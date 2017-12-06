Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, Nov. 27- Dec. 4

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Compiled by Kate Herman
The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
Nov. 28
ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 1775 Orchard Creek Rd, in Deep Gap, was charged with larceny. No bond. Trial date: Jan. 30.
ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 338 Brook Hollow Rd, in Boone, was charged with contempt of court, perjury and court violations. No bond. Trial date: Nov. 29
ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 18161 HWY 221 S, in Fleetfood, NC, was charged with OFA/ FTA (multiple charged). Secured bond: $20,000. Trial date: Dec. 13
ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 8975 Caster Rd, in Salisbury, was charged with OFA/FTA DWLR, expired inspection and OFA/FTA revoked license plate. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: Dec. 14.
Nov. 29
INCIDENT: Communicating threats was reported at 121 Monteagle Dr, Unit A, in Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 1200 Mabel Rd, in Zionville, was charged with habitual felon. Secured bond: $50,000. Trial date: Jan. 2.
ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 1271 Stoneybrook CT, in Boone, was charged with OFA FTA <.5 Oz marijuana. Secured bond: $20,500. Trial date: Jan. 30
ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 8975 Caster Rd, in Salisbury, was charged with OFA resisting public officer. Other bond. Trial date: Dec. 13.
Nov. 30
INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings was reported at 536 Bluestone Wild Rd, in Banner Elk.
INCIDENT: Shoplifting of concealment of goods was reported at the Mast Store Annex, 2918 Broadstone Rd, in Banner Elk.
ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of App State, was charged with malicious conduct by prisoner, assault physical injury LE/Prob/Par of and for resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $30,000. Trial date: Jan. 29.
ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 186 Glen Burney Ln, in Blowing Rock, was charged with a DWI. No bond. Trial date: Jan. 30.
Dec. 1
INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) and communicating threats were reported at 113 McNabb Ln, in Boone.
INCIDENT: Drug violations of equipment and paraphernalia were reported at 146 Yuma Ln, in Deep Gap.
INCIDENT: Calls for service were reported at 784 Love Hollow Rd, in Vilas.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 589 Howards Creek Rd, in Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender, Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: Jan. 30.
ARREST: A male suspect, 51, of 232 Corbett McNeil Rd, in Deep Gap, was charged with trespassing. Written promise. Trial date: Jan. 30.
Dec. 2
INCIDENT: Fraud of wire/computer/other electric machinery were reported at 165 Jesse Brown Rd, in Boone.
INCIDENT: Calls for service were reported at 241 Beaver Dam Rd, in Bethel.
Dec. 3
INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 3026 NC HWY 194 N, in Boone.
Dec. 4
INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 155 Ray Brown Rd, in Boone.
INCIDENT: Drug violations of equipment/paraphernalia were reported at 10225 US HWY 421 N, in Zionville.
ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 206 Elizabeth St, in Lenoir, was charged with child support. Secured bond: $3,5065. Trial date: Jan. 7.
ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 236 Martin Ln, in Boone, was charged with OFA-failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,000. Trial date: Jan. 18.
The following were provided by the Boone Police Department.
Nov. 27
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 521 Old E King St, in Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny from a motor vehicle was reported at 186 Cecil Miller Rd, in Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 231 Smith Henson Rd, in Sugar Grove, was charged with assault on a female and with assault by strangulation. No bond. Trial date: Jan. 29.
ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 146 Maple Ridge Rd, A, in Candler was charged with failure to burn headlights, DWLR not impaired revocation and possessing and or concealing marijuana equipment and or paraphernalia.
Nov. 28
INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 300 Go Pioneer Dr, in Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of Boone, was charged with parole and probation violations. No bond. No further information has been given.
ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 2740 Knob Hill in Clemmons, was charged with unsafe movement, and driving while impaired. Other bond. Trial date: Jan. 29.
ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 140 William Hunt Rd, in Boone, was charged with larceny. Secured bond: $500. Trial date Jan. 4.
ARREST: A female suspect, 19, of 168 Graduate Ln, Apt 236, was charged with driving after consumption. Written promise. Trial date: Jan. 29.
Nov. 29
INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 222 Robin Ln, in Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 364 Snaggy Mtn Ln, in Blowing Rock, was charged with injury to real property. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: Jan. 29.
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 295 Rush Branch Rd, in Boone, was charged with driving while license revoked. Written bond. Trial date: Jan. 29.
Nov. 30
INCIDENT: Communicating threats was reported at 188 Herring Loop, in Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 105 Pond Creek, in Banner Elk, was charged with possession of schedule II. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Jan. 29.
ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 1308 4th Street, B, in N Wilkesboro, was charged with possession of marijuana. Secured bond: $4,000. Trial date: Jan. 29.
Dec. 1
INCIDENT: Threats were reported at 870 State Farm Rd, in Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 206 Ray Estes Rd, in Boone, was charged with contempt of court, perjury and court violations. Other bond: $470. Trial date: Jan. 9.
Dec. 2
INCIDENT: Defeat anti-theft device, misdemeanor larceny, simple possession of schedule IV and trespassing were reported at 1180 Blowing Rock Rd, in Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 236 Harris Creek Loop, Lot 8, in Jacksonville was charged with burglary of nonforced entry.
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 2858 N HWY 321, in Sugar Grove, was charged with driving while impaired. Unsecured bond. Trial date: Jan. 29.
ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 139 Patton Ln, in Boone, was charged with simple possession of schedule IV, trespassing, misdemeanor larceny and defeat anti-shoplifting device. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: Jan. 29.
Dec. 3
INCIDENT: Two accounts of simple physical assault were reported at 273 Yosef Dr, Apt, W, in Boone.
INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 500 Madison Ave, Visitor’s Parking Lot, in Boone.
INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at 1126 Blowing Rock Rd, in Boone.
INCIDENT: Simple physical assault was reported at 386 Yosef Dr, Apt. Z, in Boone.
INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 141 Health Center Dr, in Boone.
INCIDENT: Harassing phone calls were reported at 286 Yosef Dr, Apt. Y, in Boone.
INCIDENT: Burglury of non-forced entry was reported at 168 Graduate Ln, Apt 239, in Boone.
ARREST: A female suspect, 18, og 386 Yosef Dr, Apt. Z, in Boone, was charged with simple physical assault. Written promise. Trial date: Jan. 29.