Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, Jan. 28 – Feb. 5

The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
Jan. 28
INCIDENT: All other larceny and forcible entry were reported at 390 NC HWY 194 S, Vilas.
Jan. 30
INCIDENT: Simple possession of marijuana was reported at the Area of Health Center and Hospitality House, Boone.
INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 315 Country Haven Lane, Todd.
ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 1099 Bairds Creek Road, Vilas, was charged with contempt of court, perjury and court violations. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: Feb. 16.
ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 149 Summer Acres, Boone, was charged with all traffic (except DWI) and or DWLR. Written promise. Trial date: Feb. 27.
ARREST: A female suspect, 55, of 424 Hickory Lane, Boone, was charged with the failure to register her new address as a sex offender. Secured bond: $25,000. Trial date: March 16.
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 118 Whitley Road, Morganton, was charged with a felony probation violation and OFA FTA of communicating threats. Secured bond: $17,000. Trial date: Feb. 12.
Jan. 31
ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 143 Devils Den Road, Banner Elk, was charged with all other offenses. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: Feb. 22.
ARREST: A male suspect, 72, of 1266 Proffit Road, Boone, was charged with assault on a female and assault inflicting serious injury. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.
ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 1089 Mount Olivet Rd, Zirconia, was charged with FTA Expired Registration, FTA expired/ no inspection and FTA Speeding. Secured bond: $2,000. Trial date: Feb. 22.
ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 8985 HWY 105 S, Boone, was charged with being a fugitive. No further information has been given at this time.
Feb. 1
INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 1886 Old 421 S, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 31232 Holly Field Road, Damascus, was charged with an assault on a female. No further information has been given at this time.
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 178 Winter Drive, Boone, was charged with the possession of stolen goods or property. No further information has been given at this time.
Feb. 2
INCIDENT: PWISD of methamphetamine and the possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 5908 US HWY 421 N. Vilas.
ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 140 Nestle Road, Apt. 2, Boone, was charged with the possession of stolen goods. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.
ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 582 Clint Norris Road, Boone, was charged with the failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: March 16.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 1848 Forest Grove Road, Boone, was charged with PWISD Methamphetamine and the possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $15,000. Trial date: March 2.
Feb. 3
INCIDENT: The possession of schedule II CS and the possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at Castle Ford Road and Roxanna St., Boone.
INCIDENT: Calls for service were reported at 138 Valley Hill Drive, Vilas.
INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 207 John Henry Drive, Todd.
ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with the failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,000. Trial date: Feb. 19.
ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 310 Hodges Valley Road, in Boone, was charged with a DWI of drugs and or alcohol. Written promise. Trial date: March 2.
ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 140 Nestle Road, Apt. 2, Boone, was charged with the possession of schedule II CS and the possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: March 2.
Feb. 5
ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 1099 Bairds Creek Road, Vilas, was charged with harboring a fugitive. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: March 2.
ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 393 Oak St., Apt. 2, Boone, was charged with the failure to appear. Secured bond: $882. Trial date: Feb. 5.
ARREST: A male suspect, 83, of 7698 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was charged with the failure to appear. Secured bond: $293. Trial date: March 29.
ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 393 Oak St., Apt. B, Boone, was charged with contempt of court, perjury and court violations. Other bond: $557. Trial date: March 29.
The following were provided by the Boone Police Department.
Jan. 29
INCIDENT: Attempted assault and criminal damage to property (vandalism) were reported at 1996 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 141 Aspenridge Drive, Holly Springs, was charged with contempt of court, perjury and court violations. Written promise. Date: Feb. 19.
ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 720 Rapp St., Thomasville, was charged with an order for arrest. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Feb. 15.
Jan. 30
INCIDENT: The possession of drug paraphernalia and the possession of schedule I drugs were reported at 222 Robin Lane, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 222 Robin Lane, Boone, was charged with the possession of drug paraphernalia and the possession of schedule I drugs. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: March 2.
Jan. 31
INCIDENT: Two accounts of Larceny (shoplifting) were reported at the Mast General Store, 630 W King St., Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny of shoplifting was reported at the Shoe Department Encore, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Indecent exposure was reported at 289 Ambling Way, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny from a motor vehicle was reported at 289 Ambling Way, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny (shoplifting) was reported at 240 Shadowline Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 633 Country Club Road, Wilkesboro, was charged with the warrant of selling or delivering schedule II, the warrant of maintaining vehicles or dwelling place CS and the warrant of PWIMSD schedule II. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date March 7.
Feb. 1
INCIDENT: Fraud of worthless checks was reported at 828 Blowing Rock Rd, Apt. 1127, Boone.
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 259 Furman Road, Apt. 113, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 2627 Harp Drive SW, Concord, was charged with violating a valid protective order. No bond. The trial date has not been stated at this time.
ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 140 Shawnee St., Newland, was charged with exceeding posted speed, an open container violation, failure to burn tag lights and driving while impaired. Written promise. Trial date: Feb. 2.
ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 3036 Old Jonas Ridge Road, Newland, was charged with aid abet DWI. Written promise. Trial date: March 2.
Feb. 2
INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at Macado’s of Boone, 539 W King St., Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 2696 Touchstone Circle, Newton, was charged with resist, obstructing, and delaying. Secured bond: $500.Trial date: March 2.
ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 789 Howards Creek Rd, Boone, was charged with a DWI of alcohol. Written promise. Trial date: March 16.
Feb. 3
INCIDENT: Fleeing/eluding arrest, no liability insurance and possession of methamphetamine were reported at Ted Mackler Soccer Field, 574 Brookshire Road, Parking Lot, Boone.
INCIDENT: All other simple assault was reported at 287 Bamboo Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Assault was reported at 828 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 228 Tenessias Way, Boone, was charged with no liability insurance, the possession of methamphetamine, and fleeing/eluding an arrest. Secured bond: $15,000. Trial date: Feb. 27.
ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 339 Parsonsville Road, Purlear, was charged with the assault on a female. No bond. Trial date: April 4.
ARREST: A female suspect, 33, of 828 Temple Oak Ave., Fayetteville, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Feb. 27
ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with second degree trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: March 2.
Feb. 4
INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at River Street Ale House, 965 Rivers St., Boone.
INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 240 Meadow Hill Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 65, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with an order for arrest. Secured bond: $750. Trial date: March 16.
ARREST: A female suspect, 45, of 574 Old E King St., Apt. 102, Boone, was charged with harboring a fugitive. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: March 2.