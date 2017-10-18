Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, October 9- October16

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.
Compiled by Kate Herman
The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
Oct. 9
INCIDENT: DWLR, simple possession of schedule IV and possession of marijuana paraphernalia was reported at 100 Hayes Wellborn Rd, in Deep Gap.
Oct. 10
INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings and breaking and entering were reported at 776 Galax Circ, in Blowing Rock.
INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) and larceny from motor vehicle was reported at 7504 HWY 421 S, in Deep Gap.
ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 873 Spanish Oak Rd, in Newland, was charged with PWIMSD methamphetamine and PWIMSD marijuana. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: Nov. 9.
ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 8736 NC HWY 105, in Boone, was charged with trafficking opium or heroin. Secured bond: $35,000. Trial date: Nov. 9.
Oct. 11
INCIDENT: Vandalism was reported at Sandy Flat Rest Area, in Blowing Rock.
INCIDENT: Burglary of forcible entry and larceny after breaking and entering were reported at Margot Rd, in Boone.
INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at Bluebird Ln, in Boone.
INCIDENT: Calls for service was reported at Critcher Brothers- 7009 Old 421 S, in Deep Gap.
INCIDENT: Harassment and or communicating threats were reported at 544 Crocker Rd, Unit B, in Blowing Rock.
INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings was reported at 4708 US HWY 421 N, in Vilas.
INCIDENT: Injury to real property was reported at 1162 Old East Ridge Rd, in Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 718 Charlie Thompson Rd, in Vilas, was charged with PWISD schedule IV CS and PWISD Schedule II CS. Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: Oct. 26.
Oct. 12
ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 146 Parkway Forest Ln, in Boone, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, using/uttering forgery, and larceny of chose in action. Secured bond: $30,000. Trial date: Nov. 9.
Oct. 13
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 1848 Forest Grove Rd, in Boone, was charged with FTA- Poss drug para. (fictitious). Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: Nov. 15.
ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 518 Doe Branch Rd, in Zionville, was charged with conspiracy to sell/deliver marijuana. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: Oct. 27.
ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 4701 Elk Creek Rd, in Deep Gap, was charged with all other offenses. No bond. Trial date: Nov. 14.
Oct. 15
ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 338 Brookhollow Rd, in Boone, was charged with assault on a female. Other bond. Trial date: Nov. 9.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 5 Bear Dr, in Blowing Rock, was charged with failure to appear and probation violation. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: Nov. 14.
ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 2247 Clarks Creek Rd, in Banner Elk, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: Dec. 15.
ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 221 Joe Shoemaker Rd, in Vilas, was charged with all traffic (except DWI). Secured bond: $500. Trial date: Nov. 9.
Oct. 16
ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 6887 Junaluska Rd, in Boone, was charged with parole and probation violations and failure to appear. Secured bond: $8,500. Trial date: Nov. 13.
ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 114 Presnell School Rd, in Banner Elk, was charged withfailure to appear. No further information has been provided.
ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 462 Jones Dr, in Boone, was charged with parole absconder. No bond. Trial date: TBD.
The following were provided by the Boone Police Department.
Oct. 9
INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 938 W King St, Unit A, in Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny from motor vehicle was reported at The Dollar General- 140 Forest Hill Dr, in Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 106 Joe Dugger Ln, in Butler, was charged with parole and probation violations and trespassing. Secured bond: $5,500. Trial date: Nov. 9.
ARREST: A female suspect, 18, of 182 Poplar Creek Estates, in Todd, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $6,000. Trial date: Nov. 15.
Oct. 10
INCIDENT: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 1225 Blowing Rock Rd, in Boone.
Oct. 11
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 161 Howard St, Unit B, in Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 521 Meadowview Dr, Apt A301, in Boone, was charged with trespassing and communicating threats. Written bond. Trial date: Nov. 15.
ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 272 Meadowview Hill Dr, Apt 75, in Boone, was charged with possession of marijuana and misdemeanor larceny. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Nov. 9.
ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of Boone, was charged with larceny of shoplifting. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Nov. 9.
ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 342 Bluebird Ln, in Boone, was charged with cyberstalking. Other bond. Trial date: Nov. 2.
Oct. 12
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 130 N Depot St, in Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 180 Meadowview Hill Dr, Apt # 202, in Boone, was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Secured bond: $50,000. Trial date: Nov. 6.
ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 1656 Bare Rd, in West Jefferson, was charged with reckless driving to endanger. Written bond. Trial date: Oct. 16.
Oct. 13
ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 483 Nettles Ridge Rd, in Banner Elk, was charged with DWI alcohol. Written promise. Trial date: Nov. 21.
Oct. 14
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering motor vehicle was reported 231 Highland Ave, in Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 148 Faculty St, Apt 1, in Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Unsecured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Nov. 1.
ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 121 Hywood Rd, in Casar, was charged with resisting arrest. Secured bond: $2,000. Trial date: Nov. 21.
ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 3308 Bamboo Rd, in Boone, was charged with failure to appear and parole and probation violations. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: Nov. 9.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of The Hospitality House, in Boone, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Written promise. Trial date: Nov. 9.
Oct. 15
INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property and larceny of auto parts and accessories were reported at Madison Ave, in Boone.