December Real Estate Reports from High Country Realtors; Numbers Up from Last Year

During December, the High Country MLS reported 160 residential sales closed in the High Country Counties of Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, and Watauga, that number is slightly up from this same me a year ago. The combined closing total was $100.8 million in sales, up from a year ago when the combined total was $78.8 million. The median sales price for December sales was $471,500, up 23.3% compared to the median sales price in December of 2022. The median days on the market for the month were sixty-two days, holding steady compared to 2022.

Over 2,000 residenal sales closed in 2023 for our High Country REALTORS®, for over $1 billion in sales. The median sales price for all those sales for the year was $450,000. The maximum sale price for a residenal property for the year was $4,700,000.

INVENTORY: During December, there were 535 acve residenal properes in our high country counes of Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, and Watauga, with ninety-eight being new on the market in December. That is a 3.3-month supply of inventory, up 9.5% compared to this same me last year.

LAND: Land is sll plenteous in our High Country MLS area. However, the inventory is down 7.5% compared to this same me a year ago. December had 1,441 acve land lisngs, eighty-nine of those coming onto the market during December. The months’ supply of inventory for our land is 14.4 months. One hundred land sales closed during the month for a combined total of just over $10 million in sales. During all of 2023, there were 972 land sales in our four counes for a combined closing price of $115.2 million for the year.

COMMERCIAL: Currently reported to the High Country MLS, there are forty-six acve commercial properes in our four counes. One commercial sale was reported to the MLS during December in Watauga County that closed at $1,550,000. For all of 2023, thirty-nine commercial sales were reported to our MLS in our four counes, with a combined closing total of $22.3 million for the year.

Alleghany County: Realtors® closed on eight residenal properes in Alleghany Country during December, with a median sales price coming in at $284,700 and a combined closing price of $2.4 million for the month. There were 16 land sales in the county during the month, and the median sales price was $36,250, with a combined price of $927,000.

Ashe County: Realtors® closed on thirty-nine residenal properes in the county during December with a median price of $345,000 and a combined closing amount of $19.1 million. There were thirty-five land sales, with a median of $89,900 and a combined price of $3.4 million.

Avery County: Realtors® closed thirty-eight residenal properes in the county during December with a median price of $520,000 for those. The combined closing price was $24.7 million. There were eleven land sales with a median price of $70,000 and a combined closing price of $2 million.

Watauga County: Realtors® closed on seventy-five residenal properes during December, and the median price was $535,000. The combined closing price was $54.5 million. There were thirty-eight land sales, and that median was 447,500. The combined closing price was $3.6 million.

Disclaimer: Figures are based on informaon from High Country Mulple Lisng Service. Data is for informaonal purposes only and may not be completely accurate due to MLS reporng processes. This

data reflects a specific point in me and cannot be used in perpetuity due to the fluctuang nature of markets.

Report graphics generated from Domus Analycs pulled from the HCAR Web API feed. HCAR Realtor® members can access these detailed and customizable reports and graphics for professional use by logging into the HCAR dashboard – Info Hub. A public graphic is available on our website homepage at highcountryrealtors.org.

