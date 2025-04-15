The High-Country Real Estate Market Report Shows Sales Down 18% from Last March

March 2025 MLS REPORT

The High-Country Real Estate Market, which consists of Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties saw sales down in March 2025 by 18.0% compared to March 2024, with inventory up 11.0% compared to March 2024. In March 2025, there were 109 closed sales on single-family and condo/townhouse properties. The combined closing total of sales for March 2025 was over $71 million compared to a closing total for March 2024 of $66.7 million. However, the combined median sales price for all four counties was $505,000 for March 2025, up 16.8% compared to March 2024. The weather is still a deciding factor in our market currently.



Nationally: According to a March 20, 2025, real estate report from the National Association of REALTORS® “Home buyers are slowly entering the market,” even as mortgage rates and home prices appear frozen at elevated levels, says NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. “More inventory and choices are releasing pent-up housing demand.” Also noted in the report, “Existing-home inventory climbed 5.1% month over month in February and is up 17% from a year ago.” “Also adding to the housing supply, single-family construction rose 11.4% last month, reaching the highest pace in a year,” the Commerce Department reports.



INVENTORY: Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, and Watauga Counties had 648 active single-family and condo/townhouse listings during March 2025, with 271 new listings coming onto the market. This is a 6.0% supply of inventory, up 36.7% compared to March 2024.



LAND: The 4 counties combined had 1,265 active land listings during March 2025, with a 21.4%-month supply of local land inventory, this is up 4.5% compared to March 2024. Land sales for March 2025 were $8.7 Million. $6.9 Million



COMMERCIAL: There were 46 active commercial properties listed in the High-Country Multiple Listing Service during March 2025. There was only one commercial sale within the four counties during March with a closing price of $246,000.

Alleghany County: Realtors closed on eleven residential sales in March 2025, up 120.0% from March 2024. The county’s median sales price for March 2025 was $460,000, up an impressive 107.7% compared to March 2024. There are currently 66 active residential listings and 29 new listings in the county. There were nine land closings in March 2025, up 125.0% compared to March 2024, with a median sales price of $65,000. There are currently 239 active land listings in Alleghany County.



Ashe County: Twenty-three residential sales were closed in March 2025, and the median sales price was $395,000, this was down 32.4% compared to March 2024; however, the median sales price of $395,000 was down only 1.2% compared to March 2024. There are 110 active residential properties and Ashe added 57 new listings in the county during this month. Twenty-two land sales were also reported for March 2025; the median sales price was $42,889. There are currently 332 active land listings and 49 new land listings in Ashe County.



Avery County: Eighteen residential properties closed in Avery County in March 2025 with a median sales price of $617,000, up 106.4% from March 2024. There are 193 active residential properties available in Avery, and 69 new listings were added in March 2025. There were 7 land sales in March, with a median sales price of $160,000, up 28% from March 2024. There were 271 active listings for land and 40 new land listings in Avery County in March 2025.

Watauga County: The market in Watauga saw 56 residential properties closed on in March 2025, with the median sales price being the largest in our counties, at $627,500, up 25.8% from last year. There are 277 active residential properties in the county and 69 new listings in March 2025. Twenty-one land closings were recorded for March 2025, down 22.2% from last year. The median sales price was $177,500, up considerably at 84.9% from March 2024. There are currently 421 active listings for land in Watauga County.

Disclaimer: Figures are based on the High-Country Multiple Listing Service information. Data is for informational purposes only and may not be accurate due to MLS reporting processes. This data reflects a specific point in time and cannot be used in perpetuity due to the fluctuating nature of markets.



Report graphics generated from Domus Analytics pulled from the HCAR Web API feed. HCAR Realtor® members can access these detailed and customizable reports and graphics for professional use by logging into the HCAR dashboard. A public graphic is available on our website homepage at highcountryrealtors.org.

