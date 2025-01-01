Make This the Year You Make that Home Maintenance Checklist & Stay On Top of It

By Tracy Simms, REALTOR, Blue Ridge Realty & Investments, LLC

Happy New Year!

Welcome to 2025

Hopefully, 2024 ended on a bright note for you and your holidays were enjoyable. It has been difficult, of course, to find the right balance between celebrating a season of merriment while still struggling with rebuilding and recovery from the horrible visit from Helene in the fall. Maybe the holidays were not quite as bright and boisterous this year, but perhaps they were more mindful and filled with more sincere expressions of gratitude for what matters most. As we move forward into 2025, as we rebuild and recover, as we grow stronger and the ravages of Helene fade and become bad memories, let’s hope that we keep that sense of gratitude and always acknowledge how fortunate we are for what we have, even when we have lost.

The New Year is traditionally a time where we say “out with the old and in with the new!” This includes taking care of your real estate as well!

Look around your house and get rid of old things you’re not using any more. Anything cluttering up storage spaces. Especially anything around heating units or water heaters or any other mechanical device or appliance. Dispose of old dried up paint.

While it might seem like a huge job when talking about clearing up and clearing out, it doesn’t have to be. Don’t designate a whole space and think you’re going to tackle it all at once. You can look at a single square foot of space, and just decide to clear that out. Come back tomorrow for another square foot. Or clear out for thirty minutes today and thirty minutes tomorrow. Progress, not perfection.

Make this the year you make that home maintenance checklist and stay on top of it. A small chore a couple of times a week (clean the garbage disposal, test the smoke detectors, change furnace filters, clean out window wells of debris) that can make a huge difference to home maintenance later, in time, materials, and expense. Taking on little tasks ahead of time saves lots of money and trouble in the long run.

When we talk about your real estate, we’re not just talking about one of the most important investments of your life. It’s also your home, the place you and your family find solace and comfort. Both the investment and the haven of home are crucial to your well-being. Take care of your real estate, so it takes care of you.

Welcome 2025. Let’s make this a good one.

