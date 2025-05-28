Watauga Economic Development Commission Releases April 2025 Business Snapshot Report

In an ongoing effort to track real-time conditions for local businesses as recovery from the impacts of Hurricane Helene continue, the Watauga County Economic Development Commission released its seventh monthly Business Snapshot Report, which highlights activity for the month of April 2025.

These monthly reports provide data on the state of business in Watauga County, with a focus on current concerns, performance toward revenue expectations, and ability to meet staffing needs among its core analysis.

“Overall, the word of the month is stable, which can be viewed as a positive considering the fluctuations we’ve seen in previous months.” said Joe Furman, Director of Economic Development for the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. “While there is still plenty of room for improvement, especially as it relates to revenue performance, we did not see any major declines this month, which can indicate that businesses are at least able to predict their performance with a bit more certainty. That improvement in efficiency could be timely as we get closer to the traditional start of summer tourism season. While that data is still a few months away, knowing we are entering that period from a more stable foundation is cause for optimism.”

The April data set included 24 respondents that reported on their performance for the month, with 17 participants having also participated in a previous reporting period.

Among key statistics from the April 2025 report:

• Of businesses surveyed, 75% reported an employee count between 1-25.

• When asked to rate the current state of their business, 63% of respondents answered at a level of 6 or higher, which marks the second-consecutive month that more than 60% of respondents reported such performance.

• Among the top three answers regarding current concerns about their business, reliable revenue stream (30%) and adequate staffing levels (20%) were reported largely unchanged from the previous reporting period. Concerns about overall financial stability (28%) dropped 7% from the previous period, marking its second-lowest percentage in seven months of reporting.

• For a second straight month, 50% of respondents said their business failed to meet revenue expectations for April 2025. Of those respondents, 75% reported a March year-over-year loss of 0-25%.

• When asked if they anticipated improvements to their business conditions over the next six months, 50% said they expect conditions to improve, while 38% expect conditions to remain the same.

The Watauga EDC will continue to conduct this study each month through October 2025. Businesses of all types inside the Watauga County limits are encouraged to participate and can have monthly survey links sent to them directly by sending a request to info@boonechamber.com.

Participants remain anonymous during the process and are only asked to identify their industry for data analysis purposes. Watauga EDC and the Boone Area and Blowing Rock Chambers of Commerce will use this data in their advocacy to policy makers and elected officials in seeking additional support for relief.

For more information on the Watauga Economic Development Commission, please contact Joe Furman at joe@boonechamber.com.