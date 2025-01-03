The High Country Real Estate Market of Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, and Watauga Counties Saw Sales Down 27.8% from Last November

The High Country Real Estate Market of Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, and Watauga Counties saw sales down 27.8% compared to this same time a year ago. Inventory climbed 3.0% during November compared to November 2023. For November, there were 117 closed sales on single-family and condo/townhouse properties. The combined closing total for the month was $92.0 million. Our four counties combined median sales price was $530,000, up 20.0% compared to this time a year ago.

Nationally: According to a recent report from the National Association of Realtors® Existing-Home Sales Elevated 4.8% in November, Post Strongest Year-Over-Year Increase Since June 2021: “November 2024, existing-home sales advanced in three major U.S. regions and remained steady in the West. Year-over-year, sales climbed in all four regions.”

INVENTORY: Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, and Watauga Counties had 677 active single-family and condo/townhouse listings during November, with 166 new listings coming onto the market. This is a 5.8 supply of inventory, up 42.7% compared to this same time a year ago.

LAND: Our four counties had 1,350 active land listings during November, a 31.4-month supply of local land inventory. This is up compared to November 2023. Land sales for November were $3.7 Million.

COMMERCIAL: Currently reported to the High-Country Multiple Listing Service, forty-one commercial properties are listed. There were three commercial sales within the four counties in November for a combined total of $1.5 Million

Alleghany County: Realtors closed on nine residential sales. The county’s median sales price for November is $399,900. There are currently sixty-one active residential listings in the county. Five land closings were coming in for November, with a median sales price of $35,000. There are currently 230 active land listings in Alleghany County.

Ashe County: Realtors closed with twenty-three residential sales for November, and that median sales price came in at $445,000. There are ninety-nine active residential properties in the county. There were seventeen land sales for November, and the median sales price was $44,000. There are currently 376 active land listings in Ashe County.

Avery County: Realtors closed on twenty-five residential properties during November, with a median sales price of $730,000, the highest in our counties. There are 231 active residential properties currently. Avery County had seven closed land sales in November, with a median sales price of $50,000. There are 285 active listings for land in Avery County.

Watauga County: Realtors closed on sixty residential properties in November, with a median sales price of $534,800. There are 286 active residential properties in the county. There were fourteen closed land sales in November, with a median sales price of $46,750. There are currently 459 active listings for land in Watauga County.

Mortgage News: According to a recent report from NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun, “More buyers have entered the market as the economy continues to add jobs, housing inventory grows compared to a year ago and consumers get used to a new normal of mortgage rates between 6% and 7%.”

Disclaimer: Figures are based on information from the High Country Multiple Listing Service. Data is for informational purposes only and may not be completely accurate due to MLS reporting processes. This data reflects a specific point in time and cannot be used in perpetuity due to the fluctuating nature of markets.

Report graphics generated from Domus Analytics pulled from the HCAR Web API feed. HCAR Realtor® members can access these detailed and customizable reports and graphics for professional use by logging into the HCAR dashboard. A public graphic is available on our website homepage at highcountryrealtors.org.

