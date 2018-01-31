Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, Jan. 22- 29

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Kate Herman

Jan. 23INCIDENT: Fraud of obtaining money or property by false pretenses and identity theft were reported at 472 Rivers Edge Drive, Boone.ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 36 Seagle St, Marion, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: Feb. 9.Jan. 24INCIDENT: The possession of less than ½ of marijuana and the possession of marijuana paraphernalia were reported at US HWY 421 N and Vanderpool Road, Vilas.ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 2509 NC 18 US 64 Lot 52, Morganton, was charged with the larceny of a firearm and failure to appear of a DWLR. Secured bond: $11,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.ARREST: A male suspect, 59, of 842 Old Mountain Road, Banner Elk, was charged with an assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Unsecured bond: $25,000. Trial date: Feb. 27.Jan. 25INCIDENT: Felony of possession of marijuana and drug possession of marijuana paraphernalia was reported at 343 Mesa Circle, Unit 3, Boone.INCIDENT: All other larceny or larceny with a firearm and calls for service of breaking and entering were reported at 3030 Russ Cornett Road, Boone.INCIDENT: All other larceny and calls for service of breaking and entering were reported at 1260 Vanderpool Road, Vilas.INCIDENT: Drug violations of equipment or paraphernalia, all other offenses or RDO, and drug violations of all other drug violations were reported at Circle K Bamboo, 2200 Bamboo Road, Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 275 Cabbage Creek Road, Creston, was charged with drug violations, drug violations of equipment or paraphernalia and all other offenses or fictional information. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: Feb. 26.ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of Boone, was charged with drug violations of equipment or paraphernalia, all traffic (except DWI) no insurance and all other charges or RDO. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: Feb. 26.ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 134 Coffey Street, Unit 1, Boone, was charged with larceny and parole ad probation violations. Secured bond: $60,000. Trial date: Jan. 30.ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 343-3 Mesa Circle, Boone, was charged with the possession of marihuana and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 887 Slabtown Road, Zionville, was charged with fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $250,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.Jan. 26INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 1084 Fallview Lane, Unit 1, Boone.INCIDENT: The motor vehicle theft of an automobile was reported at Caseys Gap Road, Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 82C Creekside Drive, Banner Elk, was charged with DWI of alcohol and or drugs and with a weapons violation. Other bond: $0. Trial date: April 27.ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 206 Ray Estes Road, Boone, was charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property, assault with a deadly weapon and felony conspiracy. Secured bond: $75,000. Trial date: Feb. 13.ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 8958 HWY 105 S, Boone, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, simple assault and a parole violation. No bond: $0. Trial date: Feb. 26.ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 3575 Philips Gap Road, West Jefferson, was charged with contempt of court, perjury and court violations. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: Feb. 22.ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 1151 Slabtown Road, Zionville, was charged with fugitive. Secured bond: $250,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.Jan. 27INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 149 River Ben Road, Sugar Grove.INCIDENT: Injury to lands was reported at Zebra 4, Mable School, 404 Mabel School Road, Zionville.INCIDENT: All other fraud was reported at 326 Wildcat Estates Drive, Deep Gap.Jan. 29INCIDENT: All other larceny and breaking and entering were reported at 828 Deck Hill Road, Boone.INCIDENT: Simple physical assault and criminal damage to property (vandalism) were reported at 100 Crocker Road, Boone.ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 1392 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was charged with a misdemeanor probation violation. Secured bond: $2,000. Trial date: Feb. 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 343-3 Mesa Circle, Boone, was charged with PWISD marijuana. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 228 Hampton Trailer Circle, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. Secured bond: $2,500. Trial date: Feb. 26.ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 544 Crocker Road, Boone, was charged with assault and battery. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: Feb. 26.