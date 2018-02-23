Boone Welcomes reFresh Your Space to the High Country During Chamber Ribbon Cutting Event

Published Friday, February 23, 2018 at 11:34 am

By Nathan Ham

Eric Reeves has done a lot of traveling in his years as a flight attendant, but the Appalachian State graduate decided to return back to where it all started and open up his new business, reFresh Your Space.

A ribbon cutting was hosted by the Boone and Blowing Rock Chambers of Commerce at the business’s location just behind Walgreens on Thursday afternoon.

reFresh Your Space specializes in home staging for customers that are trying to sell their properties and need that clean, fresh look to catch a buyer’s attention. The company works with both home owners and real estate companies.

Reeves graduated from Appalachian State in 1991 with a degree in advertising. After graduation, he got the opportunity to travel around the world as a flight attendant for United Airlines for 18 years. While he was a flight attendant, Reeves lived in Chicago and attended the Harrington Institute for Interior Design.

Reeves has been a licensed realtor in North Carolina for 13 years and brings this new concept of house staging to the High Country.

“Whenever we do staging, it’s about getting homeowners to realize that their house is now a product. We are wanting to maximize the perceived value of the home,” he said.

Customers can choose to have a “walk and talk” consultation where the they will receive feedback and advice on ways to improve the look of the house, or customers can opt for a more in-depth report similar to a house inspection where someone will come in and take a lot of pictures and provide more information than what can be provided just by walking through the property.

“At the end, you’ve got these notes or a packet of information and you can either do it yourself, hire a contractor or hire us to come in and do the work for you,” said Reeves.

In addition to staging occupied homes, Reeves and his staff will also put together staging for empty homes.

“Vacant staging is what I enjoy the most. We come in and put just enough furniture and accessories to draw the eye away from any price eroding issues and accentuate the positives,” he said.

Reeves also pointed out that one of the most important things to remember in the whole process is that his company will stage the house in a way that will appeal to the buyer, and while the house may not look like what the current customer likes, in the end, getting the buyer to like the property is the most important part. Overall, the goal is to bring in the most profitable offer while having the home on the market for a considerably less amount of time.

The staff at reFresh Your Space currently consists of Reeves, co-owner David DeMeulemeester and project assistant Morgan Taylor.

For more information, visit their website at refreshyourspacenow.com or give them a call at 828-351-7215.

