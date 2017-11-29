Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, Nov. 19- Nov. 28

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Compiled by Kate Herman
The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
Nov. 20
INCIDENT: Kidnapping was reported at Walmart, 1812 Blowing Rock Rd, in Boone.
INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 125 Big Hill Rd, in Boone.
Nov. 21
INCIDENT: All other embezzlement was reported at 1172 Highland Hall Rd, in Boone.
INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at Broadstone Rd/Dewitt Barnett Rd, in Banner Elk.
INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 3066 US HWY N, Apt 4, in Sugar Grove.
INCIDENT: Fraud of impersonation was reported at 550 Galax Cir, in Blowing Rock.
Nov. 22
INCIDENT: Habitual DVPO violations were reported at the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, 236 Sweetwater Ln, in Boone.
Nov. 23
INCIDENT: Assault on female was reported at 231 Smith Henderson Rd, in Sugar Grove.
Nov. 26
INCIDENT: Calls for service was reported at 424 Greer Ln, in Vilas.
ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Unsecured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Jan. 5
Nov. 27
INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 8692 NC HWY 105 S, in Boone.
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle, attempted motor vehicle theft of an automobile and damage to property were reported at 266 Bamboo Rd, in Boone.
INCIDENT: All other fraud was reported at 842 E King St, in Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny from a motor vehicle was reported at 458 Mast Gap Rd, in Sugar Grove.
INCIDENT: Sex offender failure to register and simple physical assault were reported, in Boone.
INCIDENT: criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at the parking lot past Dexter Drive HWY 321 S, in Blowing Rock.
INCIDENT: All other fraud was reported at 176 High Country Tr, in Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 401 Parkcrest Dr, in Boone, was charged with simple assault. Written promise. Trial date: Jan. 29.
ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 250 Hodges Valley Rd, in Boone, was charged with FTA-DWLR. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: Jan. 30.
ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 155 John Thomas Rd, in Boone, was charged with parole and probation violations. Secured bond: $15,000. Trial date: Jan. 2.
ARREST: A female suspect, 49, of 263 Hardaman Circ, in Boone, was charged with all other fraud. Secured bond: $15,000. Trial date: Jan. 2.
Nov. 28
INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 176 Tater Hill Rd, in Zionville.
ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 1755 Orchard Creek Rd, in Deep Gap, was charged with larceny. No bond. Trial date: Jan. 30.
ARREST: A male suspect, 58, of 1487 Stoney Brook Ln, in Boone, was charged with a worthless check. No bond. Trial date: Jan. 3.
ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 388 Brook Hollow Rd, in Boone, was charged with contempt of court, perjury and court violations. No bond. Trial date: Nov. 29.
The following were provided by the Boone Police Department.
Nov. 19
INCIDENT: A DWI of alcohol and or drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were reported at 1711 HWY 105, in Boone.
ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 355 N Mallard Cv, in Almond, was charged with driving while impaired. Other bond. Trial date: Jan. 29.
ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 105 Harvest Meadows Dr., in Hudson, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, DWI of alcohol and or drugs and possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: Jan. 29
ARREST: A female suspect, 58, of 335 Blake Avenue, in Brooklyn, was charged with second degree trespassing. Secured bond: $100. Trial date: Dec. 4.
Nov. 20
INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 199 Highlands Ave, in Boone.
INCIDENT: Burglary of non-forced entry was reported at Top Nails, 240 Shadowline Dr, in Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 515 Junaluska Rd, in Boone, was charged with communicating threats, Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Jan. 29
Nov. 21
INCIDENT: Larceny and damage to property were reported at 295 Old Bristol Rd, Apt. 102, in Boone.
INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 188 Herring Loop, Apt. 102, in Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 138 Dutch Creek Rd, in Banner Elk, was charged with assault on a female. Written promise. Trial date: Jan. 29
Nov. 22
ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 903 Monticello St, in Greensboro, was charged with assault physical injury to emergency personnel and with assault on a female. Secured bond: $3,500. Trial date: Jan. 29.
Nov. 24
INCIDENT: Anti-theft removal, larceny, and obtaining property by false pretenses were reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Dr, in Boone.
INCIDENT: Burglary of non-forced entry was reported at 135 Straight St, Apt 57, in Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 124 Quail Ridge Lane, A, in Boone, was charged with attempted first degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and second degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Secured bond: $100,000.Trial date: Jan. 29.
ARREST: A male suspect, 17, of 314 Kirby Branch Rd, in Boone, was charged with less than 19 years old consumption of any alcoholic beverage. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: Jan. 29
Nov. 25
INCIDENT: All other fraud was reported at 400 Knollwood Dr, in Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 3669 Goldsboro Run, in Farmville, was charged with improper use of transporter plate, reckless driving to endanger and driving while license revoked, Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: Jan. 29
ARREST: A male suspect. 23, of Boone, was charged with failure to appear, drug violationsof equipment/paraphernalia/possessing/concealing and possession of marijuana. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: Dec. 6.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 1438 Little Elk Rd, in Elk Park, was charged with criminal damage to property (vandalism) and fraud of obtaining property by false pretenses. Unsecured bond: $10,000.Trial date: Jan. 17.