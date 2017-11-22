Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, Nov. 6- Nov. 19

Published Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 12:18 pm

The following information was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 6

ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 378 B Margo Rd, in Boone, was charged with OFA FTA felony probation violation. Secure bond: $30,000. Trial date: Nov. 27.

ARREST: A female suspect, 19, of 21 Beech Ridge, in Greensboro, was charged with FTA possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $2,500. Trial date: Dec. 14.

Nov. 9

INCIDENT: Resisting a public officer, possession of methamphetamine and FTA felony probation violation were reported at Industrial Park, HWY 421 S, 100 Industrial Park Dr, in Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 338 Brook Hollow Rd, in Boone, was charged with felony probation violation out of county, resisting a public officer and possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $48,500. Trial date: Jan. 2.

Nov. 13

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 989 Washington St, in Eden, was charged with breaking and entering building, burglary of forcible entry, and motor vehicle theft. Secured bond: $85,000. Trial date: Dec. 11.

Nov. 14

INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings was reported at the entrance to the courthouse, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 226 Dry Pond Rd, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Burglary of forcible entry and larceny from buildings were reported at 268 Bamboo Rd, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Calls for service were reported at 380 Welcome Way, in Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 1838 Burkett Rd, in Boone, was charged with interfering with an electric monitor device. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: Dec. 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 1178 Misty Morning Dr, in Lenior, was charged with trespassing on posted property. Written promise. Trial date: Dec. 6.

ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 3505 Shepherd Rd, in Elon College, was charged with a DWI of alcohol and/or drugs. Written promise. Trial date: Jan. 30.

Nov. 15

INCIDENT: Fraud of obtaining money/property by false pretenses was reported at 200 Punkin Ctr, in Banner Elk.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 211 Northpoint Ave, Unit 8, in High Point, was charged with hit and run and resisting a public officer. Written promise. Trial date: Jan. 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 3693 Mountain Dale Rd, in Boone, was charged with simple physical assault. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Dec. 6.

ARREST:A male suspect, 22, of 225 Linda Ln, in Vilas, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender. Secured bond: $25,000. Trial date: Dec. 6.

Nov. 16

INCIDENT: Aggravated assault was reported t 145 Monteagle Dr, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Fraud of credit card was reported at 239 Harbin Rd, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft of an automobile was reported at 1621 Wildcat Ridge Rd, in Deep Gap.

ARREST: A m=female suspect, 56, of 2025 Presnell School Rd, in Banner Elk, was charged with cyberstalking. Bond type not specified. Trial date: Dec. 19.

ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 342 Ransom St, in Blowing Rock, was charged with harassing phone calls. Written promise. Trial date: Dec. 19.

Nov. 17

INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 1336 Ravens Ridge Circ, in Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 2655 Roby Greene Rd, in Boone, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection. No bond. Trial date: Dec. 4.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 504 Calvin Byers Rd, in Boone, was charged with governor’s warrant. No bond. A trial date has not been specified.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 124 Comanche St, in Newland, was charged with assault on a female. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: Dec. 1.

Nov. 18

INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 1421 Brownwood Rd, in Deep Gap.

INCIDENT: Breaking or entering was reported at 125 Glendamere Ct, Unit A, in Boone.

INCIDENT: DWLR Non Impaired Revocation and Fugitive from Justice were reported at HWY 194 S near Clarks Creek Rd, in Banner Elk.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 467 HWY 321 N, in sugar Grove, was charged with OFA misdemeanor probation violation. Secured bond: $7,500. Trial date: Dec. 15.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 103 Moreland Gap Rd, in Roan Mountain, was charged with DWLR non impaired. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Jan. 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 1793 Oakwood Church Rd, in Lenior, was charged with fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $20,000. Trial date: Jan. 29.

Nov. 19

INCIDENT: Fraud of obtaining money/property by false pretenses was reported at NC HWY 105 Bypass/ Greer Ln, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny from a motor vehicle was reported at 6383 NC HWY 194 N, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Calls for service were reported at 100 Fueders Hl, in Zionville.

INCIDENT: Assault on a female, interfere with emergency communications and possession of schedule VI controlled substance were reported at 461 Galax Circle, in Blowing Rock.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 9802 HWY 105 S, in Banner Elk, was charged with assault on a female, interfere with emergency communications and possession of schedule VI controlled substance. No bond. Trial date: Jan. 29.

