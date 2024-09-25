August’s Snapshot of Property Comparison of Three Homes with Price Range from $400,000 to $412,000

By Jay Coble, REALTOR

Every month we like to take the opportunity to do a property comparison of homes that sold the previous month. Sometimes we compare properties in different areas but around the same price point and other times we compare properties that have sold in the same general area.

For August’s Snapshot, we are looking at three properties that closed in Banner Elk, Linville and Beech Mountain in the month of August. All three are homes with lots of great features, but each has a different aesthetic. The sold prices range from $400,000 to $412,000.



As we explored last week, August was a great demonstration of the health of High Country Real Estate and looking at this Snapshot of these sales certainly support that conclusion!

