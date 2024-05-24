Blue Ridge Conservancy Achieves Land Trust Accreditation Renewal

Blue Ridge Conservancy (BRC) recently achieved land trust accreditation renewal from the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, an independent program of the Land Trust Alliance.

“Blue Ridge Conservancy’s accredited status demonstrates our commitment to permanent land conservation that benefits the entire community,” said Charlie Brady, BRC’s Executive Director. “Due largely to our staff’s expertise and professionalism, the Land Trust Accreditation Commission has awarded BRC a renewal of our Certificate of Accreditation. Accreditation is the highest national distinction for land conservancies. It is only awarded to organizations that exemplify standards of excellence, uphold the public trust and ensure conservation achievements are permanently protected.”

Each accredited land trust completes a rigorous review process and joins a network of organizations united by strong ethical practices. This trusted network of land trusts has demonstrated fiscal accountability, strong organizational leadership, sound transactions and lasting stewardship of the lands they conserve. Accreditation is awarded on a 5-year term.

Accredited land trusts display a seal indicating to the public that they meet national standards for excellence, uphold the public trust and ensure that conservation efforts are permanent.

To date, BRC has protected almost 26,000 acres in the mountains of northwestern North Carolina. The focus region includes Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, Wilkes, Watauga, and Yancey Counties, which contain significant agricultural, cultural, recreational, ecological, and scenic resources. The acres protected include privately-owned land conserved through voluntary conservation easements and land that has been purchased and transferred to public ownership.

BRC has conservation and recreation projects throughout the service area, including the expansion of Grandfather Mountain State Park, Elk Knob State Park, and the Blue Ridge Parkway. BRC also established Pond Mountain Game Land and continues to add to the Three Top Mountain Game Land. Major recreation projects for BRC include the Middle Fork Greenway, a trail connecting Boone to Blowing Rock, and the Northern Peaks State Trail, connecting Boone to the Jeffersons. In addition to projects on land, BRC has established two access points on the Watauga River for paddlers and anglers.

About the Land Trust Accreditation Commission

The Land Trust Accreditation Commission, based in Saratoga Springs, New York, inspires excellence, promotes public trust and ensures permanence in the conservation of open lands by recognizing land trust organizations that meet rigorous quality standards and that strive for continuous improvement. The Commission, established in 2006 as an independent program of the Land Trust Alliance, is governed by a volunteer board of diverse land conservation and nonprofit management experts from around the country. More information about the Commission is available at http://www.landtrustaccreditation.org/.

About The Land Trust Alliance

Founded in 1982, the Land Trust Alliance is a national land conservation organization that works to save the places people need and love by strengthening land conservation across America. The Alliance represents 1,281 member land trusts supported by more than 200,000 volunteers and 4.6 million members nationwide. The Alliance is based in Washington, D.C., and operates several regional offices. More information about the Alliance is available at http://www.landtrustalliance.org/.

