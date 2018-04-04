Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, March 26- April 3

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Compiled by Kate Herman
The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
March 27
INCIDENT: Communicating threats was reported at 156 Brown Farm Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Breaking or entering was reported at 460 Old 421 S, Boone.
INCIDENT: Calls for service was reported at 133 N Water St., Boone.
INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft from a truck was reported at 652 New River Hills, Boone.
ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 3403 Mountain Dale Road, Vilas, was charged with OFA Failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: April 27.
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 515 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with child support. Secured bond: $1,270. Trial date: March 29.
ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 470 US HWY 321 N, Vilas, was charged with the failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: April 6.
March 28
INCIDENT: Vandalism and trespassing were reported at 194 Woodring Circle, Lot 12, Boone.
INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 380 Vannoy Lane, Boone.
INCIDENT: Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported at 1538 Kellersville Road, Banner Elk.
INCIDENT: Fraud of wire/computer/other electronic machine was reported at 128 Monet Drive, Blowing Rock.
INCIDENT: Damage to property, larceny from buildings and breaking and entering was reported at 111 Mustard Field, Boone.
INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 133 Calebway Road, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 194 Woodring Circle, Boone, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: April 27.
ARREST: A male suspect, 65, of 26 Duck Water Lane, Newland, was charged with driving while impaired and driving left of center. Written promise. Trial date: April 27.
March 29
INCIDENT: Simple physical assault was reported at 188 Old Hickory Lane, Blowing Rock.
ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 2425 Sigmnon Drive, Granite Falls, was charged with breaking or entering and larceny after breaking and entering. Secured bond: $9,500. Trial date: April 16.
ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of Boone, was charged with trespassing. Written promise. Trial date: April 27.
ARREST: A female suspect, 33, of 515 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Secured bond: $750. Trial date: April 27.
March 31
ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 300 Wiley Harmon Road, Banner Elk, was charged with driving a motor vehicle with no registration, DWLR and for giving a false police report to a police station. Secured bond: $2,500. Trial date: April 27.
ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 293 Red Maple Lane, Boone, was charged with operating a vehicle without insurance and for driving a motor vehicle without registration. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: April 27.
April 1
INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings and burglary of forcible entry were reported at 187 Piney Branch Circuit, Boone.
INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 777 Big Hill Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Simple assault and breaking or entering was reported at 1127 Rainbow Trial, Boone.
INCIDENT: Fleeing to elude arrest, DWLR and fictitious tag or no insurance was reported at 2271 Mast Gap Road, Sugar Grove.
INCIDENT: Drug violations of simple possession and drug violations of drug paraphernalia were reported at 1400 Meat Camp Road, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 1127 Rainbow Trail, Boone, was charged with breaking or entering and simple assault. Secured bond: $2,500. Trial date: April 27.
ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 3010 Antioch Road, Mountain City, was charged with contempt of court perjury, fleeing to elude, DWLR and for having a fictitious tag or no insurance. Secured bond: $15,500. Trial date: April 27.
April 2
INCIDENT: Larceny of a firearm was reported at 531 Howards Creek Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Simple possession of schedule VI was reported in between Old E King and US HWY 421 S, Boone.
INCIDENT: A violation of domestic violence protection was reported at 1266 Proffit Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings and breaking or entering was reported at 4426 Howards Creek Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny from a building was reported at 420 Crest Hill Lane, Banner Elk.
April 3
ARREST: A female suspect, 26, of 428 Browns Farm Road, Boone, was charged with parole and probation violations. No bond. No further information has been provided.
ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 2996 Big Windfall Road, Lansing, was charged with the failure to pay monies. Secured bond: $330. Trial date: May 3.
ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 2907 Rocky Face Church Road, Taylorsville, was charged with FTA of the possession of up to ½ ounce of marijuana, FTA of the possession of marijuana paraphernalia and FTA of discharging weapons into an occupied dwelling. Secured bond: $200,000. Trial date: May 7.
The following were provided by the Boone Police Department.
March 26
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 247 Meadowview Drive, Apt. 2, Boone.
INCIDENT: Selling or delivering schedule II and simple possession of schedule II was reported at 300 Go Pioneers Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 105 Drakewood Place, Cary, was charged with the failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: April 27.
March 27
ARREST: A female suspect, 34, of 1054 Horsebottom Road, Banner Elk, was charged with FTA of abduction of children warrant. Secured bond: $50,000. Trial date: April 24.
ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 1130 Stoney Brook Lane, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired, without being licensed and without decreasing speed. Written promise. Trial date: April 27.
March 28
INCIDENT: Disorderly conduct and resisting, delaying, and obstructing were reported at 300 Go Pioneers Drive, Boone.
INCIDENT: Driving while impaired, felony of fleeing or eluding, no operator’s license, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, reckless driving to endanger, speeding and a stop sign violation were reported in between Rivers St. and Stadium Drive, Boone.
INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 300 Pioneers Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 17, of 3670 Rominger Road, Banner Elk, was charged with all other disorderly conduct, resisting, delaying and obstruction. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: April 27.
ARREST: A male suspect, 17, of 534 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with the possession of ½ ounce to 1 ½ ounces of marijuana. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: April 27.
ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 226 Martin Lane, Boone, was charged with a stop sign violation, no operators license, speeding, reckless driving to endanger, driving while impaired, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and felony of fleeing or trying to elude arrest. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: April 27.
March 29
INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at Macado’s of Boone, 539 W King St., Boone.
INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Anna Banana’s, 641 W King St., Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 16, of 229 Martin Lane, Boone, was charged with vandalism, breaking or entering a motor vehicle and larceny from a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $4,000. Trial date: April 27.
March 30
INCIDENT: Fraud of obtaining money or property by false pretenses was reported at 173 New Market Center, Boone.
INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at Ingles, 2575 HWY 105, Suite 80, Boone.
INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at Michael’s, 320 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.
INCIDENT: Vandalism was reported at 620 Madison Ave., Apt. 104, Boone.
INCIDENT: Simple physical assault was reported at E King St., Boone.
ARREST: A female suspect, 40, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with breaking and entering. Written promise. Trial date: April 27.
ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 121 Kemp Road E, Greensboro, was charged with driving while impaired and for being without two headlamps. Written promise. Trial date: April 27.
March 31
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 205 Mahogany Court, Wilkesboro, was charged with a DWI of alcohol and speeding. Written promise. Trial date: May 29.
April 1
INCIDENT: Simple physical assault was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.