High Country Real Estate Market of Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, and Watauga Counties Saw January Closing Sales Down 35.5% From Last Year

The High Country Real Estate Market of Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, and Watauga Counties saw the number of closing sales on Residential Single Family, and Condo/ Townhouse properties down 35.5% compared to January 2024. However, the combined closing total was more in January 2025 with eighty closed sales on single-family and condo/townhouse properties for January coming in at $44.3 million. The combined closing total for January 2024 was $10.9 million. Our winter weather in January 2025 may have contributed to the lower number of closing properties. The combined median sales price for all four counties was $ 390,950 for January 2025, also down 20.5% compared to January 2025.

Nationally: According to the National Association of Realtors® Chief Economist, Lawrence Yun, “Things are Looking up.” A recent report from NAR stated, “With rates and prices stabilizing, home sales will continue the upward trajectory that started in the final months of 2024.” The report also encouraged that “one can be confident that, over the next four years, existing-home sales will easily reach twenty million—along with a solid 3.5 million new-home sales. The high mortgage rates of 7% and 8% are over. The Fed will make further rate cut decisions in 2025 to move toward non-restrictive money policy. That’s because the overall consumer price inflation, which the Fed constantly mentions as its top goal, will be contained.”

INVENTORY: Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, and Watauga Counties had 538 active single-family and condo/townhouse listings during January 2025, with 127 new listings coming onto the market. This is a 6.7 supply of inventory, up 67.8% compared to January 2024.

LAND: Our four counties had 1,236 active land listings during January, a 29.4-month supply of local land inventory. This is noticeably up compared to January 2024. Land sales for January 2025 were $6.9 Million. $6.9 Million

COMMERCIAL: In January, 45 active commercial properties were listed in the High-Country Multiple Listing Service. One commercial sale within the four counties in January 2025 had a closing price of $610,000.

Alleghany County: Realtors closed on five residential sales. The county’s median sales price for January is $490,000, up 63.9% compared to January 2024. There are currently fifty-two active residential listings in the county. Three land closings were in January, down 62.5% compared to January 2024, with a median sales price of $43,000. There are currently 216 active land listings in Alleghany County.

Ashe County: Realtors closed on twenty-one residential sales for January, and the median sales price was $349,000. Although closed sales were up 16.7%, the median sales price was down 17.6% compared to January 2024. There are seventy-one active residential properties in the county. Thirteen land sales were also reported for January, and the median sales price was $40,500. There are currently 347 active land listings in Ashe County.

Avery County: Realtors closed on sixteen residential properties during January, with a median sales price of $305,000, down 24.0%

from January 2024. There are 170 active residential properties currently in Avery County. Avery County saw six land sales in January, with a median sales price of $70,000. There are 260 active listings for land in Avery County.

Watauga County: Realtors closed on thirty-eight residential properties in January, and the median sales price was the largest in our counties, at $470,000, down 31.90% from last year. There are 245 active residential properties in the county. Twenty land closings were recorded for January 2025, down 37.5% from this time last year. However, the median sales price was $127,500, up 45.7% from January 2024. There are currently 413 active listings for land in Watauga County.

Disclaimer: Figures are based on the High Country Multiple Listing Service information. Data is for informational purposes only and may not be accurate due to MLS reporting processes. This data reflects a specific point in time and cannot be used in perpetuity due to the fluctuating nature of markets.

Report graphics generated from Domus Analytics pulled from the HCAR Web API feed. HCAR Realtor® members can access these detailed and customizable reports and graphics for professional use by logging into the HCAR dashboard. A public graphic is available on our website homepage at highcountryrealtors.org.

