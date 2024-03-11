Mitchell County Chamber of Commerce and Mitchell Economic Development Commission Unite Forces to Drive Local Prosperity

In a landmark move shifted to amplify economic growth and foster community development, the Mitchell County Chamber of Commerce and the Mitchell County Economic Development Commission have announced their decision to join forces. The strategic merger brings together two powerhouse organizations dedicated to advancing the economic vitality and prosperity of Mitchell County and its residents. By combining resources, expertise, and networks, the unified, but separate entity will significantly enhance its capacity to attract investment, support local businesses, and cultivate a thriving economic environment throughout the county. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in Mitchell County trajectory, signaling a renewed commitment to innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth.

“This partnership represents a pivotal step forward in our shared mission to empower businesses, drive economic development, and enhance the quality of life for all residents of Mitchell County”, said Gene Self, President of the Mitchell County Chamber of Commerce. By aligning our efforts, we can better leverage our collective strengths, resources, and expertise to fuel economic prosperity and create new opportunities for success”

The consolidated organization will continue to provide a comprehensive suite of services and programs aimed at supporting local businesses, attracting new investment, and promoting economic resilience. From business networking events and workforce development initiatives to marketing campaigns and advocacy efforts, the unified Chamber and Economic Development Commission will offer a holistic approach to addressing the needs and aspirations of Mitchell County’s diverse business community.

“I believe in our community roots and engaging our people so that we build strong relationships that will allow local collaborations,” said Matt Ward, Executive Director of the Mitchell County Economic Development Commission (EDC). “The Chamber and EDC are resources for our locals and newcomers; this partnership will help us better understand the wants and needs of businesses which can ignite shared visions.”

Even though the organizations are coming together, there will remain two separate boards and two separate identities. There will be added benefits to becoming a Chamber member and additional details regarding this initiative and transition plan that will be announced in the coming weeks. The leadership teams of both organizations are committed to ensuring a seamless integration process that prioritizes the needs and interests of their respective members, partners, and stakeholders. Together, they are on a forward path to shape a brighter future for Mitchell County and its residents.

For more information about the Mitchell County Chamber of Commerce and the Mitchell County Economic Development Commission, please call Mandi Polly, Chamber Director, 828-385-0198 or Matt Ward, EDC Director 828-385-1242

