VALLE CRUCIS & BOONE, North Carolina – Mast General Stores in Valle Crucis and Boone continue their commitment to supporting its food security partner, the Hunger and Health Coalition, by donating $1 for each pound of bulk candy purchased the weekend before Valentine’s Day, February 11 and 12.

“Our food security partners are one of the most important relationships in all of our communities,” said Lisa Cooper, president of Mast General Store. “Food is a basic building block for life. Without it, children can’t learn, play, and grow, and adults can’t concentrate on being better parents, employees, and members of the community. That’s why the Mast Store supports the Hunger and Health Coalition with donations of time and money. It’s that important.”

Be a Sweetheart links gifts of appreciation and affection for loved ones to a gift of food to neighbors. As it turns out, “sweetheart” is one of the oldest terms of endearment in the English language and has long been associated with foods that are likened to the feeling of love itself. Its usage dates back to Chaucer’s The Canterbury Tales, one of the first major written works of English literature.

Candy, chocolates in particular, became associated with Valentine’s Day in 1861, when Richard Cadbury began packaging chocolates in boxes decorated with hearts and Cupids for his Victorian customers. So, the tie to gifting one’s sweetheart with favorite candies and, in turn, gifting a neighbor with food on the table is a natural.

The Hunger and Health Coalition does amazing feats with each dollar donated – it will help provide fresh fruits and vegetables, shelf-stable meats and canned goods, and even knowledge on how to prepare more nutritious meals at home. Mast Store’s food security partners turn every dollar into multiple meals to serve their clients with compassion and respect.

In addition to Mast Store donating $1 for each pound of candy purchased, customers and guests can support the efforts of the Hunger and Health Coalition by rounding up their purchases to the next dollar to make a direct donation or by dropping change in the jars at each register from February 10 until Valentine’s Day on February 14. Every penny, nickel, and dime add up to a life-changing impact for our neighbors.

Like many non-profit organizations, the Hunger and Health Coalition relies on volunteers and donations for much of its success. There are opportunities to get involved on a personal or group level. Learn how to fight hunger in your community by visiting the organization’s website at www.HungerandHealthCoalition.com.

