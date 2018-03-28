Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, March 19-25

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Compiled by Kate Herman
The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
March 19
ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 260 Beechtree Drive, Cary, was charged with FTA possession of marijuana or drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: April 12.
ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 420 Winebarger Road, Deep Gap, was charged with a felony probation violation. Secured bond: $40,000. Trial date: May 14.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 218 Tarleton Circle, Boone, was charged with child support. Secured bond: $2,950. Trial date: March 29.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 825 Niley Cook Road, Boone, was charged with FTA DWLR not impaired and FTA of giving/lending/borrowing a license plate. Secured bond: $300. Trial date: April 12.
March 20
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and larceny were reported at 1976 Georges Gap Road, Vilas.
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and all other larceny were reported at 291 Grouse Covert Road, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 1529 Swift Hollow Road, Mountain City, was charged with FTA misdemeanor larceny. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: May 8.
ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 886 Old HWY 421, Sugar Grove, was charged with using or uttering forgery and forgery of an instrument. Secured bond: $15,000. Trial date: April 27.
ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 200 Slabtown Road, Zionville, was charged with FTA DWLR not impaired rev and FTA of driving/allowing MV without a registration. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: May 3.
March 21
INCIDENT: Larceny from a coin-operated device and damaging a coin/currency machine were reported at D & B Mini Mart, 12087 US HWY 421 N, Zionville.
INCIDENT: Vandalism and breaking or entering were reported at 770 Arnett Hollow Road, Vilas.
March 22
INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 475 Dayspring Drive, Boone.
INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at Carroll Leather Goods, 1640 Old 421 S, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 1007 6th St., was charged with the failure to appear. Secured bond: $7,000. Trial date: May 3.
March 23
INCIDENT: Calls for service were reported at 161 Will Cook Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings was reported at 105 Spirit Lane, Boone.
INCIDENT: Worthless checks were reported at 262 Shore Drive, Blowing Rock.
INCIDENT: Harassing phone calls were reported at 814 W King St., Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 74, of 243 Bamboo Road, Apt. 8, Boone, was charged with the possession of a firearm by felon. Secured bond: $20,000. Trial date: May 14.
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of Boone, was charged with the failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,750. Trial date: May 7.
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of Boone, was charged with child support. Secured bond: $2,428. Trial date: April 27.
March 24
INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 192 McGuire Mountain Road, Banner Elk.
INCIDENT: Driving while impaired, the possession of schedule VI and the possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at Hayes Tire Barn, 2585 Old 421 S, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 318 Lancaster Road, Wilmington, was charged with the failure to appear. Secured bond: $100. Trial date: April 25.
ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 110 Bettys Circle, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired, for possessing schedule VI and for the possession of drug paraphernalia. Written promise. Trial date: April 27.
March 25
INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 391 Ransey Woodring Road, Todd.
INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings and breaking and entering were reported at 278 Anderson Ave., Vilas.
ARREST: A female suspect, 36, of 9189 Hwy 105 S, Banner Elk, was charged with the failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: April 27.
ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 711 Teaberry Hills Road, Boone, was charged with the failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: May 8.
The following were provided by the Boone Police Department.
March 19
INCIDENT: Criminal damage to personal property and possessing or concealing weapons were reported at 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.
INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 300 Go Pioneers Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 51, of Boone, was charged with vandalism and possessing or concealing weapons. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: April 26.
ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 110 Winter Drive, Boone, was charged with larceny by employee. Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: April 27.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 634 Watauga River Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with injury toto personal property. Written promise. Trial date: April 16.
ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 1391 Flat Top Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with all traffic (except DWI) and driving while impaired. Written promise. Trial date: April 27.
March 20
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Kangaroo, 771 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property was reported at the Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 185 Modern Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of Boone, was charged with shoplifting and larceny. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: April 16.
ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 200 S West St., Wilkesboro, was charged with vandalism. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: April 16.
March 21
INCIDENT: Indecent liberties and soliciting a child by computer and appear were reported at 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 116 Winkler’s Meadow, Apt A106, Boone.
March 22
INCIDENT: Larceny by employee and obtaining property by false pretenses were reported at Speedway, 159 Old E King St., Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 483 HWY 105, Boone, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses and larceny by employee. Secured bond: $15,000. Trial date: April 27.
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 1300 Oak Hill, Wilkesboro, was charged with assault on a female. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: April 27.
March 23
INCIDENT: Simple physical assault was reported at 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 222 Duck Mill Circle, Cary, was charged with indecent liberties and soliciting a child by computer and appearance. Secured bond: $50,000. Trial date: April 16.
ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 353 Horn in the West Drive, Boone, was charged with Second Degree Trespassing. Written promise. Trial date: April 27.
March 24
INCIDENT: Larceny from a motor vehicle was reported at Watauga High School, 300 Go Pioneer Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 247 Meadowview Drive, Apt. 4, Boone, was charged with an expired registration plate, failure to stop for a steady red light, exceeding the posted speed limit, driving while impaired and possessing less than ½ of marijuana. Written promise. Trial date: June 1.
March 25
INCIDENT: Vandalism was reported at Lowes Hardware, 1855 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Burglary of non-forced entry was reported at 199 Hwy 105 Extension, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with FTA Second Degree Trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: April 27.