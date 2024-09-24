Luxury Castle in the Clouds is the Most Expensive Home in Banner Elk for $14 Million

120 Summit Park Drive, a one-of-a-kind architectural marvel perched within the prestigious gates of Elk River, has entered the market. Offered for $14,000,000, this exceptional estate is the most expensive home ever offered in Banner Elk and is truly a statement piece on grand luxury living. The property is marketed exclusively by Marilyn Wright of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Asheville office. The listing details may be viewed here.

Spanning 7.64 private, meticulously landscaped acres, this extraordinary mountain retreat showcases unrivaled craftsmanship and a design that harmonizes rustic charm with contemporary luxury. The centerpiece of the home is the expansive great room, featuring soaring ceilings, exquisite wood and stone detailing, and a complete bar, making it the ultimate space for entertaining. The adjoining dining area boasts a striking fireplace, setting the scene for both intimate gatherings and grand occasions.

The gourmet kitchen is a chef’s dream, equipped with state-of-the-art appliances, custom cabinetry, and a seamless flow to the generous screened porch, offering the perfect blend of indoor and outdoor living. The primary suite is a private haven, with a spa-like bathroom that includes a waterfall shower and a soaking tub, all set against the backdrop of the property’s stunning views.

Designed for both work and play, the estate features two private offices, a library, a personal gym, and a state-of-the-art theater. Two elevators provide easy access across the home’s expansive floors. Wine enthusiasts will be captivated by the custom wine cellar, which boasts intricate leaded glass and showcases an impressive collection.

The beautifully landscaped surrounding grounds offer a tranquil and private sanctuary, complementing the lavish interior with a serene outdoor living experience.

“This extraordinary home offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of mountain paradise while living in the utmost comfort and luxury. Experience the pinnacle of mountain living where no detail has been overlooked.”

Marilyn Wright, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

