Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, Jan. 22- 29

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Compiled by Kate Herman
The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
Jan. 23
INCIDENT: Fraud of obtaining money or property by false pretenses and identity theft were reported at 472 Rivers Edge Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 36 Seagle St, Marion, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: Feb. 9.
Jan. 24
INCIDENT: The possession of less than ½ of marijuana and the possession of marijuana paraphernalia were reported at US HWY 421 N and Vanderpool Road, Vilas.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 2509 NC 18 US 64 Lot 52, Morganton, was charged with the larceny of a firearm and failure to appear of a DWLR. Secured bond: $11,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.
ARREST: A male suspect, 59, of 842 Old Mountain Road, Banner Elk, was charged with an assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Unsecured bond: $25,000. Trial date: Feb. 27.
Jan. 25
INCIDENT: Felony of possession of marijuana and drug possession of marijuana paraphernalia was reported at 343 Mesa Circle, Unit 3, Boone.
INCIDENT: All other larceny or larceny with a firearm and calls for service of breaking and entering were reported at 3030 Russ Cornett Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: All other larceny and calls for service of breaking and entering were reported at 1260 Vanderpool Road, Vilas.
INCIDENT: Drug violations of equipment or paraphernalia, all other offenses or RDO, and drug violations of all other drug violations were reported at Circle K Bamboo, 2200 Bamboo Road, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 275 Cabbage Creek Road, Creston, was charged with drug violations, drug violations of equipment or paraphernalia and all other offenses or fictional information. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: Feb. 26.
ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of Boone, was charged with drug violations of equipment or paraphernalia, all traffic (except DWI) no insurance and all other charges or RDO. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: Feb. 26.
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 134 Coffey Street, Unit 1, Boone, was charged with larceny and parole ad probation violations. Secured bond: $60,000. Trial date: Jan. 30.
ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 343-3 Mesa Circle, Boone, was charged with the possession of marihuana and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.
ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 887 Slabtown Road, Zionville, was charged with fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $250,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.
Jan. 26
INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 1084 Fallview Lane, Unit 1, Boone.
INCIDENT: The motor vehicle theft of an automobile was reported at Caseys Gap Road, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 82C Creekside Drive, Banner Elk, was charged with DWI of alcohol and or drugs and with a weapons violation. Other bond: $0. Trial date: April 27.
ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 206 Ray Estes Road, Boone, was charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property, assault with a deadly weapon and felony conspiracy. Secured bond: $75,000. Trial date: Feb. 13.
ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 8958 HWY 105 S, Boone, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, simple assault and a parole violation. No bond: $0. Trial date: Feb. 26.
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 3575 Philips Gap Road, West Jefferson, was charged with contempt of court, perjury and court violations. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: Feb. 22.
ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 1151 Slabtown Road, Zionville, was charged with fugitive. Secured bond: $250,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.
Jan. 27
INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 149 River Ben Road, Sugar Grove.
INCIDENT: Injury to lands was reported at Zebra 4, Mable School, 404 Mabel School Road, Zionville.
INCIDENT: All other fraud was reported at 326 Wildcat Estates Drive, Deep Gap.
Jan. 29
INCIDENT: All other larceny and breaking and entering were reported at 828 Deck Hill Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Simple physical assault and criminal damage to property (vandalism) were reported at 100 Crocker Road, Boone.
ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 1392 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was charged with a misdemeanor probation violation. Secured bond: $2,000. Trial date: Feb. 16.
ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 343-3 Mesa Circle, Boone, was charged with PWISD marijuana. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 228 Hampton Trailer Circle, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. Secured bond: $2,500. Trial date: Feb. 26.
ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 544 Crocker Road, Boone, was charged with assault and battery. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: Feb. 26.
The following were provided by the Boone Police Department.
Jan. 22
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering motor vehicle and larceny from a motor vehicle were reported at 247 Hardin St, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 56, of 534 Zion Methodist Church Road, Todd, was charged with DWI of alcohol and drugs. No bond. Trial date: March 2.
ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with the order for arrest and failure to appear. Secured bond: $12,000. Trial date: Feb. 16.
Jan. 23
INCIDENT: Larceny of shoplifting was reported at Game Father, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 56, of 328 Clint Louis Road, Unit 1, Boone, was charged with larceny. Unsecured bond: $10,000. Trial date: March 2.
ARREST: A female suspect, 29, of 663 John Erwin Road, Banner Elk, was charged with selling unfortified wine to a person who was less than 21 years old. Unsecured bond: $1,000. Trial date: March 16.
Jan. 24
INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 300 Go Pioneers Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A female suspect, 35, of 740 English Mountain Rd, Newport, was charged with simple assault and defrauding and innkeeper. Unsecured bond: $3,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 120 Boone St, Apt. 1, Jonesborough, was charged with simple physical assault and defrauding an innkeeper. Secured bond: $1,5000.
Jan. 25
INCIDENT: Assault by strangulation, assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats, false imprisonment and interfering with emergency phone calls were reported at 209 Oak Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: Failure to return rental property was reported at 173 New Market Blvd, Boone.
INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 168 Highland Woods Trail, Apt 311, Boone.
INCIDENT: Simple physical assault was reported at 2968 HWY 105, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 209 Oak St, Boone, was charged with false imprisonment, interfering with emergency communication, communicating threats, assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female and assault by strangulation. Secured bond: $15,000. Trial date: March 2.
ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 338 Brook Hollow Rd, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $30,000. Trial date: March 16.
ARREST: A male suspect, 17, of 246 James Trivette Road, Boone, was charged with paraphernalia and larceny. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: March 16.
Jan. 26
INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at 771 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Up’n Running, 205 New Market Centre, Boone.
INCIDENT: Assault on a female and simple physical assault was reported at 117 Alexander Drive, Boone.
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 116 Grand Blvd, Apt 3H, Boone.
ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 1517 Bexhill Drive, Knoxville, was charged with a stop sign violation and driving while impaired. Written promise. Trial date: Jan. 26.
ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 121 Springwood Drive, Wake Forest, was charged with driving while impaired and driving without two headlamps. Written promise. Trial date: Feb. 26.
ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 250 Oak St, Boone, was charged with simple physical assault.
Jan. 27
INCIDENT: Concealing a weapon and possessing, selling, or buying an alternating gun serial number was reported at 2938 HWY 105, Boone.
INCIDENT: DWI of alcohol and or drugs and flee to elude arrest were reported at 348 Dove Circle, Boone.
INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 144 VFW Drive, Boone.
INCIDENT: The use of counterfeiting was reported at 1220 W King Street, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 245 Maryah Drive, Boone, was charged with concealing a weapon, and possessing a firearm with an altered serial. Secured bond: $15,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.
ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 289 Ambling Way, Apt. 134A, Boone, was charged with reckless driving, flee to elude arrest and DWI of alcohol and or drugs.
Jan. 28
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 784 Oswalt Amity Road, Troutman, was charged with being drunk and disruptive. Written promise. Trial date: Feb. 26.