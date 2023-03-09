Q and A with…  Watauga Humane Society’s Hutch Husky

By Kris Testori

It’s not often that I get to interview a mascot, but today was an exception.

In this exclusive interview, learn more about some of Hutch’s shenanigans as well as his goals for the Watauga Humane Society. Follow him on Facebook to see where his latest adventure will take him.

Where did you get the name Hutch?

I grew up in a tiny wire hutch but I was rescued by Humane Society friends!

What kinds of places do you go as a mascot?

I like to go to local events where I can make people laugh and smile and help everyone have a good time; parades, sports, 5k runs, music festivals, charity events, I’ve even got to hit the ski slopes and the skate park.

Where did you get your grooves from? I’ve seen some pretty rocking Breakdancing.

Aw shucks, I just can’t stop the butt-wiggle when I hear a good tune! I went to a really great obedience school and b-boy was on the curriculum.

Do you ever hang out with other Mascots?

Sometimes I get to help my mascot friends across the state by being a goofball in front of thousands at arenas and stadiums. I love hearing their fans chant my name. We’ve done skits together, I always destroy them in dance offs… I tripped Sir Purr at mascot hockey -true story.

Have you met any interesting people?

I am always smiling because every person I meet is interesting! All of my friends at Watauga Humane Society are hard working, super talented and fun and the folks that invite me to their events are amazing as well. A few famous people have had the priviledge of meeting me too.

What events do you have coming up?

Watauga Humane Society posts an event calendar each month -I am looking forward to helping S.N.I.P.S. at the Mast Original Store in Valle Crucis and Art in the Park in Blowing Rock. I love attending our local parades too!

What are some of your goals?

To raise money and awareness to help the animals, shelter staff and facility. To consistently create shenanigans and help people have a good time. To make sure I stay up to date on my flea baths and shots, and cut back on the amount of homework I’ve been eating.

What does Hutch want us to know?

Spay and Neuter Is a Positive Solution -For Realz!

What do you do to relax?

At the end of a long day I wind down with a pair of soft, comfortable slippers and chew on them before bed.

