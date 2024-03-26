The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will open approximately 1,000 miles of Hatchery Supported Trout Waters at 7 a.m. on April 6

The Wildlife Commission has posted the full Hatchery Supported Trout Waters stocking schedule on its website to give trout anglers opportunities to plan fishing trips in advance. The schedule is searchable by county and month and provides information on what days each water is being stocked.

Hatchery Supported Trout Waters, which are marked by green-and-white signs, have been closed since Feb. 28 for stocking. Most trout are stocked April through June, with a few streams selectively stocked in July. Overall, staff will stock over 600,000 trout in hatchery supported waters — 96 percent of which will average 10 inches in length, with the other 4 percent exceeding 14 inches in length.

Hatchery Supported Trout Waters are open to public fishing; however, many of those miles are privately owned so officials with the Wildlife Commission urge anglers to respect the property they are fishing on and remember that landowners can take away access if they feel their property is being misused.

Anglers can help prevent the loss of public access to fishing by:

· Respecting private property and landowners at all times.

· Removing all trash and litter from fishing and parking areas.

· Parking only in designated areas and leaving driveways open for traffic.

· Closing and/or locking gates after use.

· Reporting wildlife violations by calling 800-662-7137.

For a complete list of all Hatchery Supported Trout Waters, as well as trout maps, the complete stocking schedule, and daily stocking updates on Hatchery Supported Trout Waters, visit the Wildlife Commission’s trout fishing page.

Please note, the Bobby N. Setzer State Fish Hatchery will undergo a major renovation beginning in 2025. Setzer produces over 75% of trout for the agency’s trout stocking program. Trout stockings will not be impacted in 2024. However, there will be a reduction in trout stockings during the 2025, 2026 and potentially 2027 trout stocking seasons. We will continue to update the public during this important process, which ultimately ensures the sport of trout fishing will robustly continue in North Carolina for future generations.

Courtesy of NC Wildlife Commission

