Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, Nov. 27- Dec. 4

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Kate Herman

The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.

Nov. 28

ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 1775 Orchard Creek Rd, in Deep Gap, was charged with larceny. No bond. Trial date: Jan. 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 338 Brook Hollow Rd, in Boone, was charged with contempt of court, perjury and court violations. No bond. Trial date: Nov. 29

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 18161 HWY 221 S, in Fleetfood, NC, was charged with OFA/ FTA (multiple charged). Secured bond: $20,000. Trial date: Dec. 13

ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 8975 Caster Rd, in Salisbury, was charged with OFA/FTA DWLR, expired inspection and OFA/FTA revoked license plate. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: Dec. 14.

Nov. 29

INCIDENT: Communicating threats was reported at 121 Monteagle Dr, Unit A, in Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 1200 Mabel Rd, in Zionville, was charged with habitual felon. Secured bond: $50,000. Trial date: Jan. 2.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 1271 Stoneybrook CT, in Boone, was charged with OFA FTA <.5 Oz marijuana. Secured bond: $20,500. Trial date: Jan. 30

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 8975 Caster Rd, in Salisbury, was charged with OFA resisting public officer. Other bond. Trial date: Dec. 13.

Nov. 30

INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings was reported at 536 Bluestone Wild Rd, in Banner Elk.

INCIDENT: Shoplifting of concealment of goods was reported at the Mast Store Annex, 2918 Broadstone Rd, in Banner Elk.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of App State, was charged with malicious conduct by prisoner, assault physical injury LE/Prob/Par of and for resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $30,000. Trial date: Jan. 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 186 Glen Burney Ln, in Blowing Rock, was charged with a DWI. No bond. Trial date: Jan. 30.

Dec. 1

INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) and communicating threats were reported at 113 McNabb Ln, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Drug violations of equipment and paraphernalia were reported at 146 Yuma Ln, in Deep Gap.

INCIDENT: Calls for service were reported at 784 Love Hollow Rd, in Vilas.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 589 Howards Creek Rd, in Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender, Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: Jan. 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 51, of 232 Corbett McNeil Rd, in Deep Gap, was charged with trespassing. Written promise. Trial date: Jan. 30.

Dec. 2

INCIDENT: Fraud of wire/computer/other electric machinery were reported at 165 Jesse Brown Rd, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Calls for service were reported at 241 Beaver Dam Rd, in Bethel.

Dec. 3

INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 3026 NC HWY 194 N, in Boone.

Dec. 4

INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 155 Ray Brown Rd, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Drug violations of equipment/paraphernalia were reported at 10225 US HWY 421 N, in Zionville.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 206 Elizabeth St, in Lenoir, was charged with child support. Secured bond: $3,5065. Trial date: Jan. 7.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 236 Martin Ln, in Boone, was charged with OFA-failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,000. Trial date: Jan. 18.