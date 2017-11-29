Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, Nov. 19- Nov. 28

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Kate Herman

The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.

Nov. 20

INCIDENT: Kidnapping was reported at Walmart, 1812 Blowing Rock Rd, in Boone.

INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 125 Big Hill Rd, in Boone.

Nov. 21

INCIDENT: All other embezzlement was reported at 1172 Highland Hall Rd, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at Broadstone Rd/Dewitt Barnett Rd, in Banner Elk.

INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 3066 US HWY N, Apt 4, in Sugar Grove.

INCIDENT: Fraud of impersonation was reported at 550 Galax Cir, in Blowing Rock.

Nov. 22

INCIDENT: Habitual DVPO violations were reported at the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, 236 Sweetwater Ln, in Boone.

Nov. 23

INCIDENT: Assault on female was reported at 231 Smith Henderson Rd, in Sugar Grove.

Nov. 26

INCIDENT: Calls for service was reported at 424 Greer Ln, in Vilas.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Unsecured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Jan. 5

Nov. 27

INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 8692 NC HWY 105 S, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle, attempted motor vehicle theft of an automobile and damage to property were reported at 266 Bamboo Rd, in Boone.

INCIDENT: All other fraud was reported at 842 E King St, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny from a motor vehicle was reported at 458 Mast Gap Rd, in Sugar Grove.

INCIDENT: Sex offender failure to register and simple physical assault were reported, in Boone.

INCIDENT: criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at the parking lot past Dexter Drive HWY 321 S, in Blowing Rock.

INCIDENT: All other fraud was reported at 176 High Country Tr, in Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 401 Parkcrest Dr, in Boone, was charged with simple assault. Written promise. Trial date: Jan. 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 250 Hodges Valley Rd, in Boone, was charged with FTA-DWLR. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: Jan. 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 155 John Thomas Rd, in Boone, was charged with parole and probation violations. Secured bond: $15,000. Trial date: Jan. 2.

ARREST: A female suspect, 49, of 263 Hardaman Circ, in Boone, was charged with all other fraud. Secured bond: $15,000. Trial date: Jan. 2.

Nov. 28

INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 176 Tater Hill Rd, in Zionville.

ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 1755 Orchard Creek Rd, in Deep Gap, was charged with larceny. No bond. Trial date: Jan. 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 58, of 1487 Stoney Brook Ln, in Boone, was charged with a worthless check. No bond. Trial date: Jan. 3.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 388 Brook Hollow Rd, in Boone, was charged with contempt of court, perjury and court violations. No bond. Trial date: Nov. 29.