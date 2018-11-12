Carolina West Wireless Hosts Grand Opening of New Location on Blowing Rock Road

Published Monday, November 12, 2018 at 10:25 am

By Nathan Ham

Carolina West Wireless has a new home in Boone. A special ribbon cutting event took place on Friday morning, November 9, at the newest location for Carolina West Wireless, 1126 Blowing Rock Road.

The event was hosted by the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce and featured several fantastic prizes for people that chose to come out to the open house event. The grand prize was a pair of tickets to see the Carolina Panthers take on the Seattle Seahawks on November 25. Other prizes included three months of free service, gift cards to local restaurants, local attractions and golf courses, premium products such as tablets and speakers, Appalachian State tickets and more.

“I just wanted to thank the Chamber for coming out and hosting this opportunity. The chamber always does a fantastic job of supporting local business and we’re grateful for their support. They’re customers of ours so they certainly practice what they preach in supporting local businesses,” said Todd Elledge, Director of Marketing for Carolina West Wireless.

David Jackson, the President of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, spoke briefly about the importance of Carolina West Wireless to the area and their new location.

“I think it’s a testament to what Carolina West has done in always trying to step their game up. This is about visibility at this location and they’ve already noticed some benefits from that, but Carolina West does so much to partner with the community as well and I think that will be something that will come from this visibility is that continued name association. People will see the logo and they’ll understand what those different reaches are and that will benefit them just as much as customers walking through the door,” said Jackson. “We’re always excited to help a new or existing partner break into a new space. It’s great to see people grow and do new and exciting things.”

Jackie Mallory, the Chief Marketing and Sales Officer for Carolina West, is really pleased with the new location.

“The visibility is fantastic. We loved our neighbors in the shopping center but we were buried back there and had no roadside signage whatsoever so now we feel like the folks of Boone have an opportunity to know that we’re here and give them another option for wireless service,” said Mallory.

Carolina West Wireless is also keeping their sales office open at the New Market Centre, giving customers on that side of Boone and Watauga County a convenient location for their wireless needs.

