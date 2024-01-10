AMOREM Welcomes Director of Faith Outreach

VALDESE—William Williamson has stepped up to the role of Director of Faith Outreach forAMOREM, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care.

After the legacy hospice organizations integrated in 2021, it was quickly identified that the organization needed an individual who focused all of their efforts on supporting the robust faith community, said Vice President of Community Engagement Kerri McFalls.

William Williamson

“A director of faith outreach is not a common position in the hospice industry,” McFalls said. “But AMOREM wants to ensure its faith communities that they are a priority for the organization and that they feel supported when any of their congregants need end-of-life care.”

In his role at AMOREM, Williamson will act as a liaison between the organization and all faith communities in AMOREM’s 12-county service area. He will provide ongoing education and support to those who perform religious duties, be a contact for referrals from the faith community and provide spiritual support to patients and families.

“This position is an excellent opportunity to show how much we at AMOREM deeply appreciate the support that people of faith provide us,” said Williamson. “Ultimately like congregations in the area, we are a mission-focused, locally based nonprofit. AMOREM is driven by its mission and values, not by money or profit.”

Previously, Williamson served as AMOREM’s chaplain team lead, supervising spiritual care providers as they spent time with patients at the end of life. Williamson has worked in the hospice industry for more than six years.

“I’m excited to give back to the faith community that has given us volunteers, monetary gifts and even the use of their sanctuaries,” Williamson said. “Through providing education, serving as a link between the medical community and the faith community, and a resource to local clergy, I hope I can help congregations with their missions as they have helped us with ours.”

Williamson received a double major in psychology and religion at Centre College in Kentucky. He then received his Master of Divinity from Harvard. Additionally, he has a master’s degree in patient counseling from Virginia Commonwealth University.

“AMOREM, and the communities it serves, is so fortunate to have William,” McFalls said. “His mission-driven approach to his role and respect for diversity and religious knowledge will prove to be a major asset to those he collaborates with.”

For more than 40 years, AMOREM has proudly served as your local, non-profit hospice provider. To learn more about AMOREM services and opportunities, visit www.amoremsupport.org

