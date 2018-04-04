Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, March 26- April 3

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Kate Herman

March 27INCIDENT: Communicating threats was reported at 156 Brown Farm Road, Boone.INCIDENT: Breaking or entering was reported at 460 Old 421 S, Boone.INCIDENT: Calls for service was reported at 133 N Water St., Boone.INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft from a truck was reported at 652 New River Hills, Boone.ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 3403 Mountain Dale Road, Vilas, was charged with OFA Failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: April 27.ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 515 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with child support. Secured bond: $1,270. Trial date: March 29.ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 470 US HWY 321 N, Vilas, was charged with the failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: April 6.March 28INCIDENT: Vandalism and trespassing were reported at 194 Woodring Circle, Lot 12, Boone.INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 380 Vannoy Lane, Boone.INCIDENT: Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported at 1538 Kellersville Road, Banner Elk.INCIDENT: Fraud of wire/computer/other electronic machine was reported at 128 Monet Drive, Blowing Rock.INCIDENT: Damage to property, larceny from buildings and breaking and entering was reported at 111 Mustard Field, Boone.INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 133 Calebway Road, Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 194 Woodring Circle, Boone, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: April 27.ARREST: A male suspect, 65, of 26 Duck Water Lane, Newland, was charged with driving while impaired and driving left of center. Written promise. Trial date: April 27.March 29INCIDENT: Simple physical assault was reported at 188 Old Hickory Lane, Blowing Rock.ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 2425 Sigmnon Drive, Granite Falls, was charged with breaking or entering and larceny after breaking and entering. Secured bond: $9,500. Trial date: April 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of Boone, was charged with trespassing. Written promise. Trial date: April 27.ARREST: A female suspect, 33, of 515 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Secured bond: $750. Trial date: April 27.March 31ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 300 Wiley Harmon Road, Banner Elk, was charged with driving a motor vehicle with no registration, DWLR and for giving a false police report to a police station. Secured bond: $2,500. Trial date: April 27.ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 293 Red Maple Lane, Boone, was charged with operating a vehicle without insurance and for driving a motor vehicle without registration. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: April 27.April 1INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings and burglary of forcible entry were reported at 187 Piney Branch Circuit, Boone.INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 777 Big Hill Road, Boone.INCIDENT: Simple assault and breaking or entering was reported at 1127 Rainbow Trial, Boone.INCIDENT: Fleeing to elude arrest, DWLR and fictitious tag or no insurance was reported at 2271 Mast Gap Road, Sugar Grove.INCIDENT: Drug violations of simple possession and drug violations of drug paraphernalia were reported at 1400 Meat Camp Road, Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 1127 Rainbow Trail, Boone, was charged with breaking or entering and simple assault. Secured bond: $2,500. Trial date: April 27.ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 3010 Antioch Road, Mountain City, was charged with contempt of court perjury, fleeing to elude, DWLR and for having a fictitious tag or no insurance. Secured bond: $15,500. Trial date: April 27.April 2INCIDENT: Larceny of a firearm was reported at 531 Howards Creek Road, Boone.INCIDENT: Simple possession of schedule VI was reported in between Old E King and US HWY 421 S, Boone.INCIDENT: A violation of domestic violence protection was reported at 1266 Proffit Road, Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings and breaking or entering was reported at 4426 Howards Creek Road, Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny from a building was reported at 420 Crest Hill Lane, Banner Elk.April 3ARREST: A female suspect, 26, of 428 Browns Farm Road, Boone, was charged with parole and probation violations. No bond. No further information has been provided.ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 2996 Big Windfall Road, Lansing, was charged with the failure to pay monies. Secured bond: $330. Trial date: May 3.ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 2907 Rocky Face Church Road, Taylorsville, was charged with FTA of the possession of up to ½ ounce of marijuana, FTA of the possession of marijuana paraphernalia and FTA of discharging weapons into an occupied dwelling. Secured bond: $200,000. Trial date: May 7.