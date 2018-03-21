Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, March 12-19

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

Compiled by Kate Herman

March 13INCIDENT: All other fraud was reported at the Watauga County Sheriff Office, 184 Hodges Gap Road, Boone.March 14INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at 3906 Junaluska Road, Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny, breaking or entering and larceny after a break or enter were reported at 109 Red Rhododendron Road, Boone.March 15INCIDENT: Drug violations of equipment or paraphernalia were reported at 3305 Clarks Creek Road, Banner Elk.ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 3265 Clarks Creek Road, Banner Elk, was charged with Drug Violations of equipment or paraphernalia. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: April 27.March 16INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings was reported at 1071 Sorrento Drive, Blowing Rock.INCIDENT: Call for service was reported at Earth Fare, 178 W King St., Boone.INCIDENT: A DVPO violation was reported at 189 Lakeside Drive, Blowing Rock.INCIDENT: Larceny and damage to property were reported at 160 Mountain Club Drive, Unit C3, Vilas.INCIDENT: PWISD Schedule II, trafficking in opium or heroin and PWISD Schedule IV were reported at NC Highway 105 S, near Echota Parkway, in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 3530 Bless Way, Monrovia, MD, was charged with a felony possession of schedule II CS and simple possession of schedule IV CS. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: April 27.ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 268 Howard Street, Boone, was charged with a DV protective order violation. No bond. Trial date: April 16.March 17INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings and breaking and entering were reported at 149 Chipmunk Lane, Blowing Rock.ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 104 Carlin Court, Boone, was charged with the failure to appear. Secured bond: $4,800. Trial date: April 27.ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 4019 US HWY 421 N, Boone, was charged with the failure to appear. Secured bond: $4,000. Trial date: May 3.March 18INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings was reported at 118 Skyler Lane, Boone.March 19INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 1251 Old Hampton Road, Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings and breaking and entering was reported at 268 Bamboo Road, Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 260 Beechtree Drive, Cary, was charged with the FTA Posession of marijuana or drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: April 12.ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 420 Winebarger Road, Deep Gap, was charged with a felony probation violation. Secured bond: $40,000. Trial date: May 14.ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 218 Tarleton Circle, Boone, was charged with child support. Secured bond: $2,950. Trial date: March 29.ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 825 Niley Cook Road, Boone, was charged with FTA-DWLR not impaired revocation and FTA of giving/lending/borrowing a license plate. Secured bond: $300. Trial date: April 12.

March 12ARREST: A male suspect, 65, of 331 Boone Docks St., Apt 7-B, was charged with a misdemeanor probation violation. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: April 6.March 13INCIDENT: first degree burglary, breaking and entering a building and all other larceny were reported at 324 Highway 105 Ext, Suite 7, Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 1297 N Highway 67, Trade, TN, was charged with a misdemeanor larceny. Written promise. Trial date: April 16.ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 135 Boone Creek Drive, Unit 1, Boone, was charged with the removal of an anti-theft device and larceny. Secured bond: $15,000. Trial date: April 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with communicating threats and simple assault. Written promise. Trial date: April 16.March 14INCIDENT: All other larceny and the removal of an anti-theft device was reported at 1126 Blowing Rock Road, Unit B/Unit, Boone.INCIDENT: Fighting affray was reported at McDonald’s, 896 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.March 15INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny and the possession of stolen property were reported at Bubble’s Car Wash, 1157 US HWY 421 S, Boone.ARREST: A female suspect, 45, of 149 Appalachian Drive, Boone, was charged with parole and probation violations. Secured bond: $30,000. Trial date: April 27.ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 135 Long St., Boone, was charged with the possession of stolen property, misdemeanor larceny, unsealed spirituous liquor in the passenger area, a seat belt violation, failure to maintain lane control, the possession of marijuana paraphernalia, the possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and driving while impaired. Written promise. Trial date: April 15.March 16INCIDENT: The use of counterfeiting was reported at McDonald’s, 896 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 147 Country Lane, Boone, was charged with third degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Secured bond: $25,000. Trial date: April 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 1409 Thea Drive, Shelby, was charged with the failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: April 16.ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 11 Lake Ridge Drive, Greenville, was charged with the failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: April 27.March 17INCIDENT: Vandalism was reported at Brown Heights Apartments, 375 Highway 105 Extention, Apt. M-58, Boone.INCIDENT: The use of counterfeiting was reported at 877 W King St., Boone.INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported at 253 New Market Centre, Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 5840 Kenville Green Circle, Kernersville, was charged with a LED Light Bar violation and driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21. Written promise. Trial date: April 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 296 Westin Way, Apt 18, Boone, was charged with a rear lamps violation and driving while impaired. Other bond. Trial date: April 16.March 18.INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 828 Blowing Rock Road, Apt. 1324, Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 1324 Trull Place, Monroe, was charged with the failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: April 27.ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 2111 Black Berry Road, Boone, was charged for driving 50 mph in a 35 mph zone, and for driving while impaired. Written promise. Trial date: April 16.