Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, October 30- November 6

Published Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 1:07 pm

The following information was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 30

INCIDENT: Harassing phone calls were reported at 155 Carlton Circ, 1, in Blowing Rock.

INCIDENT: Failure to Appear was reported at 324 Stadium Heights Dr, 313, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Fraud of worthless check was reported at New River Building Supply, 3148 NC HWY 105, in Boone.

Oct. 31

INCIDENT: Resist obstructs and delay, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and order for arrest non-support were reported at the Watauga County Courthouse, 842 W King Street, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 1085 Old US HWY 421, in Sugar Grove.

INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 145 Boone Circ, unit 2, in Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 234 Parsons Rd, in Wilkesboro, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and parole and probation violations. Secured bond: $55,000. Trial date: Nov. 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 271 North Woods Rd, in Boone, was charged with resist to obstruct and delay, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and OTA/non-support. Secured bond: $2,520. Trial date: Dec. 6.

Nov. 1

INCIDENT: Property damage was reported at 960Hodges Gap Rd, in Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 718 Charlie Thompson Rd, in Vilas, was charged with OFA FTA PWIMSD SCHII CS. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: Nov. 30.

ARREST: A female suspect, 36, of 295 Rush Branch Rd, in Sugar Grove, was charged with OFA FTA. Other bond: $496. Trial date: Nov. 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 307 Davis Dr, in Boone, was charged with child support. Secured bond: $711. Trial date: Dec. 4.

Nov. 2

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle was reported at Discovery Chevrolet, 2705 US HWY 421 S, in Boone.

INCIDENT: All other offenses were reported at 184 Hodges Gap Rd, in Boone.

INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 1741 Kellersville Rd, in Banner Elk.

ARREST: A male suspect, 51, of Corbett McNeil Rd, in Boone, was charged with OFA. Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: Nov. 14.

ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 149 Red Maple Ln, in Boone, was charged with OFA FTA Traffic Violations. Secured bond: $4,000. Trial date: Nov. 16.

Nov. 3

INCIDENT: DWI of alcohol and or drugs and no registration tag were reported at 3245 HWY 421 N, in Vilas.

INCIDENT: All other fraud was reported at 315 White Trail Ridge Rd, in Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 102 Bluebonnet Dr, in Boone, was charged with OFA/ FTA MISD probation violation. Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: Dec. 15.

Nov. 4

INCIDENT: Drug violations of equipment/paraphernalia were reported at 2060 Blowing Rock Rd, in Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 573 Preacher Blackburn Rd, in Todd, was charged with OFA/FTA Reckless Driving. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Dec. 14.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 254 Silverwood Dr, in Boone, was charged with parole and probation violations. Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: Dec. 15.

ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 254 Silverstone Wood Dr E, of Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,000. Trial date: Nov. 14.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 234 Parsons Rd, in Wilkesboro, was charged with probation violations. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: Nov. 22.

Nov. 5

INCIDENT: Assault on a female, simple physical assault and filling a false police report were reported at 4019 US HWY 421 N, in Vilas.

ARREST: A female suspect, 36, of 135 S Pine Run Road, in Boone, was charged with probation violation and DWI Level 1 FTA. No bond. Trial date: Nov. 8.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 3494 Poplar Grove Rd, in Boone, was charged with assault on a female. No bond. Trial date: Dec. 6.

ARREST: A female suspect, of 140 Yasmine Ln, in Vilas was charged with the misdemeanor of worthless checks. Other bond. Trial date: Nov. 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 322 Clawson St, in Boone, was charged with non-support/non-payment of alimony. Other bond: $503. Trial date: Dec. 5.

ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 8121 US 321 N, in Sugar Grove, was charged with a misdemeanor of worthless check. Other bond. Trial date: Nov. 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 2028 Presnell School Rd, in Banner Elk, was charged with FTA, no liability insurance, display repainted, altered and forged registration plate. Secured bond: $4,500. Trial date: Dec. 4.

Nov. 6

INCIDENT: All other fraud was reported at 1248 Laurel Fork Rd, in Vilas.

INCIDENT: Simple physical assault was reported at 4839 Meat Camp Rd, in Todd.

INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings and breaking and or entering was reported at 148 River Rd 2, in Banner Elk.

INCIDENT: Larceny from mailbox was reported at 3808 HWY 421 N, in Vilas.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 663 Doe Branch Rd, in Zionville, was charged with failure to appear. Other bond: $110. Trial date: Dec. 4.

ARREST: A male suspect, 18,of 1236 Niley Cook Dr, in Boone, was charged with contempt of court, perjury and court violations. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: Dec. 13.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 76A Creekside Dr, in Banner Elk, was charged with cyber stalking and disclosure of private images. Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: TBA

ARREST: A female suspect, 49, of 2608 Curd Rd, in Mountain City, was charged with habitual felon. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: TBA.

ARREST: A male suspect, 65, of 111 Bryce Way, in Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: TBA

Comments

comments