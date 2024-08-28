Blue Ridge Conservancy Purchases Scenic Property Adjoining Jumpinoff Rock on the Blue Ridge Parkway

Blue Ridge Conservancy recently purchased 121 acres of land in Ashe and Wilkes counties, located near the popular Jumpinoff Rock Overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Bear Den Branch creek, a headwater stream of the Yadkin River, originates on the property, and is designated High Quality Water, Trout Water, WSII by the NC Division of Water Resources. The ridgeline acreage, skirted along the boundary by the Mountains-to-Sea Trail, will be added to the Parkway in the future.

“Blue Ridge Conservancy is committed to protecting scenic views and creating recreational opportunities along the Blue Ridge,” says Eric Hiegl, BRC’s Director of Land Protection. “Protecting this property assures that this beautiful view will exist for users of the Parkway and hikers along the Mountains-to-Sea Trail for decades to come.”

Located near mile 260.6 of the Parkway, the land is entirely forested, with mixed deciduous trees and yellow pine. Funding for this project was provided by Fred and Alice Stanback.

BRC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit land trust, partners with landowners and local communities to permanently protect natural resources with agricultural, cultural, recreational, ecological, and scenic value in northwest North Carolina.

