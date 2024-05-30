Grandfather Mountain to Host Annual Animal Birthday Party on June 12 Beginning at 11 a.m.

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is throwing its annual birthday bash for all resident animals on Wednesday, June 12 – and you’re invited! The celebration, which will feature games, contests, crafts and surprises, is included with admission. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation / Monty Combs)

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is throwing its annual birthday bash for all resident animals on Wednesday, June 12 – and you’re invited! Included with park admission, the celebration will feature games, contests, crafts and surprises.

The park’s habitat staff is preparing a fun-filled afternoon for guests with programs to celebrate its furry and feathered inhabitants as they mark another trip around the sun. Millie the Bear, the mountain’s mascot, will also make special appearances throughout the day.

“The Animal Birthday Party is one of the most special and enjoyable annual events we have to offer,” said Christie Tipton, animal habitats curator with the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “The day’s festivities provide a rewarding experience for all involved. Having this memorable day in the animals’ honor is just one way we can return the favor for the joy they bring to our staff and visitors all year long.”

Activities will kick off at 11 a.m. and continue until 3:30 p.m. The full schedule is below.

Animal Birthday Party Schedule:

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Test Your Animal Knowledge Contest | Contest Drawing at 2:15 p.m. (Classroom in the Clouds)

Test Your Animal Knowledge Contest | Contest Drawing at 2:15 p.m. (Classroom in the Clouds) 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Make a birthday card for the animals! (Classroom in the Clouds)

Make a birthday card for the animals! (Classroom in the Clouds) 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Games! Come play some fun animal-themed games. (Classroom in the Clouds)

Games! Come play some fun animal-themed games. (Classroom in the Clouds) 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Behind-the-Scenes Tour (Additional charge, please book in advance.)

Behind-the-Scenes Tour (Additional charge, please book in advance.) 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.: A Walk in the Woods Game – learn about nature through an interactive game. (Wilson Center)

A Walk in the Woods Game – learn about nature through an interactive game. (Wilson Center) 1 – 3 p.m.: Creepy Critter Corner – meet a few of our “creepier” animals! (Classroom in the Clouds)

Creepy Critter Corner – meet a few of our “creepier” animals! (Classroom in the Clouds) 1 – 3 p.m.: Free Birthday Cake (Classroom in the Clouds)

Free Birthday Cake (Classroom in the Clouds) 1 – 3 p.m.: Vote for the enrichments that you think the animals would most like to get during the Enrichment Parade starting at 2:45 p.m. at the elk habitat. (Classroom in the Clouds)

Vote for the enrichments that you think the animals would most like to get during the Enrichment Parade starting at 2:45 p.m. at the elk habitat. (Classroom in the Clouds) 1 – 1:30 p.m.: Animal Encounter! Come meet a few of our resident animals, including snakes. (Classroom in the Clouds)

Animal Encounter! Come meet a few of our resident animals, including snakes. (Classroom in the Clouds) 1:30 – 2 p.m.: Enrichment Decorating – come help make birthday enrichments for the animals. (Outside Wilson Center)

Enrichment Decorating – come help make birthday enrichments for the animals. (Outside Wilson Center) 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.: Animal Olympics Game (Pollinator Garden)

Animal Olympics Game (Pollinator Garden) 2:15 p.m.: Contest Drawing! Winners will be announced at the Classroom in the Clouds. Contest winners get the rare opportunity to go behind the scenes to visit the animal they were knowledgeable about! Winners are allowed to take family members with them. Participants must be present to win.

Contest Drawing! Winners will be announced at the Classroom in the Clouds. Contest winners get the rare opportunity to go behind the scenes to visit the animal they were knowledgeable about! Winners are allowed to take family members with them. Participants must be present to win. 2:45 p.m.: Animal Enrichment Parade! Follow our staff to the elk, then otter, then cougar and then bear overlooks to watch the special Birthday Enrichments!

Those interested in treating the animals to birthday presents can do so by choosing a gift from the mountain’s animal enrichment wish list featuring appropriate toys and supplies. Donors can purchase an item online and have it delivered straight to Grandfather Mountain for the animals’ immediate enjoyment.

Animal lovers can also contribute through the mountain’s Adopt-an-Animal Program. Honorary adopters receive a photo of their animal, certificate of adoption, informational sheet about the animal’s life and more!

To learn more about this year’s Animal Birthday Party at Grandfather Mountain, visit www.grandfather.com/event/animal-birthday-party.

Grandfather Mountain’s Animal Birthday Party culminates in the Animal Enrichment Parade, when habitat animals receive special birthday enrichments. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation / Monty Combs)

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world through education, exploration and example. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.

