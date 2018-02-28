Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, Feb. 19- 26

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Kate Herman

Feb. 20ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 230 Mesa Circle, Unit 2, Boone, was charged with communicating threats. Written promise. Trial date: April 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 66, of 244 Devils Den, Banner Elk, was charged with communicating threats and injury to real property. Secured bond: $2,500. Trial date: March 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 355 Old E King St., Apt. 508, Boone, was charged with defrauding a drug or alcohol screen test. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: March 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 121 Dovick Drive, Banner Elk, was charged with FTA failure to deliver title. Secured bond: $100. Trial date: Feb. 27.ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 1354 Hopewell Church Road, Boone, was charged with defrauding a drug or alcohol screening test. No further information has been given.ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 988 Isaccs Branch Road, Vilas, was charged with worthless checks. Other bond. Trial date: March 14.Feb. 21ARREST: A male suspect, 66, of 244 Devils Den, Banner Elk, was charged with communicating threats and assault PHY INJ detention EMP. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: March 16.ARREST: A female suspect, 41, of 208 Cloudrise Lane, Boone, was charged with defrauding a drug or alcohol screen test. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: March 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 3308 Bamboo Road, Unit 4, Boone, was charged with an OFA FTA DWLR. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: March 12.Feb. 23INCIDENT: The larceny of auto parts and accessories was reported at 7467 Old 421 S, Deep Gap.ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 258 Patton Ridge, Deep Gap, was charged with PWIMSD methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place CS. Secured bond: $20,000. Trial date: March 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 393 Oak Street, Boone, was charged with being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $30,000. Trial date: March 16.Feb. 24INCIDENT: All other fraud was reported at the Dollar General, 4546 US Highway 421 N, Vilas.INCIDENT: The possession of marijuana paraphernalia was reported at Highway 321 (near Edmiston Road), Blowing Rock.INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Mystery Hill, 129 Mystery Hill Lane, Blowing Rock.INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at Mountain Care Facilities, 183 Graggville Road, Boone.ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 4618 Bamboo Road, Boone, was charged with a school attendance law violation. Other bond. Trial date: March 16.ARREST: A female suspect, 50, of 261 Hensel Lane, Boone, was charged with trespassing, communicating threats and injury to real property. Secured bond: $750. Trial date: March 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 617 Teaberry Hills, Boone, was charged with a misdemeanor probation violation. No further information has been given.Feb. 25ARREST: A female suspect, 56, of 312 Clint Lewis Road, Boone, was charged with parole and probation violations. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: April 3.Feb. 26ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 2655 Roby Greene Road, Boone, was charged with a violation of a court order. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: April 11.

Feb. 19INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Lowe’s Hardware, 1855 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny of a motor vehicle was reported at 135 Innovation Drive, Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 1900 Selwyn Ave, Belk Hall 108, Charlotte, was charged with cyberstalking and the dissemination of obscenity. Secured bond: $7,500. Trial date: March 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 183 Summer Drive, Lot 3, Boone, was charged with communicating threats. Written promise. Trial date: March 28.Feb. 20INCIDENT: Vandalism was reported at 910 W King St., Boone.INCIDENT: Simple physical assault was reported at 309 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 28, Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny by an employee was reported at 2575 Highway 105, Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny by shoplifting and the removal of an anti-theft device was reported at 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 1012 Isaacs Branch Road, Newland, was charged with the removal of an anti-theft device and larceny of shoplifting. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: March 16.Feb. 21INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 211 Milton Brown Heirs Road, Room 404-B, Boone.INCIDENT: Burglary of non-forced entry was reported at 649 Greenway Road, Storage Unit 17, Boone.ARREST: A female suspect, 30, of 573 Brown Hollar Road, Creston, was charged with driving while her license was revoked and for giving fictitious information to n officer. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: March 16.Feb. 22INCIDENT: Vandalism was reported at 219 Meadow Hill Drive, Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny of shoplifting and possessing alcohol while being underage was reported at Lowes Foods, 267 New Market Centre, Boone.ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 304 College St., Wilkesboro, was charged with burglary of non-forced entry. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: April 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 339 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with breaking and entering. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: April 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 1855 Grouse Moore Drive, Banner Elk, was charged with failure to maintain lane control and a DWI of alcohol and or drugs. Written promise. Trial date: April 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 231 Highland Ave., Boone, was charged with a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia, a warrant for PWISD marijuana, and for a warrant for maintaining a dwelling, Secured bond: $3,500. Trial date: March 16.Feb. 23INCIDENT: Fraud of electronic manipulation was reported at 166 Delorean Place, Boone.INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 300 Go Pioneers Drive, Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 3901 Oldfield Road, Charlotte, was charged with the failure to burn two headlights and was given a DWI of alcohol and or drugs. Written promise. Trial date: April 16.Feb. 24INCIDENT: A Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 1093 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of Boone, was charged with larceny. Written promise. Trial date: March 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 57, of 6670 Rominger Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with a DWLR. Written promise. Trial date: March 16.ARREST: A female suspect, 58, of 129 Tower Road, Roan Mountain, was charged with a hit and run and driving while impaired. Secured bond: $750. Trial date: April 16.Feb. 25INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 381 E King St., Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 126 Woodland Drive, Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with breaking and entering. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: March 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 176 Seitz Drive, Forest City, was charged with the failure to stop for steady red light and a DWI of alcohol and or drugs. Written promise. Trial date: April 16.ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 1624 Terra Cotta Drive, Hickory, was charged with being left of center and with a DWI. Written promise. Trial date: April 16.