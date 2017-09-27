Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, Oct 16- 26

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Kate Herman

Sept. 16ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of Boone, was charged with breaking and entering a building. Secured bond: $750. Trial date: Oct. 16.Sept. 18INCIDENT: Breaking and entering/ motor vehicle and larceny from motor vehicle were reported at 200 Saddle Crest, in Blowing Rock.Sept 19:ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of Phoenix Apt #105, in Boone, was charged with larceny, lar remov/dest/deact compo and conspire for larceny. Secured bond: $20,000. Trial date: Oct. 17.ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 275 Cabbage Creek Rd, in Creston, was charged with unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Secure bond: $500. Trial date: Sept. 21.ARREST: A female suspect, 46, of 56 Mustang Ln, in Elk Park, was charged with a true bill of indictment. Secure bond: $10,000. Trial date: Oct. 5.Sept. 20:INCIDENT: Simple physical assault was reported at 251 Hampton Glade Rd, in Blowing Rock.ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 1819 Old Watauga River Rd, in Sugar Grove, was charged with failure to appear twice. Secure bond: $10,000. Trial date: Oct. 26.ARREST: A female suspect, 55, of 134 Miller Dr, in Boone, was charged with trespassing. Written promise. Trial date: Oct. 17.Sept. 21:INCIDENT: Calls for service/unattended death was reported at 640 Tanner Rd, in Boone.INCIDENT: All other fraud was reported at 866 Frank Wilson Rd, in Vilas.INCIDENT: Calls for service was reported at 672 Joe Farthing Rd, in Sugar Grove.ARREST: A female suspect, 18, of 191 Circ St, in Millers Creek, was charged with FTA- Consume Alc by less 19. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: Nov. 7.ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 215 Hampton Glade Rd, in Blowing Rock was charged with simple assault. Written promise. Trial date: Oct. 17.ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 297 HWY 194 S, in Vilas, was charged with communicating threats. Written promise. Trial date: Oct. 17.Sept. 22INCIDENT: Calls for service was reported 1196 Teaberry Hills Rd, in Boone.ARREST: A female, 36, of 2700 Big Laurel Rd Apt 6F, in Creston, was charged with contempt of court, perjury and court violations. Secured bond: $4,500. Trial date: Oct. 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 2146 Silverstone Rd, in Zionville, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: Oct. 11.Sept. 23INCIDENT: Calls for service was reported at the Elk Motel- 2592 US HWY 321 S, in Boone.INCIDENT: Intimidating a witness was reported at 6383 Highway 221 S, in Blowing Rock.INCIDENT: Breaking or Entering was reported at 2040 Wildcat Rd, in Deep Gap.INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 742 Fallview Ln, 1, in Boone.INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 438 Clyde Cornett Rd, in Vilas.INCIDENT: Calls for service was reported at 386 Deep Gap Dr, in Deep Gap.INCIDENT: Assault on a female and communicating threats was reported at 742 Fallview Ln, Unit 2, in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 338 Brook Hollow Rd, in Boone, was charged with larceny. Written bond. Trial date: Nov. 9.Sept. 24INCIDENT: Communicating threats and criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 515 Junaluska Rd, in Boone.INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at Tweetsie Railraod-292 Tweetsie Railroad Ln.INCIDENT: Cyberstalking was reported at 120 Meat Camp Rd, in Boone.INCIDENT: Assault by pointing a gun was reported at 249 Little Creek Rd, in Todd.ARREST: A male, 22, of 334 Margo Rd, Unit A, in Boone, was charged with communicating threats and injury to personal property. Written promise. Trial date: Oct. 16.ARREST: A female, 20, of 334 Margot Rd, Unit A, in Boone, was charged with communicating threats, and criminal damage to property (vandalism). Written promise. Trial date: Oct. 16.ARREST:A female suspect, 44, of 172 Huffman Rd, in Vilas, was charged with parole and probation violations and defrauding drug/alcohol. Secured bond: $6,000. Trial date: Oct. 13.Sept. 25INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 478 Deck Hill Rd, in Boone.Sept. 26INCIDENT: Possession of marijuana over ½ Oz and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia was reported at 1903 Deerfield Rd, INT, in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 162 Georgia Ave, in Boone, was charged with contempt of court, perjury, court violations, possession of marijuana over ½ Oz and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: Oct. 13.

