MerleFest Concludes 2025 Festival; NC Governor Josh Stein Makes Special Appearance

MerleFest, presented by Window World, wrapped up its 37th annual celebration with a romp-roaring tribute to the music and community that folk icon Doc Watson championed throughout his life. Over the course of four vibrant days, nearly one hundred acts ranging from rising stars to seasoned legends graced a dozen stages across the campus of Wilkes Community College, drawing thousands to the rolling hills that canvas the region. Founded in 1988, MerleFest has grown into not only a musical cornerstone of North Carolina but also a vital economic engine for the area, fueling scholarships, capital improvements, and educational programs throughout the community. The 2025 edition continued that legacy, blending genre-defying performances with a deep sense of purpose rooted in place and people.

On Saturday, MerleFest welcomed a special guest: North Carolina Governor Josh Stein, who toured the Wilkes Community College campus and took in the sights and sounds of the festival. Later that evening, Governor Stein introduced North Carolina’s own The Avett Brothers ahead of their headlining set on the Watson Stage, highlighting the festival’s important role in supporting education and cultural life in the region.

“MerleFest is special to so many people, including my family and me,” said Governor Josh Stein. “It was great to enjoy the weekend with so many North Carolina music fans, and I appreciate the hardworking people who make it all happen year after year.”

Reflecting on this year’s event, Festival Director Wes Whitson shared, “What really stood out to me this year was the sense of connection. You could feel it everywhere—between the artists and the crowds, among the volunteers, and even in the little moments, like folks swapping stories in the food lines. MerleFest has always been about more than just the music, and this year really drove that home. I’m especially proud that the festival continues to support the mission of Wilkes Community College, which plays such an important role in our region. I’m so grateful to everyone who helped make it happen and kept the spirit of the festival alive. It’s quite possible we broke some attendance records this year. We could not be more appreciative of our fans who showed up in a really big way each day of the festival.”

See below for a day-by-day highlight reel of MerleFest 2025’s noteworthy moments:

Thursday: MerleFest weekend kicked off with returning local artist Presley Barker, whose impressive guitar work and heartfelt lyrics welcomed festivalgoers. Woody Platt and the Bluegrass Gentlemen followed with a masterclass in bluegrass tradition, leading into a powerful, blues-tinged set from The SteelDrivers. Wyatt Flores kept the energy high with his soulful songwriting and magnetic presence. Brent Cobb brought laid-back Southern rock vibes to the Cabin Stage, before The Dead South drew a massive crowd with their high-energy, foot-stomping bluegrass. The evening closed on the Dance Stage with Donna the Buffalo’s infectious rhythms, kicking off the weekend with heart, energy, and the signature sense of community only MerleFest can deliver.

Friday: Jim Lauderdale and The Gamechangers opened the day with a soulful set on the Creekside Stage, setting the tone for a memorable Friday. Big Richard brought powerhouse vocals and fierce energy to the Americana Stage, followed by Tony Trischka’s EarlJam, who took fans on a journey through bluegrass history. The War and Treaty delivered an emotionally charged Watson Stage performance, leading into a stunning set from I’m With Her. Friday night belonged to Bonnie Raitt, who captivated with her iconic slide guitar and timeless hits, before the tradition of the Late Night Jam, hosted by Sam Bush, brought a star-studded roster of pickers together for an unforgettable session.

Saturday: Saturday opened with Denitia’s soulful country sounds on the Hillside Stage, followed by the announcement of Band Competition winners Mama & The Ruckus. Alison Brown delivered a masterful blend of bluegrass, folk, and storytelling, and The Fretliners brought authentic, Colorado-infused roots to the Traditional Stage. Christina Vane stormed the Dance Stage with her roots-driven sound, while The Waybacks’ annual “Album Hour” reimagined The Rolling Stones’ Let it Bleed, electrifying the crowd. As evening set in, Sam Bush lit up the Watson Stage, paving the way for The Avett Brothers’ high-energy, heartfelt performance. Scythian closed the night with a raucous, high-octane dance party on the Dance Stage.

Sunday: The festival’s final day began with a family-friendly sing-along led by Josh Goforth and Laura Boosinger. The Jeff Little Trio honored Doc Watson with heartfelt gospel songs at Creekside, followed by The Secret Sisters’ haunting harmonies on the Hillside Stage. Leftover Salmon got the Watson Stage crowd moving with their jam-infused bluegrass, while Wayne Henderson & Friends showcased Appalachian roots mastery at the Traditional Stage. Watchhouse closed out MerleFest 2025 with a breathtaking, soul-stirring set, wrapping up a weekend full of music, community, and unforgettable memories.

As MerleFest 2025 comes to a close, excitement already builds for next year’s return to Wilkes Community College, set for April 23-26, 2026. Stay tuned for ticket details and the full lineup announcement coming soon.

