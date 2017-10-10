Introducing Kristi, of RockFoodies and ‘Chef’s Table’ – Oct. 25: Vidalia

Published Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 11:47 am

Hi! I’m new here.

Allow me to introduce myself. I’m Kristi and I am a food writer and author of the blog, triadfoodies.com and the new rockfoodies.com.

My family and I just moved to the beautiful High Country. We’ve been here exactly 5 weeks. With the exception of four wonderful years at App State, I’ve lived my entire life in the Triad. Over the summer, my husband and I decided to follow our heart and dreams and move to this area. Fortunately, the Triad is not so far away. It was there that we started our life and our family and it was there that I realized my passion for local food, restaurants, farmers, products and makers. I launched my blog and began freelance writing, most recently for YES! Weekly as the lead food writer. It was in the Triad that my blog also led to many exciting event planning and food tour opportunities, the most successful of those being Triadfoodies’ Chef’s Table.

The Chef’s Table is a celebration of a chef or restaurant that you need to know. We gather a group of foodies and fans of local restaurants at the establishment of a local chef and let them surprise us with multiple courses. Don’t ask me what the is for I never know and that’s what makes it fun. We’ve had Chef’s Tables at high end restaurants, Italian restaurants, Indian bistros, country clubs and speakeasies. Each one incredibly different and supremely delicious. Multiple courses at a very affordable price. Naturally, I want to continue my Chef’s Tables adventures here on the Rock. I’m so happy to let you know that our inaugural Rockfoodies’ Chef’s Table will be on Wednesday, October 25 at none other than Vidalia Restaurant & Bar in Boone as chef Sam and his wife, Alyce, help us kick off our new journey. Here’s how it works:

Visit rockfoodieschefstable.eventbrite.com for more information and to reserve your spot. Seating will be limited. Your ticket price includes a multiple course tasting including dessert plus tax and tip. Food restrictions or allergies? That’s okay. Just let us know and we’ll do our best to accommodate.

I know a few chefs up here and I’m excited to get to work with them and get to know the scene here a bit more. For now, we’ll try to have a Chef’s Table every other month leading up to monthly events by Spring if all goes well.

You’ll be seeing me pop up here and in the magazine with highlights of local restaurants and local food-related events and deliciousness. In the meantime, I’d love to hear from you and I’d love to take your suggestions for Chef’s Tables around here. Who should we let surprise us?

Follow us and message us on Facebook at @rockfoodies. Or email kristi@triadfoodies.com

Comments

comments