Healthy Habits for Healthy Smiles: 1500 Students in Watauga Schools Reached During Children’s Dental Health Month

Making every smile count is what OP Smiles is all about, whether during Children’s Dental Health Month, or while participating in community-wide events on other special days throughout the year. Photo submitted

By Sherrie Norris

Each year in February, the American Dental Association recognizes National Children’s Dental Health Month, a month-long national health observance with a special emphasis on improving the smiles of millions of children across the country.

This year’s theme —“Healthy Habits for Healthy Smiles” — has been a common phrase, especially locally, as more than 1500 Watauga County children have been reminded of the importance of dental hygiene, thanks to the efforts of the Boone-based OP Smiles dental office.

According to Dr. Luke Current, who along with fellow pediatric dental care provider, Dr. Chance Powell, see hundreds of children in their office each month, OP Smiles has participated in the outreach for over 20 years, partnering with local schools in providing practical tips and tools to encourage good dental hygiene.

Staff members from OP Smiles have visited all eight of the county’s elementary schools and 15 preschools during the month of February.

Putting youngsters at ease during routine cleanings usually comes easy for hygienist “Miss Ashley,” as she is known by her patients at OP Smiles. Photo submitted.

In addition to providing dental hygiene kits to each of the children, the dental office staff has offered presentations to classrooms, interacted with small groups, set up displays and shared helpful information with school faculty and staff.

Joining forces with thousands of other dedicated dental practices across the country for this observance, OP Smiles feels this is one small way to support its community and encourage adequate oral care for all ages, but in particular, the children.

“Dental cavities is the leading disease in the pediatric population,” Dr. Current shared. “More kids have cavities in their teeth than have asthma, seasonal allergies, etc. Prevention through brushing and flossing is a big part of our focus. Children, regardless of background, home or any other environmental factor, deserves our best. We believe that supporting our communities’ kids in a small way is important, no matter if they are seeing us for care, or not.”

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, dental hygiene is of great importance to overall health and well-being of all individuals, but especially in the young. Currently in North Carolina, nearly one in five kindergartners have untreated tooth decay, which can have long-term health impacts, such as chronic disease.

In a recent press release, Dr. Kelly Kimple, Senior Medical Director for Health Promotion, NCDHHS Division of Public Health, had this to say: “Good oral health in childhood is a critical component to overall health and well-being,” said. “By supporting proper dental care for our young ones, we can prevent lasting impacts to help them lead healthier lifestyles in the future.”

Recent data (provided by NCDHHS) shows there is an urgent need for attention to children’s oral health in North Carolina, particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic:

The rate of untreated dental decay (cavities) among kindergartners is the highest observed in five years, indicating a concerning trend in oral health.

Disparities in oral health still exist, primarily affecting racially and ethnically marginalized populations.

Rates of treated decay and no decay experience are at their lowest, underscoring the need for proactive measures to reverse these trends.

Dr. Chance Powell and clinical director Meredith Edwards encourage their patients of all ages to practice proper dental hygiene at all times. Photo submitted.

Dental decay, the most common chronic childhood disease, is largely preventable through routine dental care and healthy habits. However, access to care remains a primary barrier, particularly for low-income individuals and families.

“It is our responsibility to address these disparities and ensure all children have access to quality dental care, regardless of their background,” said Dr. Susan Kansagra, NCDHHS Assistant Secretary for Public Health. “Our recent expansion of Medicaid has helped expand access to oral health care for thousands of our fellow North Carolinians across the state.”

: Taking dental kits into their alma mater at Green Valley School was a special treat for these three former students who are all part of the OP Smiles family. From left: Ashley Critcher, Sara Norris and Kayla Mast. Photo submitted

Qualified individuals and families can find Safety Net Dental Clinics in most of North Carolina’s 100 counties. Parents and caregivers can also find NC Medicaid enrolled dentists for their child online at www.insurekidsnow.gov.

NCDHHS also encourages parents and caregivers to take action to improve the oral health of our children by using the following tips:

Schedule regular dental check-ups for your child, starting at age one. Early detection and prevention are key to maintaining good oral health.

Brush your child’s teeth twice a day with the correct amount of fluoride toothpaste. Floss your child’s teeth as recommended by your child’s dentist. Eat a balanced diet while limiting sugary snacks and beverages. Sugar is a significant contributor to dental decay.

Ask your child’s health care team about the use of fluoride varnish and dental sealants to protect your child’s teeth from decay.

Be a role model for your child’s oral health by maintaining your own dental hygiene routines.

For more information, contact OP Smiles is in Boone at

373 Boone Heights Drive (828)264-0110, or in North Wilkesboro at (828)-667-4114.

