45 p.m. | Park should be clear of all Grandfather Presents guests.

Event Tickets

Two levels of tickets are available for the Thursday night Grandfather Presents programs.

“VIP Reception” tickets include a VIP reception with the guest speaker that features heavy hors d’oeuvres, in addition to the program and “meet-and-greet/book-signing” session after the event. Admission to the park for the day is also included. “VIP Reception” adult tickets are $60 and $51 for members of the Bridge Club, the park’s annual membership program. VIP tickets to the event are limited.

“Presentation” tickets are a more cost-effective option and include only the speaker’s program and the “meet-and-greet/book-signing” session after the event. “Presentation” adult tickets are $25 and $20 for Bridge Club members. Children, ages 12 and under, are admitted free to the event with a paying adult. A maximum of four free children is permitted per purchase.

New this year, Bridge Club members will be required to enter their membership number online to gain access to their discounted event tickets when purchasing.

Tickets for “Grandfather Presents: Richard Louv” are on sale online now.

To learn more about “Grandfather Presents: Richard Louv” and to purchase tickets, visit https://grandfather.com/event/grandfather-presents-richard-louv/.

To learn more about the Grandfather Presents speaker series, visit www.grandfather.com/grandfather-presents.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world through education, exploration and example. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.

