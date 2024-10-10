App State, the Town of Boone, Watauga County and the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce: Area Leaders Focus on Recovery from Helene

David Jackson, president and CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, second from right, is joined by representatives from Watauga County, the Town of Boone and Appalachian State University to share updates and answer questions about the ongoing response efforts related to Hurricane Helene at the Oct. 1 joint press conference held at App State’s McKinney Alumni Center on the Boone campus. Pictured alongside Jackson, from left to right, are Town of Boone Mayor Tim Futrelle, N.C. Rep. Ray Pickett, Watauga County Emergency Services Director Will Holt and App State Interim Chancellor Heather Norris. Photo by Chase Reynolds

BOONE, N.C. — Today marks 12 days since Hurricane Helene hit the Boone area on Sept. 27. The storm brought wind gusts in excess of 40 mph and, combined with a predecessor rain event, dumped upwards of 10 to 21 inches of rain across the county, leading to massive flooding, significant damages to homes and businesses and two deaths in Watauga County.

In that time, the Town of Boone lost and restored its water service. A majority of town roads are currently open. Appalachian State University’s New River Light and Power, which serves residential and commercial customers in the Boone town limits, including the App State campus, went from 100% of customers without power on Sept. 27 to full restoration to safe and habitable structures by Oct. 3.

Watauga County Emergency Services Director Will Holt reports that access and service restoration are improving across the county, but in the western part of Watauga, especially, there’s still much to be done as recovery efforts continue. Watauga County is working to facilitate the work of the N.C. Department of Transportation to repair and open roads. View a map of current road closures in Watauga County.

A countywide curfew from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. is in effect until further notice to help facilitate road repair and to prevent accidents associated with road damage.

Today, more than 91% of Blue Ridge Energy customers in the county have power, and the cooperative reports that full restoration to safe and habitable structures, based on damage assessments, is projected for Friday, Oct. 11. At the height of the impact from the storm, 80% of the cooperative’s customers were without power.

Cellular coverage has improved across the area, while internet service providers continue work to restore service to homes and businesses throughout Watauga County. Leaders from the Town of Boone, Watauga County, App State and the Chamber of Commerce have been communicating regularly since Helene hit the area, working together to respond to the needs of the community.

“With this unified approach, people can rest assured the decision makers are coming together as a whole, thoughtfully discussing how we can move forward and continue our recovery,” said Boone Mayor Tim Futrelle.

Local businesses, said Futrelle, aren’t all fully staffed, but to the greatest extent possible, they are working to return to standard operations. Many are reliant on fall season business, a critical time of year that helps carry small businesses in the area through leaner months in the winter and spring.

“Our small businesses are the backbone of our community. While we are continuing to recover, think of ways that you can support your favorite business from afar, at least for the near future, such as purchasing gift cards or gift certificates,” Futrelle said.

Representatives and leaders from App State and Watauga County meet at the Watauga County Emergency Operations Center on Sept. 30 to discuss response efforts for the impacts of Hurricane Helene. Pictured, from left to right, are Jason Marshburn, App State’s director of environmental health, safety and emergency management; App State Continuity and Resiliency Coordinator Stephen Ayscue; Watauga County Planning and Inspections Director Jason Walker; Watauga County Emergency Services Director Will Holt; Watauga County Manager Deron Geouque; App State Interim Chancellor Heather Norris; and Hank Foreman, App State vice chancellor of external affairs and strategic initiatives and chief of staff. Photo by Chase Reynolds

App State will resume classes on Wednesday, Oct. 16. The university’s interim chancellor, Dr. Heather Norris, said this decision was made after a meeting Tuesday morning with officials from the town, county and Boone Area Chamber of Commerce.

“During this meeting, together with the county, town and chamber, we determined that we can, with the improving infrastructure, thoughtfully, responsibly and respectfully resume classes after Fall Break,” said Norris.

“We all believe this will be good for the community to move forward,” said Futrelle. “We continue working together on these issues and are making these decisions together.”

David Jackson, president and CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, added, “The businesses in our area have long relied on a mix of locals, students and visitors to make our economy function. They also need access to employment.”

Jackson shared that as people begin to return to Boone, they should be mindful that they will have to modify their behaviors and expectations.

“As we continue the careful return of students and visitors to our area over the days and weeks ahead, it is important to understand that you aren’t coming back to the same community you saw just a few weeks ago,” said Jackson. “While some areas have restored their infrastructure and ability to operate quickly, other areas throughout Watauga County and the High Country region are still deeply involved in recovery efforts, and will be for quite some time.

“Workers in our local businesses may be living in a hotel or on a friend’s couch because they lost their home and belongings in the storm. We ask that as the opportunities increase to return to our community, you continue to act with the empathy, grace and gratitude that you’ve shown us from afar.”

Norris reminded students, faculty and staff of the area curfew and encouraged them to limit nonessential travel, and to take advantage of ride-sharing and the use of AppalCART for those who live on or near those routes.

“We are a community that is still hurting, and the responsible return of people to this area will aid our healing as we move forward through this challenging situation,” said Jackson. “We appreciate the thoughtful conversation and coordination by all of the community partners involved as the decision to resume campus operation was reached.”

Norris added, “Our continued and heartfelt thanks goes out to our university community, the many first responders, utility workers, law enforcement agencies and medical personnel, town, county and chamber leadership, our elected officials, the UNC Board of Governors and UNC System, App State’s Board of Trustees, federal, state and non-governmental agencies, the incredible volunteers and many donors who have been providing and will continue to provide support as we work together to get to the next step in our community’s recovery.”

“We will continue to work forward, together,” said Futrelle.

###

Assistance is available now for those in need. Donate funds to help our community in the weeks and months to come.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) representatives are currently in the area to assist homeowners, renters and business owners with recovery efforts. Watauga County, the Town of Boone and Appalachian State University have worked with FEMA representatives and will continue to work with them to ensure that clear and accurate information is distributed to those in need.

“For our community to heal, it is important that misinformation about entities such as FEMA — who are here to help — does not get spread,” Town of Boone Mayor Tim Futrelle said. “We are working diligently with our partner agencies to ensure accurate information is shared.”

For the weeks to come, Disaster Survivor Assistance Personnel will be available for homeowners, renters and business owners who have questions and need guidance regarding FEMA assistance. All FEMA assistance locations are posted and updated by the Town of Boone at townofboone.net/711/Hurricane-Helene-Resources-and-Services. Please help share this information with those who may not have internet access.

A variety of disaster relief resources are available for community members who have been impacted by Hurricane Helene. The following lists of resources, compiled by App State, the Town of Boone and the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, are updated as new information becomes available.

App State Disaster Relief Resources: appstate.edu

Boone and Watauga County Resources and Services: townofboone.net/hurricanehelenerecovery

Watauga County Resource Information – Boone Area Chamber of Commerce: boonechamber.com/news/official-watauga-county-resource-information

Many local charities and nonprofit organizations are accepting donations to assist those affected by Hurricane Helene. Public officials are encouraging those who would like to make a donation to contact their local charity or nonprofit of choice, to verify what needs are the most prevalent for the populations they serve.

The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation is accepting donations at boonechamber.com/foundation to help with community and business relief in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene’s impact on the High Country. App State has set up a Disaster Relief Fund, which is being used to assist students, faculty and staff who are experiencing significant losses and challenges from the impacts of Hurricane Helene. Gifts may be made at appstate.edu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

