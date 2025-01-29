Watauga Native Josh Moretz Launches High County Printing and Signs

Today marks the launch of High Country Printing and Signs, an innovative printing and signage company committed to transforming the way businesses and organizations communicate through visual design. Led by Josh Moretz, a Watauga County native and industry veteran with almost three decades of experience, High Country Printing and Signs brings fresh ideas and state-of-the-art technology to the table, offering a comprehensive range of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of businesses of all sizes.

“Whether you need eye-catching signs for your storefront, custom banners for an event, standard office printing or high-quality printed materials for marketing campaigns, we promise to deliver exceptional results on time and on budget,” said Moretz.

With a focus on customer satisfaction, quality, and sustainability, High Country Printing and Signs is poised to become a game-changer in the region’s printing and signage landscape.

Moretz has been involved in all aspects of the printing business since childhood. His grandfather Joe C. Minor founded Minor’s Printing where he began working at an early age.

“I can remember helping out with small tasks when I was even younger than ten,” said Moretz. “I continued to learn more about other aspects of operations as I got older, including how to operate the machines and process bulk mailings.”

Following the sunsetting of his family’s business, Moretz transferred his skills to another local printing company for over 18 years, during which time he added sign installation to his repertoire. Recently, Moretz decided to return to his family roots by operating his own shop.

“I guess you could say the printing and sign business is in my blood,” said Moretz. “I am excited to offer a new option to local businesses for high quality workmanship and the best customer service.”

At the core of High Country Printing and Signs’ mission is a commitment to providing the highest level of quality in every product it delivers. The company utilizes the latest printing technologies, including some eco-friendly material options, to ensure vibrant, long-lasting, and environmentally responsible results. From large-format signs to intricate, custom-printed designs, High Country Printing and Signs uses utmost care and reliable technique to bring each project to life.

“Our goal is to provide our clients with more than just a product; we want to create a visual experience that captures attention and communicates their message clearly,” said Moretz. “We believe that quality design and materials are essential to making a lasting impact, and we’re proud to offer solutions that exceed expectations.”

According to Randy Osborne who serves as the BMEU Tech at the Boone Post Office, “I have been working with Josh for 15 years. He is the only person I would recommend helping businesses in the high country with mailings. I trust him and am proud to recommend him.”

High Country Printing and Signs’ services include custom signage, wide-format and digital printing, bulk and nonprofit mailing, promotional items, environmental graphics, event signage, and other printable designs. For more information, visit highcountryprinting.com, call 828-865-0242 or email josh@highcountryprinting.com.

