Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, Feb. 5- 12

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Kate Herman

Feb. 6INCIDENT: Simple possession of schedule VI was reported at 1354 Hopewell Church Road, Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 268 Cloudrise Lane, Banner Elk, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $22,500. Trial date: Feb. 22.ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 247 Queen St., Apt. 1, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $766. Trial date: March 29.ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 314 Meadowview Drive, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,500. Trial date: March 16.ARREST: A female suspect, 66, of 1266 Proffit Road, Boone, was charged with assault and battery, injury to personal property and for unauthorized use of motor vehicle. No bond. Trial date: Feb. 26.ARREST: A female suspect, 33, of 124 Silvermere Drive, Statesville, was charged FTA DWLR. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: March 23.ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 574 Old E King St., Apt. 205, Boone, was charged with a felony probation violation. Secured bond: $20,000. Trial date: March 5.Feb. 7INCIDENT: Breaking or entering was reported at 194 Estates Drive, Boone.Feb. 9INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 199 Chestnut Grove Road, Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 146 Juniper Lane, Boone, was charged with an OFA-FTA criminal summons citation. Secured bond: $2,000. Trial date: March 2.ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 3137 US Highway 421 N, Boone, was charged with parole and probation violations. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: March 5.Feb. 10INCIDENT: Arson was reported at 249 Doe Haven Lane, Boone.Feb. 11INCIDENT: Trespassing was reported at 6400 US Highway 421 N, Vilas.ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 875 Huggins Road, Mountain City, was charged with possession pseudo with prior meth conviction. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: March 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 776 Baker Hollar Road, Creston, was charged with OFA/FTA Driving While Impaired, OFA/FTA Possession of drug paraphernalia and OFA/FTA simple possession of schedule VI. Other bond. Trial date: March 16.Feb. 12INCIDENT: Criminal damages to property (vandalism) were reported at 281 Valle Cay Drive, Valle Crucis.ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 206 Martin Lane, Boone, was charged with harboring a fugitive. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: March 2.ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 1216 Biltmore Ave., Charlotte, was charged with being a fugitive from another state. Secured bond: $75,000. Trial date: March 2.

INCIDENT: Parking Issues were reported at 359 Old E King St., Boone.INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at West End Condos, 1552 W King St., Unit 1, Boone.INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at 2575 Highway 105, Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 1126 Mount Pleasant Church Road, Mooresboro, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: March 16.Feb. 6INCIDENT: A welfare check and calls for service were reported at 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 4725 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with felonious possession of five or more counterfeit bills. Secured bond: $20,000. Trial date: March 16.Feb. 7INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 127 Park St., Boone.INCIDENT: Disorderly conduct was reported at Watauga High School, 300 Go Pioneer Drive, Boone.INCIDENT: Fraud of obtaining money or property by false pretenses was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with an order for arrest. Secured bond: $2,000. Trial date: March 16.ARREST: A female suspect, 45, of 6658 NC Highway 16 S, Jefferson, was charged with an order for arrest, a hit and run, a DWLR impaired revocation and driving while impaired. Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: March 2.Feb. 8INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 1469 W King St., Apt. 102, Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 278 Kelly Lane, Pisgah Forest, was charged with indecent exposure. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: March 16.Feb. 9INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at Macado’s of Boone, 539 W King St., Boone.INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported at 293 Madison Ave., Visitors Lot, Boone.INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at Watauga High School, 300 Go Pioneer Drive, Boone.INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretenses was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 140 Appalachian St., Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 129 Nile Park Drive, Blowing Rock, was charged with injury to personal property, larceny after breaking or entering and breaking and entering. Secured bond: $15,000. Trial date: March 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 521 Meadowview Drive, Unit D205, Boone, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: March 2.ARREST: A female suspect, 26, of 8507 Highway 194, Todd, was charged with second degree trespassing and with misdemeanor larceny. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: March 2.ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 151 Summit Woods Drive, Blowing Rock, was charged with speeding (55/35) and driving while impaired. Written promise. Trial date: April 16.Feb. 10INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 2575 Highway 105, Unit 20, Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny of shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny from a merchant was reported at Walamrt, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.ARREST:A male suspect, 21, of 2417 Watts St., Morganton, was charged with an expired registration plate and driving while impaired. Written promise. Trial date: April 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 728 Oaklawn Ave., Winston Salem, was charged with reckless driving to endanger, speeding (40/20), left of center, and DWI of alcohol or drugs. Written promise. The trial date has not been specified.ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 924 Camp Creek Road, Iron Station, was charged with carring a firearm after consuming, left of center and driving while impaired. Written promise. Trial date: March 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 320 N Depot St., Boone, was charged with the failure to appear. Secured bond: $50,000. Trial date: March 15.ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 114 Capers St., Greenville, was charged with the possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: March 16.Feb. 11INCIDENT: Blocking an intersection, driving while impaired, offering bribes and an open container violation was reported at 450 E King St., Boone.ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 1818 Murphy Lane, Blowing Rock, was charged with driving while impaired and for not decreasing her speed in order to avoid a person. Unsecured bond: $5,000. Trial date: April 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 942 Baron Road, Waxhaw, was charged with an injury to personal property and with an injury to real property. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: March 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 56, of 1201 Meat Camp Baptist Church Road, Boone, was charged with offering bribes, resisting a public officer, an open container violation, blocking an intersection and driving while impaired. Secured bond: $25,000. Trial date: March 16.