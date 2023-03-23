 Blowing Rock Chamber kicks off the 2023 Business After Hours series

The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce hosted its first Business After Hours of the year Tuesday evening at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum.

Held once a month, Business After Hours provides networking opportunities for its members, gives business owners a chance to meet one another, and offers opportunities for conversations related to local businesses and the community.

Ben Kaufman, representing Spangler Restoration, shared what motivates him to attend the networking events, “It gives us [Spangler Restoration] the opportunity to share what we at Spangler do with the community,” he said. “We want to build trust and a relationship with business owners. Hopefully, you never need us, but one day if you do, and we’ve already established a relationship, things will be easier knowing our name and how to reach us.”

Blowing Rock President and CEO Charles Hardin introduced the newest chamber members to the attendees. One of these new members, Trevon and Liza, owners of Azafran, a private chef and catering company, talked about their journey to business ownership and what services they offer.

The event was sponsored by MagicBound Travel, a locally owned travel agency that specializes primarily in Disney and Universal vacation destinations domestically and internationally. They offer planning and support services, recommendations, itineraries, and expertise to help you create magical vacation experiences.

Representatives from two non-profit organizations; The Children’s Council of Watauga County and Casting Bread Ministries were on hand to inform attendees of their services and mission.

