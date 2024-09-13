Majestic Mansion is the Most Expensive Home Sale in the History of North Wilkesboro

PHOTO CREDIT: Skycam Digital

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. – 112 Saint Andrews Drive has sold for $1,800,000. This landmark transaction represents the highest sale price ever recorded in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, setting a new benchmark for luxury real estate in the area. The property was marketed exclusively by Ben Bowen of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Lake Norman—Cornelius office.

Nestled on 12 acres of pristine, gated land, this majestic mansion is an exquisite oasis of luxury living. From the moment one approaches through the grand driveway, the estate’s elegance and sophistication are immediately apparent. Boasting high-end finishes and unparalleled craftsmanship at every turn, this palatial residence seamlessly blends comfort with opulence.

The spacious interiors are highlighted by soaring ceilings, multiple fireplaces, and expansive windows that offer breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape. The gourmet kitchen, equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, is a culinary enthusiast’s dream. The primary suite is a sanctuary of tranquility, featuring a luxurious en-suite bathroom, a private sitting area, and a balcony overlooking the picturesque grounds.

The estate’s outdoor amenities are equally impressive, with lush gardens, multiple patios, and terraces that provide the perfect setting for al fresco dining or quiet relaxation in a serene, natural environment. This property is truly a rare gem, offering the ultimate in privacy and tranquility, making it an ideal retreat for those seeking a luxurious lifestyle in a peaceful setting.

​“I am proud to represent this record-breaking sale and to have provided exceptional service to my clients throughout the process. This achievement reflects our dedication to excellence and our commitment to setting new standards in luxury real estate.” — Ben Bowen, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

