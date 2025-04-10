Town of Boone Announces the Launch of “Branding Boone” – Two Public Input Sessions to be Held April 14th and 15th

The Town of Boone is excited to announce the launch of “Branding Boone”, an initiative to update and refresh the Town’s government brand and identity. Made possible through a grant awarded by the North Carolina Department of Commerce, this project will include a new logo, updated branding guidelines, messaging, and more.

Boone wouldn’t be Boone without its residents, and the Town warmly invites all residents to participate in the first round of community engagement for this project. Civicbrand, the consulting firm chosen for this project, will be facilitating this project alongside staff from the Town of Boone.

“Boone is such a unique place, and we want to create a brand that truly reflects that. As someone who was born and raised here, I’m excited to learn more about how our community views Boone and how we can shape our brand to reflect those values.” — Laney Wise, Grants Coordinator/Communications, Town of Boone

A conversational-style pop-up event will be held at Espresso News, located at 267 Howard Street, on April 14 at 9:00 a.m.. This pop-up event will be a less formal way to gain input on what makes Boone, Boone. All are invited to attend.

Two public input sessions will be held as part of this initial engagement phase. The same meeting will be offered twice—choose the date and time that works best for you:

– Monday, April 14, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at the Town of Boone Council Chambers – 1500 Blowing Rock Road

– Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at the Town of Boone Council Chambers – 1500 Blowing Rock Road

A community input survey is also live at www.brandingboone.com, the official website for the Branding Boone project. The survey takes less than 15 minutes to complete, and everyone is encouraged to participate. For more information on this process, please contact Laney Wise, Grants Coordinator/Communications at (828) 268-6200 or laney.wise@townofboone.net