Sept. 18INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at Estes Apartment- 380 W King Street, in Boone.INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 137 Zeb St in Boone.INCIDENT: Missing persons was reported at 143 Stonybrook Ct, Apartment #6 in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 756 Deck Hill Rd, in Boone, was charged with breaking and entering with intent to terrorize. No bond. Trial date: Oct. 16.Sept. 19INCIDENT: Counterfeiting-using was reported at 896 Blowing Rock Rd, in Boone.ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 518 Doe Branch Rd, in Zionville, was charged with parole and probation violations. Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: Oct. 13.ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of the Hospitality House- 338 Brook Hollow Rd, in Boone, was charged with a fugitive warrant. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: Oct. 17.Sept. 20INCIDENT: Simple Physical Assault was reported at 574 Old E King St, in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 2331 Rock Creek Drive, in Charlotte, was charged for DWI- Alcohol and or drugs and failure to reduce speed. Written promise. Trial date: Nov. 21.Sept. 21INCIDENT: All other fraud was reported at 805 W King Street, Mellow Mushroom, in Boone.INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 111 Grove St, in Boone.INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 111 Grove St, in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of Boone, was charged for communicating threats, simple assault and breaking and entering. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: Nov. 6.Sept. 22INCIDENT: Concealing weapons was reported at 156 Faculty St, in Boone.INCIDENT: Simple Assault, assault and battery, or participates in simple affray were reported at 156 Faculty St, in Boone.INCIDENT: Simple physical assault was reported at 399 Perkinsville Dr, Apt. 202, in Boone.INCIDENT: Damage to personal property was reported at 543 W King St, in Boone.INCIDENT: Contempt of court was reported at 275 E King St, in Boone.INCIDENT: Resist, Delay and obstruct were reported at 275 E King St, in Boone.INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 275 E King St, in Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny of motor vehicle parts was reported at The Standard- 862 Blowing Rock Rd, in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 1429 Sugar Mountain Rd, of Newland, was charged with carrying concealed weapons. Secured bond: $750. Trial date: October 17.ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 338 Brook Hollow Rd, in Boone, was charged with contempt of court, resist, delay, obstruct and simple assault. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Nov 6.ARREST: A female suspect, 80, of 321 Sam Brewer Rd, in Newland, was charged with disorderly conduct. Written promise. Trial date: Oct. 26.Sept. 23INCIDENT: Possession of cocaine was reported at the Rivers Street Ale House- 957 Rivers St, in Boone.INCIDENT: Possession of a stolen motor vehicle was reported at the Hospitality House- 338 Brook Hollow Rd, in Boone.INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at the Hospitality House- 338 Brook Hollow Rd, in Boone.INCIDENT: Possession of a stolen motor vehicle was reported the Hospitality House- 338 Brook Hollow Rd, in Boone.INCIDENT: Damage to personal property was reported at 850 Blowing Rock Rd, in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 1453 Old Ivey Rd, in Wake, was charged with possession of cocaine. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: Oct. 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 7419 Quail Hill Rd,in Charlotte, was charged with failure to burn headlamps, open container violation and driving while impaired. Written promise. Trial date: Nov. 9.ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 2701 S Roan St, in Carter, was charged with possession of stolen motor vehicle. Secured bond: $15,000. Trial date: Oct. 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 161 Midnight Drive, in Elizabethton was charged with possession of stolen motor vehicle and identity theft. Secured bond: $20,000. Trial date: Oct. 16.ARREST: A female suspect, 59, was charged with DWI- drugs and/or alcohol. Written promise. Trial date: Oct. 17.Sept. 24INCIDENT: All other simple assault was reported 957 Rivers St, in Boone.INCIDENT: Assault by pointing a gun was reported at Appalachian South-281 Charlotte Ann Ln, F16, in Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny from motor vehicles was reported at 1397 W King St, in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 4139 Westchester Xing NE, in Roswell, was charged with an all traffic (except DWI) and DWI- driving after consuming under 21- provisional. Written promise. Trial date: Nov. 9.ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 281 Charlotte Ann Ln, Apt F18, in Boone, was charged with assault by pointing a gun. Secured bond: $3,500. Trial date: Oct. 17.ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 4830 Welwyn Rd, in Winston Salem, was charged with injury to real property. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Oct. 17.ARREST: A female, 27, of 1550 Stoneybrook Ln, in Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Written promise. Trial date: Sept. 28.