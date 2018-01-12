The Winterfest 2018 Series: Everything You Need to Know About Winterfest Jan. 25- Jan. 28

Published Friday, January 12, 2018 at 2:26 pm

It’s that time of year again- Winterfest is right around the corner! Blowing Rock’s Annual Winterfest will be held on Thursday Jan. 25 through Sunday Jan. 28. Winterfest 2018 is unique to years in the past due to new additions including Ice Skating in Memorial Park and an improved format of Winterfeast. Winterfest offers a plethora of shopping opportunities, wine tastings, dining opportunities, winter athletics, and musical opportunities for all to enjoy.

Winterfest provides an opportunity to simultaneously have fun, while doing good. This year, Winterfest has several events that benefit multiple local charities including: Mountain Alliance’s Silent Auction and Raffle, the Rotary Charity Chili Challenge benefiting up to 15 local non-profit organizations, the Polar Plunge will benefit multiple charities and the Watauga Humane Society’s WinterPaws Dog Show.

Keeping up with the activities can be hard. Here is a list of everything that you need to know:

Thursday Jan. 25- Sunday Jan. 28:

Shop Til You Drop- Downtown Blowing Rock from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Thursday Jan. 25

Doodlebug Club at BRAHM from 10:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.- 2 p.m. Cost: $5.00

Ice Skating in Memorial Park will take place from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. Cost: $10.00

The WinterFeast at Chetola Resort will take place from 5:30 p.m.- 9 p.m. There are three dining times, with availability during the 5:30 dining slot. The other two dining slots are sold out. Cost: $35.00

Paint and Sip at Tazmaraz will take place from 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. (Paint, brushes, canvases, aprons and snack are included.) The session will be lead by artist Margie Francz. Participants are invited to bring their own drink. Cost: $35.00

Friday Jan. 26

The WinterFashion Show at MeadowBrook Inn and Suites will take place from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. A variety of Blowing Rock Retail items will be displayed in this “Spring Trend” fashion show. Following the fashion show, there will be a “Winter Warming” lunch. Cost: $35.00

Ice Skating in Memorial Park will take place from 12 p.m.- 8 p.m. Cost: $10.00

The Wine Tasting at Sunset & Vine will take place from 3 p.m.- 5 p.m. Cost: Free

The Winterfest Sip and Stroll will take place from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. Cost: Free

The Winterfest Ice Stroll will take place from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. Ice carvings will be displayed outside of shops, come view the beautiful creations! Cost: Free

Wintercraft: An Outdoor Handmade Market at the Martin House will take place from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. Cost: Free

The WinterFest JazzFest at The Green Park Inn, featuring the Todd Wright Trio, will take place in the Chestnut Grille from 6:30 p.m.- 9:30 p.m. Cost: There is no cover charge or minimum purchase required. There are dining and beverage opportunities in the Chestnut Grille.

The Vidalia & FWTC 90+ Points Wine Dinner at Vidalia Restaurant & wine bar will take place from 6:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. Cost: $65.00

The Pre-Plunge Party at Chetola Resort will take place from 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. There will be a cash bar for beverages, s’mores, and a friendly storytelling of the “Lost Plunger.” This is a kid-friendly event. Cost: $5.00 per s’mores packet

Saturday Jan. 27

The Pancake Breakfast at Sunny Rock at Sunny Rock Eggs and Things will take place from 7:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. This all-you-can-eat event will come with all you can eat pancakes and one side. This is dine-in only, and sharing will not be permitted. Cost: $5.00

The Polar Plunge at Chetola Resort will take place from 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. Participators will jump into the frigid water of Chetola Lake while raising money for local charities. WBTV’s anchor John Carter will emcee the event. There will be a “Golden Plunger” award given to the the participant with the best costume. Cost: $35.00 Registration link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/registration-to-plunge-at-blowing-rock-winterfests-polar-plunge-event-tickets-40113295948

Cork and Canvas at BRAHM will take place from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m and 4 p.m.- 6 p.m. All materials, beverages and snacks are included.The event is facilitated by a trained instructor. Every participant will have a masterpiece to take home. Cost: $40 for members, $45 for non-members.

Hayrides at the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce will take place from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Cost: Free

BrrrrAHM at BRAHM will take place from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Come warm up with BRAHM and enjoy their exquisite displays. Cost: Free admission

The Silent Auction and Raffle at the American Legion Building will take place from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Cost: Admission is free

Ice Skating in Memorial Park will take place from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Cost: $10.00

Hands-On Ice Carving at BRAHM will take place from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Children are invited to assist caver Cathleen Gallagher in creating a penguin ice sculpture. Cost: Free

The Rotary Charity Chili Cookoff at Blowing Rock School’s Gym wil take place from 11:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. Here, participants can taste chilis from multiple local non-profit organizations and vote for their favorite chili. All proceeds go directly to the participating charities. Cost: $8.00 for adults, $5.00 for kids ages 5 and up, free for kids under age 5.

Ice Carving Demonstrations at Memorial Park will take place from 12 p.m.- 4 p.m. Cost: Free

The WinterFest Beer Garden at the lawn of the Inn at Ragged Gardens will take place from 12 p.m.- 4 p.m. Sponsored by The Speckled Trout Restaurant and Bottle Shop, there will be 15 vendors and distilleries will sample their “Hops and Barley Pops.” There will be small bites to eat as well. Participants must be age 21 and older. Cost: $30.00

Wine Tastings at Sunset & Vine will take place from 12 p.m.- 6 p.m. Cost: $10.00

Arctic Art at BrrrAHM will take place from 1 p.m.- 2:30 p.m. Cost: Free

WinterTastings and Auction at The Green Park Inn will take place from 3 p.m.- 5 p.m. Cost: $30.00

The Bonfire at Chetola Resort will take place from 7 p.m.- 10 p.m. Cost: $5.00 per s’mores packet

Jazz at Winterfest at The Green Park Inn will take place from 7 p.m.- 10 p.m. The Todd Wright Quartet will perform in the Chestnut Grille. Seating is only available with a restaurant reservation. There is limited seating. Cost: Free admission

Sunday Jan. 28

WinterFest Bubbles Brunch at The New Public House will take place from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Cost: Has not been specified.

Ice Skating in Memorial Park will take place from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Cost: $10.00

Sunday Brunch at Foggy Rock (Foggy Rock Eatery & Pub) will take place from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Cost: Varies depending on what is ordered

The WinterPaws Dog Show will take place at Blowing Rock School from 1 p.m.- 3 p.m. Come show off your pup! There will be winners for each category including Best in Show. Cost: There is a $5.00 entry fee per category. Spectators may watch the event for $5.00

For more information about events please visit https://blowingrockwinterfest.com/events/ or call The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at 295-7851.

Comments

comments