Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, March 19-25

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Kate Herman

March 19ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 260 Beechtree Drive, Cary, was charged with FTA possession of marijuana or drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: April 12.ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 420 Winebarger Road, Deep Gap, was charged with a felony probation violation. Secured bond: $40,000. Trial date: May 14.ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 218 Tarleton Circle, Boone, was charged with child support. Secured bond: $2,950. Trial date: March 29.ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 825 Niley Cook Road, Boone, was charged with FTA DWLR not impaired and FTA of giving/lending/borrowing a license plate. Secured bond: $300. Trial date: April 12.March 20INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and larceny were reported at 1976 Georges Gap Road, Vilas.INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and all other larceny were reported at 291 Grouse Covert Road, Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 1529 Swift Hollow Road, Mountain City, was charged with FTA misdemeanor larceny. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: May 8.ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 886 Old HWY 421, Sugar Grove, was charged with using or uttering forgery and forgery of an instrument. Secured bond: $15,000. Trial date: April 27.ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 200 Slabtown Road, Zionville, was charged with FTA DWLR not impaired rev and FTA of driving/allowing MV without a registration. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: May 3.March 21INCIDENT: Larceny from a coin-operated device and damaging a coin/currency machine were reported at D & B Mini Mart, 12087 US HWY 421 N, Zionville.INCIDENT: Vandalism and breaking or entering were reported at 770 Arnett Hollow Road, Vilas.March 22INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 475 Dayspring Drive, Boone.INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at Carroll Leather Goods, 1640 Old 421 S, Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 1007 6th St., was charged with the failure to appear. Secured bond: $7,000. Trial date: May 3.March 23INCIDENT: Calls for service were reported at 161 Will Cook Road, Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings was reported at 105 Spirit Lane, Boone.INCIDENT: Worthless checks were reported at 262 Shore Drive, Blowing Rock.INCIDENT: Harassing phone calls were reported at 814 W King St., Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 74, of 243 Bamboo Road, Apt. 8, Boone, was charged with the possession of a firearm by felon. Secured bond: $20,000. Trial date: May 14.ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of Boone, was charged with the failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,750. Trial date: May 7.ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of Boone, was charged with child support. Secured bond: $2,428. Trial date: April 27.March 24INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 192 McGuire Mountain Road, Banner Elk.INCIDENT: Driving while impaired, the possession of schedule VI and the possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at Hayes Tire Barn, 2585 Old 421 S, Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 318 Lancaster Road, Wilmington, was charged with the failure to appear. Secured bond: $100. Trial date: April 25.ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 110 Bettys Circle, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired, for possessing schedule VI and for the possession of drug paraphernalia. Written promise. Trial date: April 27.March 25INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 391 Ransey Woodring Road, Todd.INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings and breaking and entering were reported at 278 Anderson Ave., Vilas.ARREST: A female suspect, 36, of 9189 Hwy 105 S, Banner Elk, was charged with the failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: April 27.ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 711 Teaberry Hills Road, Boone, was charged with the failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: May 8.