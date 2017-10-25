Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, October 16- October 23

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

Compiled by Kate Herman

Oct. 16INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 300 Tweetsie Railroad Ln, in Blowing Rock.ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 462 Jones Dr, in Boone was charged with parole absconder. No bond. Trial date: TBD.ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 114 Presnell School Rd, in Banner elk, was charged with failure to appear. No further information has been reported.ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 6887 Junaluska Rd, in Boone, was charged with parole and probation violations and failure to appear. Secured bond: $8,500. Trial date: Nov. 13.Oct. 17INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 202 Freewinds Rd, in Boone.Oct. 18INCIDENT: Fraud of Credit Card/automated teller machine was reported at 494 Millers Pond Ln, in Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 805 Orchard Rd, in Deep Gap.INCIDENT: Calls for service were reported at Valle Crucis School, in Banner Elk.INCIDENT: Drug violations and drug equipment/paraphernalia were reported at 2129 Old 421 S, END, in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 217 Linkside Court, in Lenoir, was charged with all traffic (except DWI)/DWLR. Secured bond: $750. Trial date: Nov. 21.ARREST: A female suspect, 48, of 352 Old E King St, in Boone, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats, and injury to personal property. No bond. Trial date: Nov. 21.ARREST: A female suspect, 19, of 154 Mountaineer Dr, in Boone, was charged with FTA- consume alcohol by 19 years of age. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Dec. 15.Oct. 19INCIDENT: Calls for service were reported at 1551 Browns Chapel Rd, in Boone.INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 368 NC HWY 105 BYP, Unit 3, in Boone.INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 229 Clubhouse Dr, in Banner Elk.Oct. 20INCIDENT: Calls for service and criminal damage to property (vandalism) were reported at 2212Silverstone Rd, in Zionville.INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 1571 Little Laurel Rd, in Boone.INCIDENT: Fraud- wire/computer/other electronic Ma was reported at 277 Howard Winkler Rd, in Boone.INCIDENT: All other fraud was reported at 236 Big Pine Pt, in Blowing Rock.INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 2918 Broadstone Rd, in Banner Elk.ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 484 Horseshoe Ridge Road E, in Deep Gap, was charged with violation of court order, and resist delay obstruct. Secured bond: $5,500. Trial date: TBD.Oct. 21INCIDENT: Breaking or entering was reported at 6400 US HWY 421 N., in Vilas.ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 184 Milton Moretz Rd, in Boone, was charged with assault and battery and trespassing. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Nov. 9.ARREST: A male suspect, 24 of 2416 Constitution Dr, in Raleigh, was charged with DWI- alcohol and/or other drugs, and for being careless and reckless. Written promise. Trial date: Dec. 6.Oct. 22INCIDENT: Calls for service was reported at 314 Bear Creek Ln, in Deep Gap.INCIDENT: Attempted suicide was reported at Intersection of US HWY 321 S and Roaring River Rd, in Blowing Rock.INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 311 Laurel Fork Rd, Apt 3, in Vilas.INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 250 Watauga Valle Trail, in Sugar Grove.ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 19711 Denae Lynn Dr, in Cornelius, was charged with larceny. Written promise. Trial date: Nov. 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 114 S /big Horse Creek Rd, in Lansing, was charged with DWI- alcohol and or drugs. Other bond. Trial date: Nov. 9.Oct. 23INCIDENT: Larceny and breaking and entering were reported at 739 Roby Greene Rd, in Boone.INCIDENT: Found property was reported at 506 Mast Gap Rd, in Sugar Grove.

Oct. 16INCIDENT: Larceny from motor vehicle was reported at 314 Meadowview Dr, 400 Block, in Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny of shoplifting was reported at 1275 Blowing Rock Rd, Suite A, in Boone.ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 221 Alpine Rd, in Blowing Rock, was charged with DWI and left of center. Written promise. Trial date: Dec. 9.ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 323 Mountain Aire Ln, Unit B, in Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,000. Trial date: Nov. 9.Oct. 17INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 300 Go Pioneer Dr., in Boone.INCIDENT: Automotive Motor Vehicle Theft was reported at 138 Clement St, in Boone.Oct. 18INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 130 Green St, in Boone.ARREST: A female, 32, of 207 Enola Rd, apt #81, in Morganton, was charged with hit and run, DWLR and DWI. Secured bond: $750. Trial date: Nov. 21.Oct. 19INCIDENT: Possession of methamphetamine was reported at 100 Hidden Shadows Dr, in Boone.INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 165 HWY 105 Ext, in Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny of shoplifting and removal of anti-theft device were reported at 200 Watauga Village Dr., in Boone.ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 1354 Hopewell Church Rd, in Boone, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: Nov. 21.ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 310 Meadow Hill Dr Apt 65, in Boone, was charged with Removal of anti-theft device and larceny of shoplifting. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: Nov. 21.ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 101 Woodpecker Ln, in Boone, was charged with DWLR. Written promise. Trial date: Nov. 21.Oct. 20INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at the Hampton Inn, 1252 US HWY 421 S, in Boone.INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at Lost Province Brewing Company- 130 N Depot St, in Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny from motor vehicle was reported at 255 Appalachian Drive.INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at Appalachian Antique Mall- 631 W King St, in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 272 Meadow Hill Dr, in Boone, was charged with breaking or entering. Secured bond: $500.00. Trial date: Nov. 21.ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 199 Highland Av, in Boone, was charged with tampering with motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: Nov. 9.ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 252 Faculty St, in Boone, was charged with assault on a female. No bond. Trial date: Nov. 21.ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 338 Brook Hollow Rd, was charged with all other larceny. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: Nov. 21.ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 246 Triumph Ln, #305, in Boone, was charged with warrant- possession schedule I and aggravated assault. Secured bond: $2,500. Trial date: Dec. 6.ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 7481 SW 18 St, in Plantation, as charged with consume alc by 19/20, careless and reckless driving, driving after consumption and driving while impaired. Other bond. Trial date: Nov. 21.ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 1016 Hopewell Church Rd, in Boone, was charged with simple possession of marijuana, failure to burn headlights and driving while impaired. Other bond. Trial date: Nov. 21.Oct. 21INCIDENT: A suspicious incident was reported at Village of Meadowview, 411 Madison Av, Apt. 105, in Boone.INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 511 W King St, #9, in Boone.ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 164 Boone Creek Dr, in Boone, was charged with DWI. Written promise. Trial date: Nov. 21.ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 2513 Essex Pl, in Nashville, was charged with all other liquor law violations, speeding and driving while impaired. Other bond. Trial date: Nov. 21.ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 5141 US HWY 421 N, in Vilas, was charged with resisting a public officer, littering not > 15 lbs and assault of a government official/employee. Secured bond: $3,500. Trial date: Nov. 21.ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 1204 Hidden Oaks Dr., SE, in Concord, was charged with speeding and driving while impaired. Other bond. Trial date: Nov. 21.Oct. 22INCIDENT: Larceny of shoplifting was reported at AT&T, 1126 Blowing Rock Rd, in Boone.ARREST: A female suspect, 19, of 320 Woodland Dr., in Boone, was charged with driving after consuming- provisional and DWI. Written promise. Trial date: Nov. 21.ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 20 Bridle Path Trl, in Newtown, was charged with liquor law violations, driving after consuming, all traffic (except DWI) and driving while impaired. Other bond. Trial date: Nov. 21.