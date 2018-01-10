Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, Jan. 1- Jan. 9

Published Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at 12:41 pm

<p style=”text-align: center;”><strong><em>The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.</em></strong></p>

<p style=”text-align: center;”><strong><em>All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.</em></strong></p>

<p style=”text-align: center;”><strong>Compiled by Kate Herman</strong></p>

<em><strong>The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.</strong></em>



Jan. 2

INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 369 Ransey Woodring Rd, in Todd.

INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings, motor vehicle theft of an automobile and breaking and or entering were reported at 12892 US HWY 421 S, in Deep Gap.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 180 Yuma Ln, in Deep Gap.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 102 Bluebonnett Dr, in Boone, was charged with all traffic (except DWI) DWRL. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: Jan. 30.

Jan. 3

INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 12290 US HWY 421 N, in Zionville.

INCIDENT: Larceny from a motor vehicle was reported at Knowles Haven Ln and White Oak Rd, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Communicating threats, assault with a deadly weapon and civil dispute were reported at 1253 Brookshire Rd, Apt B, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Calls for service was reported at 136 Laurel Reach Ln, Unit A, in Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 139 Patton Ln, in Boone, was charged with failure to pay child support. Other bond: $2,543. Trial date: Feb. 5

ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 217 Wallace Circ, in Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Written promise. Trial date: Jan. 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 56 Mustang Ln, in Elk Park, was charged for being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $50,000. Trial date: Feb. 6.

Jan. 4

INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings was reported at 154 Shores Way, in Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 228 Hampton Tr Ct, in Boone, was charged with OFA/ non-support. Other bond: $640. Trial date: This has not been specified.

Jan. 5

INCIDENT: Counterfeiting was reported at 156 Circle Oak Dr, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Drug violations of equipment or paraphernalia and the possession of stolen property were reported at 240 Shadowline Dr, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Fraud of obtaining money or property by false pretenses was reported at 2006 US HWY421 N, Unit 6, in Boone.

INCIDENT: The possession of marijuana (less than ½ ounce) was reported at Zippi’s 105 Exxon Food Mart, 2968 NC HWY 105 S, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Driving without a license, failure to maintain lane control and a misdemeanor flee to elude were reported at US HWY 421 S/N Pine Run Rd, in Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 828 Templeoak Ave, in Fayetteville, was charged with unathorized use of motor vehicle. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: Jan. 30.

ARREST: A female suspect, 35, of 951 Alford Woodie Ln, in Newland, was charged with breaking or entering a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 8138 Creek Darby Rd, in Ferguson, was charged with breaking or entering a motor vehicle, felony larceny, and misdemeanor larceny. Secured bond: $140,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.

Jan. 6

INCIDENT: Drug violations of equipment or paraphernalia were reported at 2200 421 S, in Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 103 McNab Ln, in Boone, was charged with DWLR and drug violations of possessing drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 37, of 103 McNab Ln, in Boone, was charged with aid and abets DWLR. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: Feb. 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 626 Church Rd, in Boone, was charged with drug violations of equipment and or paraphernalia. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: Feb. 26.

Jan. 7

INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 530 Howards Knob Rd, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings was reported at 636 Schaffer Rd, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Calls for service were reported at The Green Park Inn, 9239 Valley Blvd, in Blowing Rock.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 380 Vannoy Ln, in Boone, was charged with assault on a female. No bond. Trial date: Feb. 26.

Jan. 8

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 3575 Philips Gap Rd, in West Jefferson, was charged with DWLR and an expired registration card or tag. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Jan. 30.

Jan. 9

INCIDENT: A noise ordinance violation and possession of nontax paid alcoholic beverage were reported at 1904 NC HWY 194 N, in Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 1904 NC HWY 194 N, in Boone, was charged with possessing or concealing a non-tax paid liquor and with a city ordinance violations noise ordinance. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.

<em><strong>The following were provided by the Boone Police Department.</strong></em>



Jan. 1

INCIDENT: Injury to personal property and simple physical assault were reported at 103 Oak Grove Rd, Apt 15, in Boone.

INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 123 Perry St, in Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 914 Greenwood Dr, in Greensboro, was charged with court violations. Secured bond: $100. Trial date: Jan. 23.

Jan. 2

INCIDENT: Fraud of obtaining property or money by false pretenses and possessing or concealing stolen property was reported at 240 Shadowline Dr, Suite AA5, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Defeating an anti-theft device was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Dr, PVA, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 289 Ambling Way, Apt 117, in Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of Boone, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, drug violations of equipment/paraphernalia of possessing/concealing, simple physical assault upon an officer and resisting arrest. Secured bond: $2,500. Trial date: Jan. 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 183 Mallard Ln, in Boone, was charged with an assault inflicting serious injury. Written promise. Trial date: Jan. 30

ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 139 Laurel Reach Ln, in Boone, was charged with fraud of obtaining money or property by false pretenses and possessing or concealing stolen property. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 1102 Drexell Ln, in Greenville, was charged with removing an anti-theft device from Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Dr, PVA. Secured bond: $10,000.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 1148 Linville Creek Rd, in Vilas, was charged with larceny of a firearm and altering/removing gun serial number. Secured bond: $20,000. Trial date: Jan. 24

Jan. 3

INCIDENT: Larceny from a motor vehicle was reported at 1855 Blowing Rock Rd, in Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 313 L St, in N Wilkesboro, was charged with burglary, consuming alcohol by less than 19 years old, damage to personal property, breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. Secured bond: $85,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 9265 Boone Trl, in Purlear, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm and first degree of burglary. Secured bond: $85,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 35, of 951 Alford Woodie Ln, in Newland, was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny from a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 8138 Elk Creek Darby Rd, in Ferguson, was charged with a felony of breaking or entering a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 338 Brook Hollow Rd, in Boone, was charged with a simple possession of schedule IV. No bond information has been given. Trial date: Feb. 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 275 E King St, Room 4, was charged with DWLR and for having an expired registration card or tag. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: Feb. 26.

Jan. 4

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 3755 Airport Rd, in Hays, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.

Jan. 5

INCIDENT: Counterfeiting was reported at Speedway, 1033 E King St, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1675 Hwy 105, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 144 VFW Dr, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Counterfeiting was reported at 154 Monteagle Dr, in Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 435 Faculty St, Apt 2308, in Boone, was charged with communicating threats and cyberstalking. Written promise. Trial date: Feb. 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 348 Fox Cove Rd, in Boone, was charged with driving while impaired from alcohol. Written promise. Trial date: Feb. 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 348 Dove Circ, in Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. Written promise. Trial date: Feb. 26.

Jan. 6

INCIDENT: A misdemeanor of larceny was reported at 970 River St, in Boone.

INCIDENT: An assault on a female was reported at 1111 HWY 105, in Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 18, of 570 Horney Creek Rd, in Banner Elk, was charged with unauthorized use of motor vehicle and motor vehicle theft of an automobile. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 200 Winklers Meadow, Apt. J, in Boone, was charged with assault on a female. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: Feb. 26.

Jan. 7

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 95 Springwood Ln, in Boiling Springs, was charged with OFA. Secured bond: $2,500. Trial date: Feb. 2.

