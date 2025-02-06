Grandfather Mountain Mourns the Loss of Ajax the Bald Eagle

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, has bid farewell to Ajax the bald eagle. Ajax died Wednesday, Feb. 5 following complications from an infection he developed. He was 11 years old. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation / Leslie Restivo)

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, has bid farewell to Ajax the bald eagle.

Ajax died Wednesday, Feb. 5 following complications from an infection he developed. He was 11 years old.

“We will miss his strength and confidence,” Christie Tipton, animal habitats curator for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, said. “He was always so regal and stately.”

Ajax arrived at Grandfather Mountain on Aug. 26, 2015, estimated to be about 1 and a 1/2 years old.

He came from the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey in Maitland, Fla., after falling from his nest on a golf course. The fall left him with a broken clavicle and humerus in his wing and a broken femur in his leg. He was taken to the raptor center to be given medical care in hopes of recovery and to eventually be released back into the wild.

Unfortunately, his injuries did not heal well enough for him to be able to fly long distances, meaning he would be unable to hunt for live prey or migrate. Therefore, he was brought to Grandfather to live with Griffin, the mountain’s older resident bald eagle.

Ajax could often be seen flying to different perches in the habitat and basking in the sun. He loved to play in the pond and enjoyed the trout that were provided as an enrichment. He especially enjoyed hanging out close to his fellow bald eagle, Griffin, and even sometimes sharing a perch. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation / Monty Combs)



Ajax was first introduced to Grandfather’s habitat keepers as a “talkative biter.” Upon his arrival, the habitat staff’s veterinarian greeted him with a brief health check before he was released in his new habitat. He put up a fight, squawking and nipping at anyone who got close enough. This is how he got his name, Ajax, after a fierce Greek warrior.

“The guests always enjoyed hearing his vocalizations,” Tipton said. “He was very chatty, and he would always let us know what he thought.”

It took a little while for Ajax to get to know his new home at Grandfather Mountain, but he settled in nicely. He could often be seen flying to different perches in the habitat and basking in the sun.

He loved to play in the pond and enjoyed the trout that were provided as an enrichment. He especially enjoyed hanging out close to his fellow bald eagle, Griffin, and even sometimes sharing a perch.

In Memoriam

For those looking to honor Ajax’s legacy, donations can be made in his memory to the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. Those gifts will aid in the care of its resident animals, all of whom were either orphaned or injured in the wild or born into captivity before arriving at Grandfather, thus unfit for release into the wild.

To contribute, visit www.grandfather.com/donate.

The animals also have an Amazon.com wish list, featuring food, toys and supplies. Donors can choose a gift for their favorite animal, purchase it online and have it delivered straight to Grandfather Mountain for immediate enjoyment by their furry or feathered friends. The list of suggested items is available at www.bit.ly/GMAmazonWishlist.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world through education, exploration and example. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.

