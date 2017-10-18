Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, October 9- October16

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Kate Herman

Oct. 9INCIDENT: DWLR, simple possession of schedule IV and possession of marijuana paraphernalia was reported at 100 Hayes Wellborn Rd, in Deep Gap.Oct. 10INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings and breaking and entering were reported at 776 Galax Circ, in Blowing Rock.INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) and larceny from motor vehicle was reported at 7504 HWY 421 S, in Deep Gap.ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 873 Spanish Oak Rd, in Newland, was charged with PWIMSD methamphetamine and PWIMSD marijuana. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: Nov. 9.ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 8736 NC HWY 105, in Boone, was charged with trafficking opium or heroin. Secured bond: $35,000. Trial date: Nov. 9.Oct. 11INCIDENT: Vandalism was reported at Sandy Flat Rest Area, in Blowing Rock.INCIDENT: Burglary of forcible entry and larceny after breaking and entering were reported at Margot Rd, in Boone.INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at Bluebird Ln, in Boone.INCIDENT: Calls for service was reported at Critcher Brothers- 7009 Old 421 S, in Deep Gap.INCIDENT: Harassment and or communicating threats were reported at 544 Crocker Rd, Unit B, in Blowing Rock.INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings was reported at 4708 US HWY 421 N, in Vilas.INCIDENT: Injury to real property was reported at 1162 Old East Ridge Rd, in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 718 Charlie Thompson Rd, in Vilas, was charged with PWISD schedule IV CS and PWISD Schedule II CS. Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: Oct. 26.Oct. 12ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 146 Parkway Forest Ln, in Boone, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, using/uttering forgery, and larceny of chose in action. Secured bond: $30,000. Trial date: Nov. 9.Oct. 13ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 1848 Forest Grove Rd, in Boone, was charged with FTA- Poss drug para. (fictitious). Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: Nov. 15.ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 518 Doe Branch Rd, in Zionville, was charged with conspiracy to sell/deliver marijuana. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: Oct. 27.ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 4701 Elk Creek Rd, in Deep Gap, was charged with all other offenses. No bond. Trial date: Nov. 14.Oct. 15ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 338 Brookhollow Rd, in Boone, was charged with assault on a female. Other bond. Trial date: Nov. 9.ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 5 Bear Dr, in Blowing Rock, was charged with failure to appear and probation violation. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: Nov. 14.ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 2247 Clarks Creek Rd, in Banner Elk, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: Dec. 15.ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 221 Joe Shoemaker Rd, in Vilas, was charged with all traffic (except DWI). Secured bond: $500. Trial date: Nov. 9.Oct. 16ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 6887 Junaluska Rd, in Boone, was charged with parole and probation violations and failure to appear. Secured bond: $8,500. Trial date: Nov. 13.ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 114 Presnell School Rd, in Banner Elk, was charged withfailure to appear. No further information has been provided.ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 462 Jones Dr, in Boone, was charged with parole absconder. No bond. Trial date: TBD.