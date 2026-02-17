Western Youth Network’s (WYN) mentoring program rolled strikes at its bowling party at High Country Lanes on February 9, 2026!  

Sponsored by Boone Sunrise Rotary, the event was a social opportunity for current and future mentees and their mentors. It was also an opportunity to introduce prospective mentors to the program and the WYN program team. About 60 people participated, enjoying bowling and refreshments.

Angela McMann, WYN Director of Mentoring, called the event “A beautiful opportunity to share with the community what mentoring is all about. This brought together so many aspects of the mentoring relationships. We are hopeful that some of the perspective volunteers will be able to pair up with some of the youth that were in attendance. This event was a tremendous success.”

WYN’s mentoring program serves over 100 youth from 6 to 17 in Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties. These young people benefit from having additional trustworthy adults who serve as role models and cheerleaders. There are currently over 100 children on the waitlist for mentors.We have heard mentors say “showing up and being a caring friend is really all it takes to be a mentor.” If anyone is interested in learning more about becoming a mentor, please email Angela McMann at mcmanna@westernyouthnetwork.org.

Boone Sunrise Rotary is a service club based in Boone, North Carolina, whose members are dedicated to creating positive and lasting change in the High Country and around the world. Guided by our motto, “Service Above Self,” we lead and support a variety of local service initiatives while also participating in projects with international impact. The club meets weekly on Tuesdays at 7:30 a.m. at the Courtyard Marriott in Boone. To learn more or plan a visit, please visit boonesunriserotary.org or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/BooneSunriseRotary.