Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, Jan. 28 – Feb. 5

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Kate Herman

Jan. 28INCIDENT: All other larceny and forcible entry were reported at 390 NC HWY 194 S, Vilas.Jan. 30INCIDENT: Simple possession of marijuana was reported at the Area of Health Center and Hospitality House, Boone.INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 315 Country Haven Lane, Todd.ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 1099 Bairds Creek Road, Vilas, was charged with contempt of court, perjury and court violations. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: Feb. 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 149 Summer Acres, Boone, was charged with all traffic (except DWI) and or DWLR. Written promise. Trial date: Feb. 27.ARREST: A female suspect, 55, of 424 Hickory Lane, Boone, was charged with the failure to register her new address as a sex offender. Secured bond: $25,000. Trial date: March 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 118 Whitley Road, Morganton, was charged with a felony probation violation and OFA FTA of communicating threats. Secured bond: $17,000. Trial date: Feb. 12.Jan. 31ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 143 Devils Den Road, Banner Elk, was charged with all other offenses. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: Feb. 22.ARREST: A male suspect, 72, of 1266 Proffit Road, Boone, was charged with assault on a female and assault inflicting serious injury. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 1089 Mount Olivet Rd, Zirconia, was charged with FTA Expired Registration, FTA expired/ no inspection and FTA Speeding. Secured bond: $2,000. Trial date: Feb. 22.ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 8985 HWY 105 S, Boone, was charged with being a fugitive. No further information has been given at this time.Feb. 1INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 1886 Old 421 S, Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 31232 Holly Field Road, Damascus, was charged with an assault on a female. No further information has been given at this time.ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 178 Winter Drive, Boone, was charged with the possession of stolen goods or property. No further information has been given at this time.Feb. 2INCIDENT: PWISD of methamphetamine and the possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 5908 US HWY 421 N. Vilas.ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 140 Nestle Road, Apt. 2, Boone, was charged with the possession of stolen goods. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 582 Clint Norris Road, Boone, was charged with the failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: March 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 1848 Forest Grove Road, Boone, was charged with PWISD Methamphetamine and the possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $15,000. Trial date: March 2.Feb. 3INCIDENT: The possession of schedule II CS and the possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at Castle Ford Road and Roxanna St., Boone.INCIDENT: Calls for service were reported at 138 Valley Hill Drive, Vilas.INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 207 John Henry Drive, Todd.ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with the failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,000. Trial date: Feb. 19.ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 310 Hodges Valley Road, in Boone, was charged with a DWI of drugs and or alcohol. Written promise. Trial date: March 2.ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 140 Nestle Road, Apt. 2, Boone, was charged with the possession of schedule II CS and the possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: March 2.Feb. 5ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 1099 Bairds Creek Road, Vilas, was charged with harboring a fugitive. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: March 2.ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 393 Oak St., Apt. 2, Boone, was charged with the failure to appear. Secured bond: $882. Trial date: Feb. 5.ARREST: A male suspect, 83, of 7698 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was charged with the failure to appear. Secured bond: $293. Trial date: March 29.ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 393 Oak St., Apt. B, Boone, was charged with contempt of court, perjury and court violations. Other bond: $557. Trial date: March 29.